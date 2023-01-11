ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

MLive.com

Ohio State long snapper transferring to Michigan State

Michigan State is adding more special teams depth through the portal. Ohio State long snapper Mason Arnold announced his transfer commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Saturday. The redshirt freshman entered the portal on Jan. 1, a day after the Buckeyes lost to Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Another Malik Hall injury proves costly for Michigan State vs. Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Michigan State players and coaches this season have repeatedly described the calming affect Malik Hall brings when the senior forward steps onto the court. On Friday night, with , the Spartans could have used a calming influence. But like he has been too often this season, Hall was confined to the bench.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball beats sloppy Michigan State at raucous Crisler Center

ANN ARBOR -- In front of a large, enthusiastic crowd mostly wearing maize, Round 1 of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry went to the home team. The Michigan women’s basketball team beat Michigan State 70-55 on Saturday afternoon at Crisler Center. Michigan’s Leigha Brown led all players with 17 points...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State fades late as win streak snapped at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Here was Michigan State, once again down by five points in the second half of a back-and-forth Big Ten road game. This time, though, it ran out of heroics late and couldn’t pull off another upset win. Michigan State faded in the final four minutes...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MLive.com

Michigan State freshman makes the most of surprise role vs. Wisconsin

EAST LANSING – Most nights this season, Carson Cooper has spent the evening watching from the Michigan State bench, with a few stray minutes mostly at the end of games. But on Tuesday night, he stepped in to play double-digit minutes and help Michigan State earn a come-from-behind win over a ranked team on the road.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Former Forest Hills Northern, MSU standout drafted to Portland Thorns FC

Former Forest Hills Northern and Michigan State University soccer standout Lauren Kozal will be taking her talents to the professional level next season. The goaltender for the Spartans was selected in the third round (No. 32 overall) in the National Women’s Soccer League draft by the Portland Thorns FC on Thursday. Kozal was a two-time All-American selection during her career at Michigan State and helped the team earn a regular-season Big Ten Conference championship this fall and reached the second round of the 2022 NCAA tournament.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Defense leads the way for Jackson in win over Pioneer

JACKSON -- At times on Friday, the shots just weren’t falling for the Jackson boys basketball team. The Vikings missed their first four shots of the game from the field, struggled through another shooting lull in the second quarter, then another early in the fourth. But what was there,...
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Chelsea boys flex muscles late to fend off rival Dexter and remain unbeaten

DEXTER – Andrea Cabana knows her team will get everyone’s best shot and that couldn’t have been truer on Friday night. The first-year Chelsea boys basketball coach watched her team struggle offensively early but then flip a switch when it mattered most en route to a 59-50 win over rival Dexter on the road.
DEXTER, MI

