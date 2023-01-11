Read full article on original website
Related
Alamosa Valley Courier
Sullivan sworn in as new Costilla County Judge
ALAMOSA — After being appointed to the position by Governor Jared Polis in September, Tamara M. Sullivan was sworn into office on Thursday to serve as the county judge for Costilla County in the 12th Judicial District. The vacancy on the bench was created by the retirement of the Honorable Kimberly Wood.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Rep. Martinez has been ‘a little busy’
ALAMOSA — Matthew Martinez, newly elected Colorado state representative for the San Luis Valley and District 62, has only been in office for five days, but he has hit the ground running. Despite a schedule that sounds not unlike a 10-cities-in-5-days tour that just happens to take place beneath...
KKTV
Victim in Alamosa shooting identified, suspect cooperating with law enforcement
ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in southern Colorado. Around 8 p.m. Monday, the Alamosa Police Department responded to W. 6th Street for a disturbance with possible shots fired. Officers found a man, 24-year-old Aron Delgado from Monte Vista, who had been shot and was unresponsive. He died on scene.
Alamosa Valley Courier
CDA hires Saguache County’s Whitten as Regional Assistant Commissioner
BROOMFIELD — The Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) recently announced the hiring of Saguache County’s George Whitten and Routt County’s Jo Stanko as Regional Assistant Commissioners of Agriculture. In their new positions, they will serve as liaisons between CDA, their communities, and agricultural communities across the state.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Victim found shot to death Monday- UPDATE
ALAMOSA– Authorities have identified the man fatally shot in a disturbance about 8 p.m. Monday at 1516 West Sixth Street here. Aron Delgado, 24, Monte Vista sustained a gunshot wound and later succumbed to his injuries. A possible suspect is in custody and is cooperating with authorities, and Alamosa...
kydncountry.com
Alamosa Police Looking For City Market Robbery Suspect
Alamosa, CO – On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at approximately 1949 hours, the Alamosa Police Department was dispatched to 131 Market Street (City Market) in regards to a robbery which had just occurred. Upon arrival, they were advised that an individual walked into the store wearing a red, black and white “Levi’s” hooded sweatshirt and a white facemask. The suspect handed the store clerk a note which indicated that he had a gun and was demanding money. The suspect took $972 in random US currency and fled on foot eastbound.
Alamosa Valley Courier
‘Armed’ robbery at City Market
ALAMOSA– A masked individual claiming he was armed robbed City Market about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday and reportedly got off with $972 in random US currency, fleeing on foot eastbound. The Alamosa Police Department reported that upon arrival at the store they were told that an individual walked into the...
kydncountry.com
One Person Dead After Shooting in Alamosa
Alamosa, CO – On Monday, January 9, 2023 officers responded to a disturbance where possible shots were fired at 1516 West 6th Street. It is believed that an altercation took place where a male subject, who has been identified as 24 year old Aron Delgado from Monte Vista, sustained a gunshot wound and later succumbed to his injuries. Officers located another male who was involved in the initial disturbance and is cooperating with law enforcement.
Alamosa Valley Courier
River restoration near Alamosa benefits fish, birds, and hikers
ALAMOSA — Last fall, the Rio Grande Headwaters Restoration Project (RGHRP) partnered with the City of Alamosa, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to stabilize streambanks, restore riparian areas, and enhance aquatic habitats along the river on Alamosa National Wildlife Refuge. The (RGHRP), is...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Wolf Creek hosts second fun race of season
ALAMOSA – The Wolf Creek Ski Area hosted its second fun race of the season this past Sunday. The modified grand slalom took place on the Lower Charisma with a groomed base of fresh snow. The race had a turnout of 52 racers with some of them traveling from...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Ice Fest will be ready for January thaw
ALAMOSA — The Valley’s normal January thaw may throw a damper on some of the activities upcoming just two weeks from now when the 14th annual Rio Frio Ice Fest returns Jan. 27-29. With warmer daytime temperatures the Rio Grande has a lot of open water and probably won’t be suitable for the unique 5k race on a frozen surface. Organizers said the show will gone with a different race route that may include running on the Blanca Vista pond just north of town if ice conditions allow.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Falcons score 42-16 win over Pirates
LA JARA – The sixth-ranked Centauri High School wrestling team won its Intermountain League dual meet opener on Thursday as the Falcons defeated Monte Vista 42-16 at the CHS gym. “Every time we wrestle Monte, there’s fun matches,” said Centauri coach Micah Keys. “Fun matches.”. “We...
Comments / 0