Hay bales in the fields of Union Parish are a ubiquitous sight during the summertime, but not all hay is equal. The quality of hay produced plays a vital role to a producer’s cattle herd during the late fall and winter months when warm season forages are dormant. Producing quality hay is no easy feat for cattle producers and requires knowledge of forage, soils, fertilizers, equipment and weather.

UNION PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO