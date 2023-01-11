ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Comments / 2

Brandon Administration
3d ago

One thing we know, Joe’s comment of “if you get vaccinated, you can neither give nor get Covid” (June ‘21 CNN townhall) was a lie and should be classified as ‘misinformation’. Better not hear anyone utter the words “…we just need 2 weeks to flatten the curve”!

WFAE

The HIV diagnosis rate in Mecklenburg County has returned to pre-pandemic levels

The HIV diagnosis rate in Mecklenburg County has returned to its pre-pandemic level of 29.3 people per 100,000. Monica Allen, the county’s director of strategic planning and evaluation, told commissioners Tuesday that there was an “artificial” decrease in 2021 because of testing limitations caused by lockdowns and social distancing. Still, she says there were some successes during the pandemic.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Based Grocery Store Limiting Egg Purchases

A North Carolina based grocery store is limiting egg purchases to three cartons of eggs per visit. Due to the high price of eggs and people constantly hunting for bargains, the Matthews based chain has made the decision for the limit. Harris Teeter says your three cartons can include the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Five Facts You May Not Have Known About Charlotte, North Carolina

Maybe you just moved here. It could be you have lived in the Charlotte area all your life. Here are the top five facts you may not have known about Charlotte, North Carolina. I have been in the Charlotte area most of adult life. My entire career has been here but I must admit I was shocked at a few of these. When I go to Carowinds, especially when I was little, I loved the Gold Rush roller coaster. Turns out there was a very good reason why that roller coaster had that name.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Strong storms move through North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Zillow names Charlotte as 2023’s hottest housing market

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Good news for those looking to purchase a home this year in the Queen City!. According to Zillow, Charlotte will be this year’s hottest housing market. Zillow analysts said Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Dallas and Nashville join Charlotte in the top five of the Zillow 2023 hottest markets list.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Official trailer released for feature film shot in downtown Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — The official trailer for Lionsgate's feature adaptation of Judy Blume’s classic novel, "Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret" has been officially released. The film was shot in downtown Monroe back in 2021. The coming-of-age story was first published in 1970. The film follows...
MONROE, NC
WCNC

Say this when a debt collector calls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When a debt collector calls, try not to freak out. Yes, debt collector calls can surely be stressful, but here are some expert tips for how to handle them. One of the most important tips from the experts at Penny Hoarder is to never, under any circumstances, give away any personal information or confirm that you do, in fact, owe money. They say that doing those things could make matters worse.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Cornelius residents bemoan increasing gas bills

CORNELIUS, N.C. — If you ask Karen Capone and Eleanor Berry, life gets better with age. "We like to drink wine," Capone said. "Playing cards and drinking wine.”. They both moved from out of state and retired in North Carolina. “They call them the golden years," Berry said. For...
CORNELIUS, NC
qcnews.com

CMS going international, spending more to bring in teachers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders say they encourage school administrators to recruit teachers on social media, and the district is doing whatever is needed to attract more educators. That includes signing bonuses and an international search for talent. Hiring and keeping teachers in the classroom...
CHARLOTTE, NC

