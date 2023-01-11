LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 23 points, Jaylen Clark added 18 and No. 7 UCLA rallied in the second half to defeat Colorado 68-54 Saturday night. Jaquez also tied a career-high with 13 rebounds for his second double-double of the season as the Bruins (16-2, 7-0 Pac-12) extended their winning streak to 13. KJ Simpson led Colorado (11-8, 3-5) with 17 points and Javon Ruffin scored 11. Simpson gave Colorado a 44-35 lead midway through the second half on a three-point play before the Bruins took control, scoring 17 straight points to go up 52-44.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO