LG&E plans to pass energy savings on to customers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures have been on the rise and the warmer weather is expected to translate into lower bills for Louisville Gas and Electric’s natural gas customers, according to a release. With the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration predicting higher than average temperatures for February through April, wholesale...
Baxter Station Starbucks workers win union vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Baxter Station Starbucks workers won a 14-4 union victory. This is the fourth Louisville Metro area location to join the Starbucks Workers United movement. “It’s such an energizing time for workers here in Louisville,” Margot Mutter, a barista at the Baxter Station Starbucks location, said...
LMDC holds graduation ceremony for ‘Alternatives to Criminal Thinking’ program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A graduation ceremony for LMDC’s newest program is helping inmates look forward to life after their release. Emmanuel Howard, who graduated on Saturday as part of the first class for the Alternatives to Criminal Thinking program, spoke about how the program has impacted him. “It...
Make Ends Meet Inflation
Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg's declaration of a violent crime emergency is real. Local Elementary School roof damaged by storm, hundreds of students transferred. Updated: 5 hours ago. Hundreds of students had to change plans after a strong storm...
Annual Louisville Build, Renovate & Landscape Expo begins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Louisville Build, Renovate & Landscape Expo brings the area’s top home improvement professionals to the Kentucky International Convention Center, according to a release. Event organizers said the expo will run from Jan. 13 through Jan. 15. The expo will feature exhibits and demonstrations...
University of Louisville Health - Medical Center East celebrates its 20-year anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The UofL Health - Medical Center East celebrated its 20-year anniversary on Thursday. The center opened as the first freestanding ER in Kentucky back in 2003. The Medical Center East has brough outpatient care closer to home for those living in Saint Matthews and surrounding neighborhoods,...
JCPS letter sent to families of students in 22 schools after employee tests positive for Mpox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to some Jefferson County Public School families after a district employee tested positive for Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox). The letter was sent home to families and staff members of 22 schools, notifying them that the employee who “sometimes visits the...
Gov. Beshear in Louisville for PACCAR parts distribution center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear was in Louisville for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, joining company officials for the opening of the new PACCAR truck parts distribution center. The $45 million investment will create 80-full time jobs. PACCAR Parts helps manufacture and distribute automotive supplies for Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks.
Governor Beshear announces 6 administration appointments; 2 from Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced several leadership appointments within his administration on Friday. Charles Booker and Kennina Porter, both of Louisville, were two of the six appointed to the administration. Mary Elizabeth Bailey, Matt Sawyers, Taylor Payne and Mona Juett were also appointed. “Our commonwealth possesses...
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
I-Move Kentucky schedules road work on I-265
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shifting the entrance to an exit ramp on I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) and a lane closure on I-64 will take place starting Sunday as part of the I-Move Kentucky project, according to a release. On Sunday, Jan. 15, intermittent closures will occur during the day on...
KHS adult dog adoption fees waived for its Caring Community adoption event
Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg's declaration of a violent crime emergency is real. Bullitt County Public School students, staff and families now have an easy way to anonymously search for a mental health provider custom matched to their needs.
LMPD interim chief reinforces personal cost of deadly gun violence
Bullitt County Public School students, staff and families now have an easy way to anonymously search for a mental health provider custom matched to their needs. One of the city's major departments is in the middle of an investigation for allegations of discrimination. Annual Louisville Build, Renovate & Landscape...
Bullitt County Public Schools offer new mental health platform
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County Public School students, staff and families now have an easy way to anonymously search for a mental health provider custom matched to their needs. Bullitt County Public Schools now offers online platform Care Solace. The website coordinates any student, staff or family member to...
LaRosa’s giving away free pizza to promote new Louisville resident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s first LaRosa’s Pizzeria is opening later in January, and the restaurant is hosting a giveaway event for Springhurst residents to sample their pizza. A pizza truck will be onsite at the new location, located at 10639 Fischer Park Drive, on Saturday from 3...
Allegations of discrimination at Louisville’s Codes and Regulations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the city’s major departments is in the middle of an investigation for allegations of discrimination. “The culture there is segregation,” a former employee who wished to remain anonymous because of her current employment said. “There’s no other way to describe it. “It’s been like that for years and no one has done anything about it.”
Woman convicted in Jeffersonville homicide at coin laundry
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A Clark County, Indiana jury has returned a guilty verdict in the case of a woman charged with a murder at a laundromat. The verdict in the trial of Alexandra LeeAnn Gales, 29, came after a two day trial. She is facing 45 to 65 years in prison.
Kentuckians cleaning up after tornadoes sweep through
(WKYT) - People are cleaning up storm damage in parts of central Kentucky. Tornadoes damaged homes, barns and took down trees in Boyle, Mercer and Madison counties. In Boyle County, large pine trees were no match for the EF-1 tornado that came through the county Thursday morning. A garage was destroyed. Damage was done to a few homes, and a barn was taken down.
Norton Children’s neurologist speaks on children with migraines
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, Norton Children’s Neurologist Dr. Elizabeth Doll spoke on migraines and the effects they have on children. Migraines can have debilitating effects, not just on adults, but on children too. About 10% of school-aged children and 28% of teens suffer from migraines. The intense,...
LMPD looking for person of interest in early morning Highlands shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public to help identify a person of interest. On Facebook, LMPD shared photos of a man who they believe could be connected to an early morning shooting that happened in the Highlands last week. (Story continues below)
