Maude Apatow is taking her talents from the small screen to Off-Broadway. The Euphoria actress will be making her New York stage debut in Michael Mayer's Little Shop of Horrors revival. She will be appearing in the production from Feb. 7 to April 2 as Audrey, taking over the role from Tony Away winner Lena Hall.

28 MINUTES AGO