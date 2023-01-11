Read full article on original website
Brandon Administration
3d ago
One thing we know, Joe’s comment of “if you get vaccinated, you can neither give nor get Covid” (June ‘21 CNN townhall) was a lie and should be classified as ‘misinformation’. Better not hear anyone utter the words “…we just need 2 weeks to flatten the curve”!
WFAE.org
As the Charlotte area sees increase in COVID-19 cases, it's not all bad news
Right before the holidays, Isael Mejia noticed he felt tired — really tired. He works early mornings and late nights as a union organizer. So at first, he chalked it up to his long hours. "I felt like I was just not getting enough sleep and maybe had a...
How long can you use an at-home COVID-19 test once it's expired?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County has shifted back into the CDC’s medium COVID-19 community level after a week in the high level. But data shows cases and hospitalizations are still rising in the state and county. Doctors are urging people to continue to do what they can to stop the spread of the virus.
The HIV diagnosis rate in Mecklenburg County has returned to pre-pandemic levels
The HIV diagnosis rate in Mecklenburg County has returned to its pre-pandemic level of 29.3 people per 100,000. Monica Allen, the county’s director of strategic planning and evaluation, told commissioners Tuesday that there was an “artificial” decrease in 2021 because of testing limitations caused by lockdowns and social distancing. Still, she says there were some successes during the pandemic.
power98fm.com
Here Is Why A Popular Charlotte, North Carolina Steakhouse Got A “B” From Health Inspector
For the record, I have been here several times and it was delicious. Here is why a popular Charlotte, North Carolina steakhouse got a “b” rating from the Mecklenburg County health department. Morton’s The Steakhouse at 227 West Trade Street in Charlotte got the less than favorable rating...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Based Grocery Store Limiting Egg Purchases
A North Carolina based grocery store is limiting egg purchases to three cartons of eggs per visit. Due to the high price of eggs and people constantly hunting for bargains, the Matthews based chain has made the decision for the limit. Harris Teeter says your three cartons can include the...
Man seen talking to female students at school bus stops in south Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking community members to report suspicious activities near school bus stops after a man was spotted near several stops recently. In an alert shared via tweet, CMPD said the man was described as heavy-set, middle-aged, and bald. The man reportedly spoke...
country1037fm.com
Five Facts You May Not Have Known About Charlotte, North Carolina
Maybe you just moved here. It could be you have lived in the Charlotte area all your life. Here are the top five facts you may not have known about Charlotte, North Carolina. I have been in the Charlotte area most of adult life. My entire career has been here but I must admit I was shocked at a few of these. When I go to Carowinds, especially when I was little, I loved the Gold Rush roller coaster. Turns out there was a very good reason why that roller coaster had that name.
Duke Energy says it won’t pay liability claims related to December rolling blackouts
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy has decided not to pay liability claims from its customers who were affected by the outages the company instated at the end of December. Last month, Duke Energy turned off power ahead of a cold blast that arrived the week of Christmas. The blackouts came as a surprise to many customers.
cn2.com
“Second Career” Nurse at PMC Fort Mill Says She, “Found Her Calling”
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Leaders with Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill say they have several nurses throughout their hospital who use to have another career but decided to take on nursing, saying its a “calling”. The career change coming at a good time as many...
WXII 12
Strong storms move through North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
Zillow names Charlotte as 2023’s hottest housing market
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Good news for those looking to purchase a home this year in the Queen City!. According to Zillow, Charlotte will be this year’s hottest housing market. Zillow analysts said Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Dallas and Nashville join Charlotte in the top five of the Zillow 2023 hottest markets list.
WBTV
First Alert: Tornado Warning issued for Meck, Gaston and Lincoln counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The WBTV First Alert Weather Team, Charlotte’s most accurate, is continuing to track heavy rain and thunderstorms moving through the area. Today is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms move through the area in time for the evening commute. A Tornado...
1 suspect identified, 2 others still on the loose after chase involving a gunshot, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An armed burglary suspect is in custody after leading them on a chase that ended in Fort Mill late Friday night, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. During the chase, at least one gunshot was fired as well. Just before 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a breaking...
Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
Official trailer released for feature film shot in downtown Monroe
MONROE, N.C. — The official trailer for Lionsgate's feature adaptation of Judy Blume’s classic novel, "Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret" has been officially released. The film was shot in downtown Monroe back in 2021. The coming-of-age story was first published in 1970. The film follows...
Charlotte 'fish game' arcades stay open despite police warnings, court ruling
Drive around Charlotte and you'll see neon-splashed, casino-like arcades advertising something called the "fish game" in shopping centers, many in low-income areas, across the city. Some law enforcement agencies say they're illegal, and a recent court ruling reinforced that games of chance aren't allowed in North Carolina outside of a...
'About $5,000 worth of materials that I almost lost' | Property theft is on the rise in Charlotte, including cases involving new construction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a late night for Jeff Seabury on Thursday, Jan. 12. He finished up a custom bathroom on a new build on Charlotte's west side. He's been building homes for the last five years through his company Seabury Construction LLC. He said not much has changed -- except for one big thing.
WCNC
Say this when a debt collector calls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When a debt collector calls, try not to freak out. Yes, debt collector calls can surely be stressful, but here are some expert tips for how to handle them. One of the most important tips from the experts at Penny Hoarder is to never, under any circumstances, give away any personal information or confirm that you do, in fact, owe money. They say that doing those things could make matters worse.
Cornelius residents bemoan increasing gas bills
CORNELIUS, N.C. — If you ask Karen Capone and Eleanor Berry, life gets better with age. "We like to drink wine," Capone said. "Playing cards and drinking wine.”. They both moved from out of state and retired in North Carolina. “They call them the golden years," Berry said. For...
qcnews.com
CMS going international, spending more to bring in teachers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders say they encourage school administrators to recruit teachers on social media, and the district is doing whatever is needed to attract more educators. That includes signing bonuses and an international search for talent. Hiring and keeping teachers in the classroom...
