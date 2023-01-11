Read full article on original website
Pocomoke downs Snow Hill in close game
POCOMOKE CITY, Md — Pocomoke Warriors wins the 1A Bayside South match-up against the Snow Hill Eagles 67-61. The game was back and forth throughout the night, with Snow Hill taking a one-point lead with 3:30 left in the game. But Ke’Andre Nixon and the Warriors were too much for Snow Hill. Nixon led all scorers with 27 points.
Lions hit 15 triples in rout of Kent Island
CENTREVILLE, Md. – Queen Anne’s recovered well from their first loss of the season, dismantling their rival Kent Island, 79-51, Thursday night. The Lions offense was powered by the three ball. Fifteen triples were dropped on the KI defense in the game, six coming in the first half leading a 36-18 Queen Anne’s halftime advantage.
Ice and Oyster Festival begins in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Ice and Oyster Festival began Friday. The free event features 3D sculptures carved from more than 50,000 pounds of ice. Kids of all ages will have plenty of games to choose from, including mini-gold and tic-tac-toe. Festivalgoeres will also be able to enjoy oysters. For...
Easton approved for 197 acre park
EASTON, Md. – The town has now been approved for a new 197 acre park. It’s located on Oxford road. The park will be an open space filled with hiking trails, walking paths and picnic tables. The town says this will be a place on the greenbelt where you can just get out and enjoy the area.
Police searching for missing Somerset Co. man
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Somerset County man. We’re told 27-year-old Dequan Fields was reported missing on Thursday after attempts by family to reach him were unsuccessful. Anyone with information is asked to contact the...
Four Eastern Shore men were among those arrested after a dog-fighting ring was discovered at a Delaware home this weekend.
‘He was intelligent:’ New film celebrates MLK’s legacy, highlights connection to Eastern Shore
OCEAN CITY, Md. – “He was attractive in that he was intelligent, extremely courteous,” Eagleson said. That’s how 92-year-old La Verne Eagleson of Berlin described Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She and King met on a Sunday afternoon in a cafeteria in Boston. The two briefly...
Salisbury Pallet home village hits further delay, now hope for Feb. completion
SALISBURY, Md- A series of supply chain delays have pushed the completion date for the 24 Pallet homes for the homeless in Salisbury into February. Salisbury Homelessness Service Coordinator Brett Sanders tells 47ABC that the project is still awaiting electrical panels, plumbing components, and the generator from Delmarva Power that would bring AC, Heat, and electric services to the homes.
Town of Easton Approves Purchase of 197-Acre Easton Woodland Park
On Tuesday, January 3 the Easton Town Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 793, which authorizes moving forward with the purchase of Easton Woodland Park. Easton Woodland Park is a 197-acre parcel of land on the eastern side of Oxford Road, near Cooke’s Hope. The Town of Easton is...
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on Delmarva
Whether you love thin-crust pie topped only with cheese or thick, doughy supreme pizza, there are so many places to get a satisfying slice on Delmarva. Here are four places on the peninsula where you can get your own piece of pizza of heaven, just the way you like it.
15 Best Restaurants In Salisbury MD You Must Try!
Are you looking for the best restaurants to tuck in for a meal while in Salisbury, MD? Don’t go anywhere! We have compilked a list of all the best restaurants in Salibsury for you to check out during your trip!. Whether you’re there for a short time, or a...
Salisbury police department leading safety class
SALISBURY, Md. – the MAC Center’s 2023 Winter Institute has launched, a series of entertaining and informative classes. On Thursday, Salisbury Police Department Chief Barbara Duncan hosted a class for seniors about keeping your homes and cars safe. Chief Duncan also discussed cyber security issues, cautioning everyone to...
A rabid raccoon attacked someone in Queen Anne's County recently, and the health department is sounding the alarm.
The investigation happened over the weekend following a complaint of suspicious activity at a home in Seaford, Sussex County.
Salisbury house fire ruled accidental
SALISBURY, Md. – A late night house fire in Salisbury has been deemed accidental. The fire was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, at 217 Hall Drive. The blaze, which began in the bathroom wall, was placed under control by responding firefighters in approximately 15 minutes. State Fire Marshals determined that the fire was caused by an unspecified failure of an electrical branch circuit.
Georgetown homeless village work progresses
After several delays, the Springboard Collaborative Pallet Village in Georgetown is scheduled to open by the end of January. Construction and supply-chain issues have forced the date to be pushed back from its original opening planned for Thanksgiving week. Springboard Executive Director Judson Malone said first phase of the site...
Snow Hill Council Votes To Sell Riverboat
SNOW HILL – Officials agreed this week to start the process of disposing of the beleaguered Black-Eyed Susan. The Snow Hill Town Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to authorize town staff to move forward with getting rid of the Black-Eyed Susan, the riverboat the town purchased in 2020. “We...
New year brings roadwork at Malfunction Junction
Several area major road projects are scheduled to begin in 2023, including improvements to the area known as Malfunction Junction by locals. Phase 1 of the Plantation Road improvement project is underway with utility relocation taking place and construction slated to begin this spring. Phase 1 of the project –...
UPDATE: Incident involving elderly woman under investigation in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – An investigation is underway in Salisbury following an incident Friday afternoon. Details are limited at this time, but Maryland State Police confirmed to 47 ABC that an incident took place in the area of Riverside Drive Friday afternoon involving an elderly woman allegedly being tied up and pushed off a dock into the water.
