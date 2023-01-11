Read full article on original website
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
I Have the Best Idea for a New Animal Shelter in Portland, Maine
We all know the infamous saying, “adopt don’t shop!” and I stand by that. Rather than get a pet from a breeder, you should rescue one from a shelter that needs a home. I recently spent time at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland and fell in love with every single four-legged pal in the building.
Ever Been on a Railbike? Ride One All Summer 2023 in Kennebunkport, Maine
If you're planning your summer activities, this one is a must. Riding on the rails at the Seashore Trolley Museum in Kennebunkport on a rail bike is an experience you will love. I'm a big rail fan and have been ever since I was a kid and would watch the...
To the Guy in the Dunkin Line in Portland, Maine — Sorry, Not Sorry
You looked less than pleased. I mean, you didn't even crack a smile. Actually, you don't even come close. But, like the headline says -- sorry, not sorry, guy. It was probably around 8:30a this morning. And since it's Thursday, we've probably both already dealt with semi-hellacious weeks. We're tired. The weekend is in our sights. We just want to get through the next couple of workdays to have free time to do whatever we want.
Open Letter to Grocery Shoppers in New England in the Winter
Put your freaking carriages away. Let me rephrase so that it is nicer, and in case you do not know what I am talking about immediately. Put your damn grocery carts back in the cart corral. I went to Market Basket in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the other night to do...
Maine Maritime Museum in Bath is Free These 24 Days in January, February, March 2023
There's an exciting opportunity in the Midcoast for seafaring enthusiasts, and it will continue through March of this year. The Maine Maritime Museum recently shared the exciting news about free weekend admission in January, February, and March on its social media. The free weekend admission gives first-time visitors a great chance to discover a boatload (no pun intended) of Maine maritime history. It's also a wonderful treat for regulars to visit one of their favorite museums.
Popular Maine Roast Beef Food Truck Opening Restaurant in Westbrook
Lovers of all things roast beef can rejoice, as a new restaurant is set to open later this year in Southern Maine. Starting with a food truck and adding a restaurant in just three years is very impressive for the extremely popular George's North Shore Roast Beef. The new restaurant...
Can You Make Sense of This Really Weird Online Review of Portland, Maine?
Now that Portland, Maine, has become such a hot destination, there's bound to be some people who come visit the city and leave with negative feelings after a bad experience. There are plenty of places on the internet to vent those feelings, including a city-review website called BestPlaces.net. But this particular review was shared on Reddit by sidewaysplanet, and it's so spectacularly odd that it simply can't be real.
Unique Maine Airbnb on a Dairy Farm Lets You Snuggle With Adorable Goats
As a state that has so much to offer, you can find Airbnbs in Maine that are unique, and charming, offer hands-on experiences, and spectacular views. Whether you want to be in the mountains tucked away from fast-paced life, sitting on the ocean basking in the sea breeze, or experiencing the unique lifestyle of barn life, you can find it here in Maine.
Maine’s Top 10 Biggest Marijuana Businesses
Pot is big business! Here are the ten biggest ranked by how many Maine employees each business has. It might seem like there are thousands of marijuana dispensaries in Maine right now, but according to Wandering Through Maine, there are only 89. It seems like there are 89 just in Portland. This number is fluid with new businesses coming and some closing. But as of 2021, these were the top 10 biggest pot places according to how many employees they had according to data collected by Maine Biz.
Former Maine Police Chief Writes Memoir of Husbands Battle With Mental Illness
Lisa Beecher is a former police chief at the University of Southern Maine and a retired detective at the Portland Police Department with thirty-three years in law enforcement. She also happens to be the mother of Karen Goldberg and mother-in-law to Lee Goldberg of News Center Maine along with being the grandmother to more kids than we can count in this article.
Vogue Lists Maine Alongside Paris, Rome, and London for Most Anticipated Hotels 2023
Walking around the city, I barely recognize it anymore. It feels like overnight, new hotels, restaurants, boutiques, and new buildings are erected and prices are skyrocketing at an alarming rate. I know this isn’t the first time you’ve heard this concern but when top publications like Vogue, Condé Nast, and...
After 45 Years, Old Port Fixture Closes Its Doors for Good
Swiss Time has been in Portland for 45 years. First on Congress Street and then moving to Exchange Street in 1994. According to the Portland Press Herald, they finally had to shut down the iconic store run by husband and wife team, Claude and Jill Guyot. The tide started to...
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
See Mortgage Free Home Built in 12 Days for Maine Veteran in Oxford
Tucked away down a dirt road, the most remarkable feat was accomplished in just 12 days. A Soldier's Journey Home based in Tennessee and Tunnel to Towers Foundation built a home for Maine native and veteran Christy Gardner. Christy is a veteran who was wounded in a peacekeeping mission back in 2006. She lost both her legs below the knee and was deemed 100% disabled.
Here Are Just 3 Incredible Life-Saving Stories Involving the Heroic Portland, Maine, Fire Department
Emergency responders are heroes through and through, but often, unless something is affecting you specifically, it's easy to overlook the efforts these people put forward each and every day. Because we should be applauding the amazing work they do. The Portland, Maine, Fire Department shared a Facebook post near the...
Eliot, ME Farmhouse Built in 1855 Damaged by Fire
Fire heavily damaged a farmhouse built in the 1800s in Eliot displacing a mother and her children on Christmas Eve. Firefighters working in frigid conditions at the home on Frost Hill Road brought the fire under control quickly, according to the South Berwick Fire Department which responded to the fire along with the Eliot Fire Department.
Rosemont Market and Wine Bar to Close Permanently at Thompson’s Point in Portland, Maine
If you've visited Thompson's Point in Portland any time recently, you know there has been a lot going on in that little nook of the city. Thompson's Point has seen some construction projects with the Children's Museum of Maine being built and the Rink at Thompson's Point currently undergoing renovations. While the property continues to build, it'll move forward without one notable business, as Rosemont Market and Wine Bar has announced on Instagram that they will be closing their Thompson's Point location permanently.
Rescued Kittens Sent to Maine Are Looking for Forever Homes for Christmas
Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
