Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’: Kathryn Hahn Teases “A Little Song Here Or There” In ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff
Kathryn Hahn is reprising her WandaVision role in the Disney+ spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos and is teasing that there could be “a little song here or there.” Viewers of the Marvel series will remember that when Agnes was revealed to be the sorceress Agatha in the WandaVision series it was through a song that became a viral hit. With the recent casting of Patti LuPone, many wondered if there could be a musical number in the spinoff series. “Um, her costumes and her nails. They’re fabulous,” Hahn told TV Line. “And who knows, there may be a little song here...
Steve Guttenberg: 'Nancy Brophy' husband ignored warning signs
Steve Guttenberg plays Daniel Brophy, the victim of wife Nancy Brophy's crime in the Lifetime movie "How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story." He suspected Daniel fatally ignored warning signs.
