Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Police conducting death investigation in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are conducting a death investigation centered around a building in Old Louisville. More than a dozen officers have been at the scene at 2nd and Breckinridge streets for several hours, starting Wednesday afternoon. Right now, police aren't saying who or what they are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 men taken to hospital after shooting, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after two men were taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries Wednesday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said it responded to calls around 9 p.m. that two teens were taken to UofL St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital with gunshot wounds. They later amended...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identifies man who died on South 2nd Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after the death of a Louisville resident in the 800 block of South 2nd Street. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 79-year-old David Sloan died on Wednesday just before 5:35 p.m. The cause of death was listed as blunt and sharp force injuries, but the manner of death was listed as pending. The coroner’s office confirmed the investigation into Sloan’s death is ongoing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the city has recently seen, with more than 600 casings found by LMPD, sources told WAVE News Troubleshooters. They believe more than 40 different types of firearms were used. Sources added...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Juveniles run from stolen vehicle into Catholic school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) is investigating after juveniles reportedly fled from a stolen vehicle and into a Catholic grade school. LMPD said officers found a stolen vehicle around New Cut Road and Southside Drive around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers detained a juvenile that ran from the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Questions were swirling as SWAT broke down the door of an Old Louisville home, and investigators in protective suits dig around in the trash after some neighbors say they saw body parts in garbage cans. LMPD is calling it a death investigation. At around 9:30 a.m.,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana woman sentenced for wire fraud

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman accused of stealing more than $400,000 from her employer after being fired, will spend two years in federal prison. Dara Little, 35, of Mitchell, was sentenced Thursday. Prosecutors said Little worked as the executive director of nursing at a senior living facility...
MITCHELL, IN
wdrb.com

LMPD: 1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on I-264 near Louisville's airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 264 West near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said LMPD's Traffic Unit responded on a three-vehicle collision around 10:15 p.m. Thursday. Smiley said one person was transported to University...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY

