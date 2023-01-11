Read full article on original website
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
HFPA/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock And so it begins! Awards season is officially upon Us as the 2023 Golden Globes are just hours away. After taking a hiatus in 2022, the red carpet soirée is back and will see Hollywood’s biggest names gather together at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, January 10. Hosted by Jerrod […]
The best looks from the 2023 Golden Globes
The best looks from the 2023 Golden Globes, including Ana de Armas, Viola Davis and Jenna Ortega.
Michelle Williams and Husband Thomas Kail Stun at 2023 Golden Globes
Michelle Williams has made her return to the Golden Globes. On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress was a vision in a unique, ruffled, off-white colored gown as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Williams was accompanied down the carpet by her husband, Thomas Kail, who wore a sleek black tux with a long tie.
Jamie Lee Curtis Walks the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Floor-Length Lace Cape
Curtis is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once Jamie Lee Curtis is all about that lace. For the Golden Globes 2023, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star took to the red carpet in a monochromatic look that included a floor-length black lace cape over a strapless jumpsuit. She finished the look with two delicate sparkling cuffs and stud earrings, letting her cape – which fluttered and flowed around her as she posed on the carpet — bring all the...
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Billy Porter Revives Dramatic Tuxedo Dress With Pink Twist for Golden Globe Awards 2023
Billy Porter arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills, wearing a statement-making gown. For the occasion, the actor wore a custom Christian Siriano tuxedo overlay gown with a dramatic train in bright pink. Porter paired the gown with a white tuxedo shirt and matching rose-colored bow tie. He accessorized the look with statement rings on both hands.More from WWDAll the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet LooksNancy Pelosi's Fashion Statements Through the YearsLuisaViaRoma & UNICEF 2022 Winter Gala Fetes Rita Ora, Naomi Watts & More in St. Barths In an Instagram post during...
‘Yellowstone’ Scores First Major Award With Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe Win
Kevin Costner, who stars as patriarch John Dutton, won Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama at the 2023 Golden Globes. He was up against Jeff Bridges for The Old Man, Diego Luna for Andor, Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul, and Adam Scott for Severance. Costner...
Golden Globes 2023: Best Actress in a Drama Series Goes to Zendaya
First, it was Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose. Then, it was Emma Corrin for The Crown. And now, the Golden Globes has crowned another Best Actress in a Drama Series. During the 80th annual Golden Globes, Zendaya took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama for Euphoria.
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54, after suddenly being hospitalised on Thursday. Her 77-year-old mother confirmed Presley’s death later on Thursday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news...
Selena Gomez Looked Like a Renaissance Princess at the Golden Globes
After a hiatus last year, the 2023 Golden Globes are back and in full force. This year, the guest list is very much stacked, including Selena Gomez, who is nominated for her first-ever Golden Globe award. The actor, singer, and producer is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series in a Musical or Comedy for her performance as Mabel in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.
Jennifer Lopez Thinks Pink in Magda Butrym Ruched Dress for ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Press Appearance
Jennifer Lopez has rosettes on her mind. The actress began promoting Amazon Video’s romantic comedy “Shotgun Wedding” with her costar Josh Duhamel on Wednesday wearing a range of pastel pink hues from top to bottom. Styled by fashion stylist Rob Zangardi, Lopez slipped into a Magda Butrym ruched midi-length dress trimmed with a spiral of detachable rosettes at the neck. More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden GlobesAll the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks Zangardi shared snippets of her fitting on Instagram, opting to pair the monotoned dress...
Golden Globes: Cate Blanchett Joins Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman, Jane Fonda as Most Awarded Best Drama Actress
With her best actress in a drama category win for her role in Tár, Cate Blanchett broke a record on Tuesday night at the 2023 Golden Globes. She joined Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman and Jane Fonda as the most awarded actress in the category with three wins. Blanchett has won twice before in the category, once in 1999 for Elizabeth and once for Blue Jasmine in 2014. She also won in the best supporting actress in a motion picture category in 2008 for I’m Not There. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom...
Tom Cruise, Michelle Williams, 'Glass Onion' snubbed in 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations
Oscar hopefuls Olivia Colman and Jennifer Lawrence were shut out when the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced its 2023 nominations on Wednesday.
Megan Stalter's Rosette Updo Was a Modern Take on 1960s Glamour
With the Golden Globes getting a much-needed revamp last night, awards season is off to a good start. Between Jennifer Coolidge’s ‘White Lotus’ domination (and killer smokey eyeliner) to Michelle Yeoh’s inspiring speech and gorgeous blowout, there were great vibes and even better beauty looks in the air.
Piper Perabo and husband Stephen Kay hit the red carpet at the SAG panel for Yellowstone
Piper Perabo and husband Stephen Kay were all smiles while hitting the red carpet for the Screen Actors Guild panel for their hit series Yellowstone.
All of the Different Nail Shapes, Explained—From Ballerina to Squoval
If you’re like me, you might scroll through Instagram, swooning over the many, many nail shapes and lengths that fill your feed. In a world where nail art is a prime way to showcase your personality and style, it’s hard not to. Of course, if you have trouble growing out your nails (hey, hi, same), you may feel like you can’t get in on the fun.
Unexpected Denim Is the Latest Y2K Trend Taking Over
If you’ve been keeping up with the current fashion cycle, then you know that the top trends have a common theme: Pragmatic. From cargo pants and maxi skirts (opposed to the micro mini of last season), to the Birkenstock Boston mule that Lyst dubbed the shoe of the year in its annual fashion report, shoppers have started gravitating towards more practical options. Both off and on the runway, denim's rise in popularity has reached new heights. Enter: The denim-ification of fashion.
Step Into the New Year With the Best January Fashion Launches
The start of the year means new trends, new style icons, and new fashion launches. Brands and designers are unveiling their latest collections, giving the most fashion-forward among us the chance to start early on the next big trend. From Super Bowl-ready fan gear to resort wear, this month's fashion launches have you covered for any event that pops up on your cal.
