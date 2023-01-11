Read full article on original website
Two injured in Highway 32 accident
Two south-central Missouri residents were injured Thursday morning in an accident northwest of Plato on Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Teresa L. Halsted, 53, of Mountain View was driving a westbound 2009 Dodge Avenger that crossed the center of Highway 32, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
Ste. Genevieve County Crash
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A 74 year old Ste. Genevieve man, Gerald S. Derousse, is suffering serious injuries after he was struck by a car Wednesday morning at 6:30 in Ste. Genevieve County. According to Highway Patrol reports the car was driven by 24 year old Logan T. Kemper, of Ste. Genevieve. He was headed south on Route A, north of Lime Kiln Road. Derousse was standing in the southbound lane. Kemper swerved into the northbound lane and Derousse ran in front of the car and was struck. Derousse was taken to Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital at Ste. Genevieve. Kemper was not injured.
Cuba woman seriously injured in crash just west of Bourbon
A Crawford County woman is seriously injured when she wrecks her pickup truck less than five miles from her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Alicia Frohbieter, 43, of Cuba, was driving on Highway C, just west of Bourbon, on Thursday morning when she crossed the centerline, traveled off the road, struck an embankment, then overturned.
COVID-19 count falls in Mo, rises in Ste. Genevieve County
JEFFERSON CITY – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Missouri dropped from the previous number. This week 5,100 new cases were reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The previous week, the number was 6,286. There were 25 new cases in Ste. Genevieve County compared...
Houston woman arrested on three warrants by state patrol
A Houston woman was arrested Tuesday on three warrants by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Sheila M. Lentz, 52, was wanted on a felony Texas County warrant charging her with larceny stealing of an animal, as well as two misdemeanor Houston Police Department warrants. She is held in the Texas...
Stanley Lee Roy – Service 1/13/23 1 p.m.
Stanley Roy of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 69. His visitation is Friday starting at 11 o’clock with a funeral service at 1 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Burial will be in the St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery in Bonne...
North County High School Threat
(Bonne Terre, MO) Officials with North County High School are increasing security and patrols of the school grounds this weekend after a threat against the campus was received Thursday night. A press release from North County School officials indicates they were informed of an anonymous report of a threat made against the high school. Deputies with the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, Bonne Terre Police, and North County School District officials swept the buildings, investigated throughout the night, and made contact with witnesses. The threat was determined not to be valid. The release goes on indicating even though the threat this time was not real it's always best to report any threatening remarks. Any suspicious activity you detect on social media, in conversations, or in internet posts, should be reported to law enforcement immediately.
Willow Springs man arrested for burglary
Police have identified and charged a suspect in the Jan. 2 burglary of a Willow Springs business. Uriy Dudko, 25, of Willow Springs, faces one charge of second-degree burglary. Court documents say Officer Jake Cronin of the Willow Springs Police Department responded to an alarm at C&R Gun and Pawn...
Coroner needs help finding family of Sullivan man
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office is seeking assistance in locating family of Samuel L. Wester. If you are family or know someone who is, please contact the coroner’s office at 573-775-4250. Wester was 58 years old at the time of his death. He was found unresponsive in an...
Bismarck Boil Order
DUE TO A BREAK IN A WATER MAIN THE CITY OF BISMARCK HAS ISSUED A BOIL WATER ORDER FOR THE SOUTHEAST PART OF TOWN INCLUDING. THE ORDER WILL ACTIVE UNTIL THREE CLEAR TESTS COME BACK FROM DNR.
Body Sighted In River, But Disappears
Reports of a man’s body floating beneath a barge at the Mississippi Lime Company dock, just north of the ferry landing on N. Little Rock Road on Tuesday led to an exhaustive but fruitless search to find and remove the body. Emergency personnel could not locate the body, which...
Thieves Strike East Missouri Action Agency
(Park Hills, MO) Park Hills law enforcement officials are searching for suspects who were involved in a break in and theft at the East Missouri Action Agency's Park Hills location. Reports indicate a passenger bus and tools worth thousands of dollars are gone after a Sunday morning break in at the backlot of the group's offices on Parkway Drive. Video surveillance cameras recorded the activity Sunday morning. Thieves broke into the lot, committed the crimes, and then returned to the lot later in a stolen vehicle. This is one of several similar incidents in the region and police suspect there could be multiple people involved. If you have any information helpful to the investigation you're urged to contact your local law enforcement officials.
Hartford Harris – Service 1/14/23 Noon
Hartford Harris of Steelville died Wednesday at the age of 84. The funeral service will be at noon at the Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville. Burial is at Martin-Trask Cemetery. Visitation for Hartford Harris is Saturday from 10 to noon at the Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville.
Robert “Bob” Yount – Service 1/14/23 1 PM
Robert “Bob” Yount of Ironton died Monday at the age of 95. The funeral service will be Saturday at 1 at the Bryson Funeral Home Chapel in Pilot Knob. Burial will be at the Arcadia Valley Memorial Park. Visitation for Robert Yount will be from 11 to 1...
Desloge Walmart Bomb Threat
(Desloge, MO) Customers and Employees at Desloge Walmart are safe and have returned to work after being evacuated following a suspected bomb threat called in Friday afternoon about 4:15. Desloge Police Officers and St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies arrived on scene and began an investigation. Law Enforcement Officials found no valid threat of a bomb in or around the store. It is not known whether a customer or employee made the threat.
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903
In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
North County Hall of Fame Night in Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre) North County is holding it’s 2022-23 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony tonight in conjunction with their boys basketball game against Ste. Genevieve. (this summary is compiled by North County Athletic Director Jimmy Palmer) Bob Monks. Robert “Bob” Monks is a graduate of North County, Class of 1994...
Farmington Boys Get 2nd Close Win Over Fredericktown on J-98
(Farmington) One night after their girls prevailed in an MAAA matchup against Fredericktown the Farmington boys earned their second close win over the Blackcats this season, 63-59 on senior night in Black Knight Fieldhouse. In the first meeting, Farmington stormed to an 18 point lead, but needed a late three to prevail. This time the game went back and forth and no one led by more than seven.
Douglas Leroy Welch – Services 1/17/23 At 11 A.M.
Douglas Leroy Welch of Pilot Knob died Thursday at the age of 86. The funeral service is Tuesday morning at 11 at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Interment is at Kelley Cemetery in Annapolis. Visitation for Douglas Welch is Monday evening from 5 until 8 at Follis &...
Farmington’s Bone Running to MAC
(Farmington) It took awhile but Gracie Bone finally found the sport that suited her best. The Farmington senior recently signed to run for the Mineral Area College track and cross country team. She says it wasn’t that long ago that she decided to run for the first time…. Her...
