Heat Center Ejected After Throwing Massage Gun During Altercation With Erik Spoelstra

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
 4 days ago

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon threw a fit on the bench by throwing a massage gun onto the court while arguing with Erik Spoelstra.

The Miami Heat have not been having the run this season that they were hoping for after being one shot away from making the NBA Finals last season. The Heat team has clearly regressed in many ways and had to fight hard to close out a 111-112 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home tonight.

The game ended up being notable for a massive argument between Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and center Dewayne Dedmon. At first, we see something fly onto the court from the Heat bench during an offensive possession for the team. Naturally, the referees had to intervene and remove the object, identified as a massage gun, from the court.

The broadcast then shows us a heated argument courtside on the Heat bench, as the now-ejected culprit Dewayne Dedmon is having a disagreement with Coach Spoelstra.

Emotions run very high on the Heat bench, with public arguments and tiffs with Coach Spo taking place last season as well. Dedmon will most likely cool down after the game and come to an agreement with the coach about his actions.

Has The Flame Run Out For The Miami Heat?

Ever since signing Jimmy Butler and drafting Tyler Herro in 2019, the Heat have been among the biggest threats in the East, Outside the 2020-21 season where the franchise was racked with injuries and COVID, the other 2 years saw the team make deep runs, even reaching the Finals in 2020 and almost reaching it in 2022.

This season, the Heat are struggling to keep themselves out of the play-in tournament. With a stagnant roster and a lack of assets, the Heat have struggled to significantly improve their roster. Hopefully, the sum of their parts as constructed can start playing up to their high standards again and climb up the standings.

