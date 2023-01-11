ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Gov. Edwards will visit Monroe to host roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of Medical expansion in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 13, 2023, Governor John Bel Edwards will travel to Monroe, La. to host a roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of the Medicaid expansion in Louisiana at Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center. Edwards was able to restore funding to the medical center (then University Health Conway) in […]
NELA ag expo

KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. City of Monroe's 44th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Salute.
LA tech Tolliver hall improvements

KNOE Thursday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Executive Director Charles Theus says Chairman Tony Little's political ambitions are to blame for the district's failure to secure a $25 million financing tool from Mayor Friday Ellis. ULM awarded over $2.5 Million in grants.
Catahoula Parish Sheriff plans temporary emergency services

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Catahoula Parish Sheriff has announced the parish will be losing Northeast Louisiana Ambulance Service on Jan. 15, 2023, but says he has plans to provide a temporary solution. In a Facebook post made on Jan. 11, Sheriff Toney Edwards said that the loss of...
ULM awarded over $2.5 million in federal funding

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Northeast Louisiana has seen many types of weather disasters in the past few years. “The Gulf Coast has been impacted pretty heavily with hurricanes in the last few years, " said Jennifer Whited, the University of Louisiana Monroe’s School Of Allied Health director. Students have...
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis reveals 2023 priorities

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis is revealing his priorities for 2023. “The felt need of a community is crime, economic development, and quality of life. And those are the three things we are going to continue to touch on this year,” Mayor Ellis told KNOE. While...
Political infighting plagues Southside Economic Development District

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A board member for the Southside Economic Development District (SEDD) has asked the City of Monroe to seize the SEDD’s assets. Board Member Marty Campbell told the Monroe City Council on January 10 that certain board members are not following the law regarding awarding money.
KNOE Thursday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler

Executive Director Charles Theus says Chairman Tony Little's political ambitions are to blame for the district's failure to secure a $25 million financing tool from Mayor Friday Ellis. ULM awarded over $2.5 Million in grants. The University of Louisiana Monroe was awarded grants totaling over...
Union Parish farmer wins state hay contest

Hay bales in the fields of Union Parish are a ubiquitous sight during the summertime, but not all hay is equal. The quality of hay produced plays a vital role to a producer’s cattle herd during the late fall and winter months when warm season forages are dormant. Producing quality hay is no easy feat for cattle producers and requires knowledge of forage, soils, fertilizers, equipment and weather.
ulm vs ull

Executive Director Charles Theus says Chairman Tony Little's political ambitions are to blame for the district's failure to secure a $25 million financing tool from Mayor Friday Ellis. ULM awarded over $2.5 Million in grants. The University of Louisiana Monroe was awarded grants totaling over...
Ruston, Grambling ponds stocked with rainbow trout

Rainbow trout are not a native species to Louisiana, but they are considered a fun and exciting fish to catch. And now there are plenty to be found in Lincoln Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries began stocking 17 sites across Louisiana with adult-size rainbow trout, including Elmore Mayfield Park in Ruston and City Park in Grambling on Tuesday.
Monroe Fire Department responds to vacant house fire

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire this morning, Jan. 12, 2023. The fire happened at 401 Atkinson St. This is all of the information available at the time. Check back for updates.
Adopt a Pet: Meet Lulu!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Meet Lulu! She’s available for adoption at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. Roxanne Smith from PAWS of Nela says Lulu is a sweet and gentle dog and gets along with other dogs. She’s also not fixed. Unfortunately, Lulu’s owners passed away a couple of weeks...
The Call in need of foster parents

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Call is an organization that provides care for foster children in an area. Area 4 Regional Coordinator at the El Dorado Center, Karen Hicks, says there is a strong need for foster care in Union County. “Right now we only have 7 families for the...
UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Kelli Nicole Mitcham, 12/17/1978, 2996 Hwy 144, Eros, La; Tail Lamps, Poss. Of Sch II, Expired Drivers License. Kharahjnie Rakheem Levingston, 6/16/1999; 110 Railroad St, Junction City, La; Establishing of Speed Zone, Driver must be Licensed, Poss. Of Sch 1-Misd, Poss. Of Sch II, Poss. Of Legend Drug without Prescription or Order.
