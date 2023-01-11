ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas executes former cop for hiring 2 people to kill his wife nearly 30 years ago

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
HOUSTON — A former Houston police officer was executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his wife nearly 30 years ago.

Robert Fratta, 65, was pronounced dead at 7:49 p.m. by lethal injection in Huntsville for the Nov. 1994 deadly shooting of his wife, Farah, according to The Associated Press. She was shot in the head two times in the garage of her house in Atascocita, Texas. Fratta was an officer for Missouri City.

Fratta was pronounced dead about 24 minutes after he got the pentobarbital, according to the AP. He also did not share a final statement.

Prosecutors said that Fratta had organized a murder-for-hire plot where middleman, Joseph Prystash hired the shooter, Howard Guidry, according to the AP.

The AP reported that Fratta claimed for a long time that he was innocent.

Frattas’s appeal to stop the execution was declined on Tuesday by the U.S. Supreme Court, according to the AP. Fratta’s lawyers claimed that prosecutors withheld evidence in which a trial witness had been hypnotized by investigators which they say led to her changing her recollection of what she saw at the murder scene. Prosecutors reportedly said that the hypnosis had no new information or any new identification.

Fratta was one of four death row inmates in Texas that sued to stop the state’s prison system from using allegedly expired and unsafe drugs during the execution, according to the AP. The lawsuit was dismissed late Tuesday.

According to the AP, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles last week also unanimously declined to commute Fratta’s death sentence to a less penalty.

Fratta was initially sentenced to death in 1996, but that sentence was overturned by a federal judge, according to the AP. That judge reportedly ruled that Fratta’s co-conspirators’ confession should not go into evidence. He was retried and was sentenced to death again in 2009.

According to the AP, Fratta is the first inmate to be executed this year in Texas and the second in the United States.

MySanAntonio

Houston taqueria customer who killed masked robber breaks silence

A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.
HOUSTON, TX
KTSA

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Man killed in overnight Houston shooting

HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shooting in Houston early Saturday morning. According to Houston police, officers were called to the intersection of Sandpiper Drive and Chatham Island Lane at about 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. Residents in the area said they heard gunshots...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

FBCSO: Teen shot, killed in 'targeted' incident in Fresno

FRESNO, Texas — A 17-year-old was shot and killed in what the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is calling a "targeted" incident. It happened on Thursday, Jan. 12 just after 6:30 p.m. near a home on Leadville Ct. in Fresno. Details are limited, but deputies said when they arrived...
FRESNO, TX
KHOU

New Caney ISD coach arrested, accused of improper relationship

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A New Caney ISD coach was arrested after being accused of having an improper relationship with a student, according to records. Samantha Shea Cummings, 35, was booked into Montgomery County jail early Saturday morning. Cummings is charged with an improper relationship between an educator and a student, a second-degree felony. She's currently being held on $75,000 bond.
NEW CANEY, TX
Houston Chronicle

A downtown Houston building will never be taller than 75 floors—this is why

Houston is home to the tallest skyscraper in Texas (for now)—but did you know it was supposed to be taller?. There's an obscure reason why downtown Houston's buildings aren't taller, and a good chance they never will be. It has nothing to do with the will for bigger buildings and everything to do with air traffic.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston officer injured in overnight DWI crash

HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One Houston officer was sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning. The incident happened just after 2 a.m. when a driver in an orange sedan cut across a median at the North Loop East & 45 North Freeways. The driver cracked her oil pan in the process, leaving her vehicle blocking multiple lanes of traffic.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

High-speed chase with stolen vehicle ends in northwest Houston

HOUSTON - A man is behind bars Saturday after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. Officials with the Houston Police Department's northwest patrol reportedly saw the unidentified man driving erratically and tried to pull him over. When he continued on, a brief chase ensued, with officers saying he was driving, so dangerously they had to pull back and let their helicopter follow instead.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Sheriff: Woman found decapitated in Waller County home

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded, rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. She has been identified as Anggy Diaz, 21. Her husband, Jared James Dicus, has been charged with her death, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Atlanta, GA
