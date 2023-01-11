ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

WTOP

Saint Joseph’s wins 86-55 against Loyola Chicago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lynn Greer III’s 17 points helped Saint Joseph’s defeat Loyola Chicago 86-55 on Saturday. Greer added six rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Hawks (7-10, 1-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kacper Klaczek added 17 points, including 14 in the second half, and had five assists. Christian Winborne scored 15.
CHICAGO, IL
WTOP

Northwestern visits Michigan after Howard’s 34-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (9-7, 3-2 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Michigan hosts the Northwestern Wildcats after Jett Howard scored 34 points in Michigan’s 93-84 overtime loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Wolverines have gone 6-2 at home. Michigan is ninth in the Big Ten...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOP

Vanderbilt puts home win streak on the line against No. 15 Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4, 1-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (8-8, 1-2 SEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -4.5; over/under is 141.5. BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Commodores face No. 15 Arkansas. The Commodores have gone 6-3 in home games. Vanderbilt is ninth...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WTOP

Vanderbilt rallies from 10 down, beats No. 15 Arkansas 97-84

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Vanderbilt Commodores leaned on their experience and trust in coach Jerry Stackhouse after an emotional end to a very chippy first half that led to an ejection of a teammate. The result? A very big comeback. Tyrin Lawrence scored 22 points as Vanderbilt rallied...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

