After Biden scandal, former CIA attorney worries about ‘over-criminalizing’ the mishandling of classified docs

By Alexander Hall
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Venusbird
3d ago

This is ridiculous... look at the broken cell phones and Hillary's laptop fiasco. If you're a dem they'll protect you. It truly has been a witch hunt since the beginning... all starting with the Russia collusion ending with the insurrection. 😅

Robert AH
3d ago

Biden's case is arguably worse. First, he never held any form of classification authority. Second, reports are that this material was found before the election and was hidden. And, if that wasn't enough, the material dealt with Biden's/Hunter's dealing in UKRAINE!

Rocking R
3d ago

what I find hard to understand is how this gentleman got classified documents being a vice president he has no more right to a classified document then you or I just saying and then he has his Chinese counterpart give him 50 million took build the spot where these documents were found just saying

