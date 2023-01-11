Read full article on original website
Wave 3
JCPS adult education student who allegedly brought knife to school appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The adult education student accused of bringing a weapon into a Jefferson County Public Schools shared building this week appeared in court Thursday morning. Louisville Metro police officers and JCPS police officers were called to Ahrens Adult Education Center after getting a complaint about a man...
wdrb.com
Police conducting death investigation in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are conducting a death investigation centered around a building in Old Louisville. More than a dozen officers have been at the scene at 2nd and Breckinridge streets for several hours, starting Wednesday afternoon. Right now, police aren't saying who or what they are...
Neighbors remember 'selfless' landlord found dead in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Old Louisville. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 79-year-old David Sloan. According to the coroner, Sloan died from "blunt and sharp force injuries," adding his manner of...
Man found on JCPS school roof arrested, charged with trespassing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly getting on top of a Jefferson County Public School building. According to a district spokesperson, staff at the Academy at Shawnee reported seeing a man on top of the school's roof and said he may have had a gun.
wdrb.com
Man shot by police after firing gun during chase on I-64E in Franklin County, KSP says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot by Kentucky State Police (KSP) during a chase on Interstate 64 East through several Kentucky counties Thursday afternoon. The agency said troopers tried to pull over a vehicle around 3:30 p.m. on the interstate in Woodford County. The driver took off, and...
wdrb.com
Authorities release identity, cause of death of 79-year-old man found dead in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities released the identity and cause of death of a 79-year-old man found dead Wednesday in a building in Old Louisville. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, David Sloan, who lived in the area, died of "blunt and sharp force injuries." On Wednesday afternoon, more...
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating after 2 men show up at Louisville hospital with gunshot wounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two men showed up to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, a 18-year-old and 21-year-old were dropped off at UofL Health-Mary & Elizabeth Hospital with gunshot wounds around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Both...
WLKY.com
2 men taken to hospital after shooting, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after two men were taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries Wednesday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said it responded to calls around 9 p.m. that two teens were taken to UofL St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital with gunshot wounds. They later amended...
Wave 3
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identifies man who died on South 2nd Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after the death of a Louisville resident in the 800 block of South 2nd Street. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 79-year-old David Sloan died on Wednesday just before 5:35 p.m. The cause of death was listed as blunt and sharp force injuries, but the manner of death was listed as pending. The coroner’s office confirmed the investigation into Sloan’s death is ongoing.
WLKY.com
87-year-old victim of deadly hit-and-run on Dixie Highway was veteran suffering from dementia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leo McClure, 87, was hit and killed on a busy stretch of Dixie Highway early Saturday morning. The driver kept going. "It's an accident until they left the scene. Whoever the person is, that's the part we can't figure out. He's a human, he's not trash," Michael Schroll said of his late uncle.
10 homicides in 10 days; Louisville mayor, interim police chief call on community to help combat gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There have been 10 homicides across Metro Louisville in the first 10 days of 2023. Mayor Craig Greenberg, who is just nine days into his tenure as the city's new leader, said it's "unacceptable." "It's tragic. These are not just numbers, these are people," he said....
Wave 3
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the city has recently seen, with more than 600 casings found by LMPD, sources told WAVE News Troubleshooters. They believe more than 40 different types of firearms were used. Sources added...
LMPD: Juveniles run from stolen vehicle into Catholic school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) is investigating after juveniles reportedly fled from a stolen vehicle and into a Catholic grade school. LMPD said officers found a stolen vehicle around New Cut Road and Southside Drive around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers detained a juvenile that ran from the...
Wave 3
Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Questions were swirling as SWAT broke down the door of an Old Louisville home, and investigators in protective suits dig around in the trash after some neighbors say they saw body parts in garbage cans. LMPD is calling it a death investigation. At around 9:30 a.m.,...
Man, 61, dies while in custody of Louisville jail
A 61-year-old man died while in custody of Louisville’s downtown jail Monday afternoon, the thirteenth such death in a little more than a year.
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 36-year-old Louisville man found shot to death in Tyler Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was shot to death in the Highlands earlier this year. The 36-year-old victim has been identified as Diunta Cross. According to information from Louisville Metro Police, Cross was found with a gunshot wound...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana woman sentenced for wire fraud
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman accused of stealing more than $400,000 from her employer after being fired, will spend two years in federal prison. Dara Little, 35, of Mitchell, was sentenced Thursday. Prosecutors said Little worked as the executive director of nursing at a senior living facility...
WLKY.com
13th death inside Louisville Metro Corrections brings new calls to end cash bail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A coalition of activists and nonprofits are again calling for change after another person died while in custody at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. On Monday afternoon, officers found a 61-year-old man unresponsive. The medical staff was quickly dispatched but efforts to save his life...
wdrb.com
LMPD: 1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on I-264 near Louisville's airport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 264 West near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said LMPD's Traffic Unit responded on a three-vehicle collision around 10:15 p.m. Thursday. Smiley said one person was transported to University...
WKYT 27
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
