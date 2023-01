Northwestern Wildcats (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (9-7, 3-2 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Michigan hosts the Northwestern Wildcats after Jett Howard scored 34 points in Michigan’s 93-84 overtime loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Wolverines have gone 6-2 at home. Michigan is ninth in the Big Ten...

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO