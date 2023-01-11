ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Child tax credit latest: Why successful program fizzled, chances of revival in 2023

If you raised children during the pandemic, you probably remember something remarkable: getting checks in the mail, every month, from the federal government. The expanded child tax credit provided a few hundred dollars to help pay for your son’s braces or your daughter’s ballet lessons — or to ease the stress over whether you had enough money to cover the mortgage. Then, one day, the checks just stopped coming.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Outlook for Michigan businesses drops in annual survey, but two state leaders are hopeful

Michigan business leaders are less optimistic about their organizations' outlook — and more generally the state of Michigan as a place to do business — compared with the prior year, and in some cases, compared with the last decade. Those are the findings from the 11th annual Michigan Economic Outlook Survey of 1,000 businesspeople and associations across Michigan conducted by Ann Arbor-based Baker Strategy Group. Findings were released Thursday at a Detroit Economic Club meeting held at...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy