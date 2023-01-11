ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Celtics

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

76ers vs. Jazz: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

On Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor to begin a multi-game road trip out West. First up on the list is the Utah Jazz. The last time the Sixers played the Jazz, Utah was on a bit of a roll. Despite being viewed as a rebuilding squad, the Jazz were in the Western Conference early playoff picture at the time.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Wichita Eagle

Raptors Look to Stay Hot vs. Hawks: Where to Watch, Odds, Injury Reports

The Toronto Raptors will look to cap off their six-game homestand with a fourth straight victory Saturday evening against the Atlanta Hawks. View the original article to see embedded media. Where to Watch. TSN and TSN 1050 will broadcast for Toronto. Bally Sports Southeast and 92-9 The Game will call...
ATLANTA, GA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Wichita Eagle

Doc Rivers Doesn’t Hold Back Assessing 76ers’ Defense vs. Thunder

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers wasn’t thrilled with his team’s defensive performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. After getting stunned, coming up short 133-114 despite entering the matchup as heavy favorites, Rivers was quick to point out his team’s defensive shortcomings in the loss.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz Preview

Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia 76ers ended their two-game win streak in a difficult 114-133 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who Philadelphia took down on New Year's Eve. The loss came at the hands of a terrific showing from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 37 points on 62 percent...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Miami Heat Social Media Trolls Milwaukee Bucks’ Grayson Allen?

The rise of social media has given NBA teams another way of trash-talking the opposition. It appears the Miami Heat may have used their Twitter account to poke fun at Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen after Saturday's victory. After the game, the Heat's accounted posted a photo of Victor Oladipo finishing a dunk. Allen was in the background.
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Out Today Against Miami Heat

Betting line: -5.5 VITALS: The Miami Heat and Bucks meet for the second of four matchups this regular season and for the second of two consecutive after Miami recently recorded a, 108-102, win on Thursday. Last season the teams split the series, 2-2, with each team winning both on their home court as the Heat has currently won four-straight against Milwaukee in Miami, including 10 of the last 13 overall on the Heat's home floor. The Heat are 74-49 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 40-21 in home games and 34-28 in road games. ... For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Kyle Lowry (knee), Duncan Robinson (finger) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Caleb Martin (quad) and Udonis Haslem (Achilles) are probable and Tyler Herro (Achilles) is questionable. For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is questionable and Serge Ibaka (personal reasons) and Khris Middleton (knee) are out.
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

How Much Has Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Closed Gap On Giannis Antetokounmpo?

There is still a gap between Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is an NBA champion, two-time MVP and one of the league's top five players. What Adebayo has done this season is moved himself closer to joining the league's elite players. Adebayo and...
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Mavs Injury Update: Christian Wood OUT vs. Blazers

The Dallas Mavericks are already riddled with injuries, as Josh Green, Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber have all been out for over a month now. The injury situation is only getting worse on Saturday night as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. According to the latest...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Steve Kerr Reveals Warriors Brutally Honest Grade for Season

The Golden State Warriors haven't been a great team this season, and head coach Steve Kerr knows it. When Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about what grade he'd give the team this season, he gave a brutally honest answer. "C," Kerr said. "We haven’t been good enough. We’re...
Wichita Eagle

General Manager Candidate: Glenn Cook

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Friday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Glenn Cook of the Cleveland Browns and Ran Carthon of the San Francisco 49ers. The next general manager will be the 15th in...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy