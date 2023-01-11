ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

LG&E plans to pass energy savings on to customers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures have been on the rise and the warmer weather is expected to translate into lower bills for Louisville Gas and Electric’s natural gas customers, according to a release. With the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration predicting higher than average temperatures for February through April, wholesale...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Baxter Station Starbucks workers win union vote

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Baxter Station Starbucks workers won a 14-4 union victory. This is the fourth Louisville Metro area location to join the Starbucks Workers United movement. “It’s such an energizing time for workers here in Louisville,” Margot Mutter, a barista at the Baxter Station Starbucks location, said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Make Ends Meet Inflation

Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg’s declaration of a violent crime emergency is real. Local Elementary School roof damaged by storm, hundreds of students transferred. Updated: 5 hours ago. Hundreds of students had to change plans after a strong storm...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Annual Louisville Build, Renovate & Landscape Expo begins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Louisville Build, Renovate & Landscape Expo brings the area’s top home improvement professionals to the Kentucky International Convention Center, according to a release. Event organizers said the expo will run from Jan. 13 through Jan. 15. The expo will feature exhibits and demonstrations...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Gov. Beshear in Louisville for PACCAR parts distribution center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear was in Louisville for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, joining company officials for the opening of the new PACCAR truck parts distribution center. The $45 million investment will create 80-full time jobs. PACCAR Parts helps manufacture and distribute automotive supplies for Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Governor Beshear announces 6 administration appointments; 2 from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced several leadership appointments within his administration on Friday. Charles Booker and Kennina Porter, both of Louisville, were two of the six appointed to the administration. Mary Elizabeth Bailey, Matt Sawyers, Taylor Payne and Mona Juett were also appointed. “Our commonwealth possesses...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

I-Move Kentucky schedules road work on I-265

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shifting the entrance to an exit ramp on I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) and a lane closure on I-64 will take place starting Sunday as part of the I-Move Kentucky project, according to a release. On Sunday, Jan. 15, intermittent closures will occur during the day on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

KHS adult dog adoption fees waived for its Caring Community adoption event

Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg’s declaration of a violent crime emergency is real. Bullitt County Public School students, staff and families now have an easy way to anonymously search for a mental health provider custom matched to their needs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD interim chief reinforces personal cost of deadly gun violence

Bullitt County Public School students, staff and families now have an easy way to anonymously search for a mental health provider custom matched to their needs. One of the city’s major departments is in the middle of an investigation for allegations of discrimination. Annual Louisville Build, Renovate & Landscape...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Bullitt County Public Schools offer new mental health platform

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County Public School students, staff and families now have an easy way to anonymously search for a mental health provider custom matched to their needs. Bullitt County Public Schools now offers online platform Care Solace. The website coordinates any student, staff or family member to...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LaRosa’s giving away free pizza to promote new Louisville resident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s first LaRosa’s Pizzeria is opening later in January, and the restaurant is hosting a giveaway event for Springhurst residents to sample their pizza. A pizza truck will be onsite at the new location, located at 10639 Fischer Park Drive, on Saturday from 3...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Allegations of discrimination at Louisville’s Codes and Regulations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the city’s major departments is in the middle of an investigation for allegations of discrimination. “The culture there is segregation,” a former employee who wished to remain anonymous because of her current employment said. “There’s no other way to describe it. “It’s been like that for years and no one has done anything about it.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentuckians cleaning up after tornadoes sweep through

(WKYT) - People are cleaning up storm damage in parts of central Kentucky. Tornadoes damaged homes, barns and took down trees in Boyle, Mercer and Madison counties. In Boyle County, large pine trees were no match for the EF-1 tornado that came through the county Thursday morning. A garage was destroyed. Damage was done to a few homes, and a barn was taken down.
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Norton Children’s neurologist speaks on children with migraines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, Norton Children’s Neurologist Dr. Elizabeth Doll spoke on migraines and the effects they have on children. Migraines can have debilitating effects, not just on adults, but on children too. About 10% of school-aged children and 28% of teens suffer from migraines. The intense,...
LOUISVILLE, KY

