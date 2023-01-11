ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

No. 7 UCLA rallies in 2nd half for 68-54 win over Colorado

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 23 points, Jaylen Clark added 18 and No. 7 UCLA rallied in the second half to defeat Colorado 68-54 Saturday night. Jaquez also tied a career-high with 13 rebounds for his second double-double of the season as the Bruins (16-2, 7-0 Pac-12) extended their winning streak to 13. KJ Simpson led Colorado (11-8, 3-5) with 17 points and Javon Ruffin scored 11. Simpson gave Colorado a 44-35 lead midway through the second half on a three-point play before the Bruins took control, scoring 17 straight points to go up 52-44.
Newark Advocate

Roundup: Licking Heights' Storts, Cahill win wrestling titles

Richard Storts and Landon Cahill protected their home mats Saturday, winning titles for the host Hornets during the Licking Heights Invitational. Storts (120) finished 4-0 with three pins, including against Fairfield Union's James Worthington in the final. Cahill (126) finished 4-0 with one pin, beating Whitehall's Aidan Jordan 10-3 in the final. ...
