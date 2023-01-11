Look: Popeyes Signs College Football Player to Hilarious NIL Deal

The NCAA's decision to legalize name, image and likeness deals for college athletes has resulted in a lot of gnashing of teeth in the past couple years.

But we've finally found an NIL deal that everyone can get behind.

Popeyes, the popular fast food chicken chain, has reached a deal with Dieunerst Collin, an offensive lineman at Division-II Lake Erie College, according to Front Office Sports.

While that might seem like a strange pairing on the surface, there's more to the story. A photo of a young Collin holding a Popeyes cup once went viral on social media and is still a commonly used meme today.

"BREAKING: Popeyes has signed Dieunerst Collin — "The Popeyes meme kid" — to an NIL deal," Front Office Sports tweeted. "Collin is now a freshman offensive lineman at D-II Lake Erie College."

Collin wasted little time in securing his deal with Popeyes. He enrolled at Lake Erie College last week, graduating high school a semester early.

He had previously taken to social media to campaign for a deal with Popeyes.

The terms of the agreement between Collin and Popeyes have not yet been disclosed. In all likelihood, Collin isn't getting much. As famous as he became as a meme, he wasn't exactly a household name as a recruit.

But even if it's something as simple as a free chicken sandwich every once in a while, good for Collin.

Forget agents and collectives, that's what NIL was meant to be.