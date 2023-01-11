Read full article on original website
How to celebrate: Events happening around NELA to mark MLK, Jr. Day 2023
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a federal holiday that marks the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. It is observed on the third Monday of every January. This year, MLK Jr. Day falls on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. MLK Jr.’s actual birthday is Jan. 15, 1929.
Gov. Edwards will visit Monroe to host roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of Medical expansion in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 13, 2023, Governor John Bel Edwards will travel to Monroe, La. to host a roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of the Medicaid expansion in Louisiana at Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center. Edwards was able to restore funding to the medical center (then University Health Conway) in […]
City of Monroe honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with birthday salute
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The City of Monroe is giving a birthday salute to the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the City of Monroe is hosting the 44th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Salute. The theme is “Together We Can Be THE Dream.”
City of Monroe's 44th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Salute.
Executive Director Charles Theus says Chairman Tony Little's political ambitions are to blame for the district's failure to secure a $25 million financing tool from Mayor Friday Ellis. ULM awarded over $2.5 Million in grants.
Catahoula Parish Sheriff plans temporary emergency services
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Catahoula Parish Sheriff has announced the parish will be losing Northeast Louisiana Ambulance Service on Jan. 15, 2023, but says he has plans to provide a temporary solution. In a Facebook post made on Jan. 11, Sheriff Toney Edwards said that the loss of...
ULM awarded over $2.5 million in federal funding
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Northeast Louisiana has seen many types of weather disasters in the past few years. “The Gulf Coast has been impacted pretty heavily with hurricanes in the last few years, " said Jennifer Whited, the University of Louisiana Monroe’s School Of Allied Health director. Students have...
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis reveals 2023 priorities
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis is revealing his priorities for 2023. “The felt need of a community is crime, economic development, and quality of life. And those are the three things we are going to continue to touch on this year,” Mayor Ellis told KNOE. While...
Political infighting plagues Southside Economic Development District
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A board member for the Southside Economic Development District (SEDD) has asked the City of Monroe to seize the SEDD’s assets. Board Member Marty Campbell told the Monroe City Council on January 10 that certain board members are not following the law regarding awarding money.
Homicide case in Morehouse Parish hits 10-year anniversary, still no suspects
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, will mark 10 years since a California woman’s body was found in Morehouse Parish. Julia Vogel’s death was ruled a homicide. One of her childhood friends said she doesn’t go one day without thinking, ‘who killed Julia?’
Lincoln Parish Police Jury votes against re-signing the Parish Administrator’s contract
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Tensions were high at the Lincoln Parish Police Jury meeting last night when eight out of twelve jurors voted against renewing now former Parish Administrator Doug Postel’s contract. When constituents asked the eight jurors their reasoning for voting no, they either didn’t receive an answer,...
KNOE Thursday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Executive Director Charles Theus says Chairman Tony Little's political ambitions are to blame for the district's failure to secure a $25 million financing tool from Mayor Friday Ellis. ULM awarded over $2.5 Million in grants. The University of Louisiana Monroe was awarded grants totaling over...
fgazette.com
Union Parish farmer wins state hay contest
Hay bales in the fields of Union Parish are a ubiquitous sight during the summertime, but not all hay is equal. The quality of hay produced plays a vital role to a producer’s cattle herd during the late fall and winter months when warm season forages are dormant. Producing quality hay is no easy feat for cattle producers and requires knowledge of forage, soils, fertilizers, equipment and weather.
Executive Director Charles Theus says Chairman Tony Little's political ambitions are to blame for the district's failure to secure a $25 million financing tool from Mayor Friday Ellis. ULM awarded over $2.5 Million in grants. The University of Louisiana Monroe was awarded grants totaling over...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston, Grambling ponds stocked with rainbow trout
Rainbow trout are not a native species to Louisiana, but they are considered a fun and exciting fish to catch. And now there are plenty to be found in Lincoln Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries began stocking 17 sites across Louisiana with adult-size rainbow trout, including Elmore Mayfield Park in Ruston and City Park in Grambling on Tuesday.
Monroe Fire Department responds to vacant house fire
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire this morning, Jan. 12, 2023. The fire happened at 401 Atkinson St. This is all of the information available at the time. Check back for updates.
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright
Lions beat Bearcats, 57-56. Ruston girls defeat Ouachita, 48-41. Homicide case in Morehouse Parish hits 10-year anniversary, still no suspects. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, will mark 10 years since Julia Vogel's body was found in Morehouse Parish.
Adopt a Pet: Meet Lulu!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Meet Lulu! She’s available for adoption at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. Roxanne Smith from PAWS of Nela says Lulu is a sweet and gentle dog and gets along with other dogs. She’s also not fixed. Unfortunately, Lulu’s owners passed away a couple of weeks...
myarklamiss.com
The Call in need of foster parents
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Call is an organization that provides care for foster children in an area. Area 4 Regional Coordinator at the El Dorado Center, Karen Hicks, says there is a strong need for foster care in Union County. “Right now we only have 7 families for the...
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Kelli Nicole Mitcham, 12/17/1978, 2996 Hwy 144, Eros, La; Tail Lamps, Poss. Of Sch II, Expired Drivers License. Kharahjnie Rakheem Levingston, 6/16/1999; 110 Railroad St, Junction City, La; Establishing of Speed Zone, Driver must be Licensed, Poss. Of Sch 1-Misd, Poss. Of Sch II, Poss. Of Legend Drug without Prescription or Order.
