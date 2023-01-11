ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Indian army chief: China border situation is 'unpredictable'

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s army chief said on Thursday the border situation with China is stable but unpredictable after a nearly two-and-a-half-year standoff between tens of thousands of soldiers from both countries in the eastern Ladakh area. Gen. Manoj Pande told reporters the countries were continuing to...
SFGate

NATO planes to be sent to Romania to eye Russian activity

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — NATO said Friday it plans to deploy three surveillance planes to Romania next week to perform reconnaissance missions and to “monitor Russian military activity ” within the 30-nation military alliance’s territory. The Airborne Warning and Control System surveillance planes, or AWACS, belong...

Comments / 0

Community Policy