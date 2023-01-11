Read full article on original website
Related
Travel nurses took high-paying jobs during Covid. But then their pay was slashed, sometimes in half.
In early 2022, Jordyn Bashford thought things were as good as they could be for a nurse amid the Covid pandemic. A few months earlier, she had signed an agreement with a travel nurse agency called Aya Healthcare and left Canada to work at a hospital in Vancouver, Washington. Before...
$1 Million in Retirement Savings Lasts Longest in These 10 States—Almost Half Are in the Southeast
Nearly 30% of millennials and 25% of Gen Zers think they'll need $1 million or more to retire comfortably according to the recent CNBC Make It: Your Money survey, conducted in partnership with Momentive. Retirement can last 25 years or more after you stop working, according to Fidelity Investments. But...
Gig worker with a $250,000 income per year and excellent credit score has difficulty renting a home
A rental apartmentPhoto byCapital Apartment; CC-BY-SA-4.0 A gig worker may be defined as anyone who works as an independent contractor, freelancer, online platform worker, contract firm worker, or temporary worker.
Child tax credit latest: Why successful program fizzled, chances of revival in 2023
If you raised children during the pandemic, you probably remember something remarkable: getting checks in the mail, every month, from the federal government. The expanded child tax credit provided a few hundred dollars to help pay for your son’s braces or your daughter’s ballet lessons — or to ease the stress over whether you had enough money to cover the mortgage. Then, one day, the checks just stopped coming.
Retirement Savings Contributions Credit for low-income families: Don't miss your $2,000 and apply
Only eligible people will be contacted. It won't be wrong to say that 2022 was a tough year in terms of finance. Various North Carolina residents and people living in different parts of the United States were depending on the government for basic food, shelter, and healthcare facilities.
Education Savings: Leftover 529 Plan Money Can Roll Over Into an IRA Thanks to New Law
Owners of 529 college savings plans got a potentially lucrative boost from the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that passed in late December, thanks to a measure that allows unused money in the...
Secure 2.0 Act will require companies to auto enroll workers into 401(k) plans
Companies that offer 401(k) plans will be required to automatically enroll their employees beginning in 2025.
Outlook for Michigan businesses drops in annual survey, but two state leaders are hopeful
Michigan business leaders are less optimistic about their organizations' outlook — and more generally the state of Michigan as a place to do business — compared with the prior year, and in some cases, compared with the last decade. Those are the findings from the 11th annual Michigan Economic Outlook Survey of 1,000 businesspeople and associations across Michigan conducted by Ann Arbor-based Baker Strategy Group. Findings were released Thursday at a Detroit Economic Club meeting held at...
