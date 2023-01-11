Read full article on original website
Major restaurant chain opens new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMadison, WI
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques scores game-winning goal against No. 6 Wisconsin in OTThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MadisonTed RiversMadison, WI
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: Running out of gas vs. Illinois, schedule thoughts
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Some familiar things and some unfamiliar things happened in Michigan State’s Friday night loss to Illinois. For the familiar: Michigan State forward Malik Hall spent the end of the game on the bench after suffering an ankle injury. The unfamiliar: Michigan State didn’t make a...
MLive.com
Ohio State long snapper transferring to Michigan State
Michigan State is adding more special teams depth through the portal. Ohio State long snapper Mason Arnold announced his transfer commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Saturday. The redshirt freshman entered the portal on Jan. 1, a day after the Buckeyes lost to Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MLive.com
Another Malik Hall injury proves costly for Michigan State vs. Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Michigan State players and coaches this season have repeatedly described the calming affect Malik Hall brings when the senior forward steps onto the court. On Friday night, with , the Spartans could have used a calming influence. But like he has been too often this season, Hall was confined to the bench.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball beats sloppy Michigan State at raucous Crisler Center
ANN ARBOR -- In front of a large, enthusiastic crowd mostly wearing maize, Round 1 of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry went to the home team. The Michigan women’s basketball team beat Michigan State 70-55 on Saturday afternoon at Crisler Center. Michigan’s Leigha Brown led all players with 17 points...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball’s toughness, depth on display in rivalry win
ANN ARBOR -- The play that inspired perhaps the most emotion from a Wolverine on Saturday wasn’t a made 3 or a block or even the final buzzer on Michigan’s 70-55 victory over rival Michigan State. It was an offensive foul call after Michigan senior Maddie Nolan drew...
MLive.com
Michigan State fades late as win streak snapped at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Here was Michigan State, once again down by five points in the second half of a back-and-forth Big Ten road game. This time, though, it ran out of heroics late and couldn’t pull off another upset win. Michigan State faded in the final four minutes...
MLive.com
Michigan frustrated by officiating, late-game collapse at Iowa: ‘We gave it away’
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Jett Howard looked pretty disheartened for a player who had just scored 34 points. Hunter Dickinson was in a similar mood despite a double-double. Their play kept Michigan in front of Iowa for most of Thursday night -- but not when it mattered most. “We just...
MLive.com
Michigan State freshman makes the most of surprise role vs. Wisconsin
EAST LANSING – Most nights this season, Carson Cooper has spent the evening watching from the Michigan State bench, with a few stray minutes mostly at the end of games. But on Tuesday night, he stepped in to play double-digit minutes and help Michigan State earn a come-from-behind win over a ranked team on the road.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Illinois (11/13/2023): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
Michigan State’s reward for going on the road and beating Wisconsin on Tuesday: another road game three days later, this one against a team that’s been up and down this year but has strung together back-to-back wins. Such is life in the Big Ten as the Spartans get set to visit Illinois.
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential podcast: Michigan State is tied for Big Ten lead, but will it last?
EAST LANSING, MI -- Don’t look now but Michigan State is back atop the Big Ten standings. It’s only mid-January, but the Spartans have won seven-straight games and are now 12-4 overall and 4-1 in the league following big wins at home vs. rival Michigan and at Wisconsin.
MLive.com
Former Forest Hills Northern, MSU standout drafted to Portland Thorns FC
Former Forest Hills Northern and Michigan State University soccer standout Lauren Kozal will be taking her talents to the professional level next season. The goaltender for the Spartans was selected in the third round (No. 32 overall) in the National Women’s Soccer League draft by the Portland Thorns FC on Thursday. Kozal was a two-time All-American selection during her career at Michigan State and helped the team earn a regular-season Big Ten Conference championship this fall and reached the second round of the 2022 NCAA tournament.
MLive.com
Defense leads the way for Jackson in win over Pioneer
JACKSON -- At times on Friday, the shots just weren’t falling for the Jackson boys basketball team. The Vikings missed their first four shots of the game from the field, struggled through another shooting lull in the second quarter, then another early in the fourth. But what was there,...
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball roundup: Saline girls get hot from long distance
The 3-pointers came early and often for Saline’s girls basketball team on Friday. Led by Kate Stemmer, the Hornets used nine 3-point makes to hold off Brownstown Woodhaven 54-41 to move to 10-1 on the year.
MLive.com
Here are scores from Jackson-area games for January 12
JACKSON -- Here are the scores of games in the Jackson area for Thursday, January 12. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Matchup between All-American nominees headlines Friday’s Grand Rapids prep hoops action
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – East Grand Rapids’ Macy Brown and Grand Rapids Christian’s Pace Rickard both made the exclusive national list of McDonald’s All-American nominees on Wednesday, which added a little extra to an already intriguing matchup between the Pioneers and the Eagles. The game lived...
MLive.com
‘Best point guard in the state’: Leila Wells leads Chelsea girls to revenge win over Dexter
DEXTER – Tony Scheffler has no doubts about how good Leila Wells is as a basketball player. And the Chelsea girls basketball coach didn’t shy away from giving his star player recognition after the Bulldogs topped rival Dexter, 62-47, on Friday.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Columbia Central edges Hillsdale in overtime
The Columbia Central boys basketball team trailed by seven at one point but came back to beat Hillsdale 58-57 in overtime on Friday. Derek Sanders had 15 points for the Golden Eagles. Connor Cole added nine.
MLive.com
Here are the latest power rankings and trending teams for boys basketball in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Things are heating up in boys basketball around the Jackson area. Napoleon and Jackson both seem to be rolling, no one can figure out how to score against Jonesville, and Hanover-Horton returned from its three-week hiatus and didn’t seem to have any rust.
MLive.com
Chelsea boys flex muscles late to fend off rival Dexter and remain unbeaten
DEXTER – Andrea Cabana knows her team will get everyone’s best shot and that couldn’t have been truer on Friday night. The first-year Chelsea boys basketball coach watched her team struggle offensively early but then flip a switch when it mattered most en route to a 59-50 win over rival Dexter on the road.
MLive.com
Howell wins title at Jim Dewland Classic, Western second, Portage Central third
PARMA -- Howell won the team title at the 59th Annual Jim Dewland Classic on Saturday, picking up 256.5 points to beat out second-place Western by 53 points. Portage Central took third with 201. The Highlanders stood atop the podium in.
