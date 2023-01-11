Read full article on original website
Greenville Police arrest murder suspect
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police arrested a man on connection to a Jan. 6th murder. According to a press release, George Tyson III was arrested just after midnight today in Kinston based on tips from the Kinston Police Department. Tyson was arrested in connection the murder of 34-year-old Broderick...
POLICE: Gummies that sickened Jacksonville students being tested by State Crime Lab
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating after five students at Northwoods Park Middle School got sick after sharing a snack on Monday. Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools, says the snack was gummies. Jacksonville police tell WITN that analysis of the gummies will be done by the State Crime Lab which they said will take time.
Gummies that made Onslow middle school students ill sent to state crime lab
JACKSONVILLE - Jacksonville Police are investigating gummies after five Northwoods Park Middle School students got sick after sharing a snack, according to Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools. Police say the gummies have been sent to the State Crime Lab. Anderson said the students were picked...
Vehicle chase in Greene County leads to arrest of Rocky Mount man
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a vehicle chase early Friday. Deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near the intersection of Hwy. 258 and Hwy. 91 just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Deputies attempted to stop the driver and a chase […]
Governor Cooper offering $25,000 reward for information on murder of NC 18-year-old
Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 murder in Greensboro.
Community helps eastern NC dog recover from serious burns, heartbreak after owner dies in fire
NEW BERN, N.C. — A dog in eastern North Carolina is recovering from severe burns after surviving a house fire that killed its owner. His foster parent, Dr. Anyce Nagle, believes 'Sport' has endured a lot in recent weeks. “I can’t say enough about him, Dr. Nagle said. “For...
Two arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit said they received complaints that Zamian Harris and Ronald Parker were distributing pills that contained fentanyl. The 22-year-old Harris, who lives in Washington, was charged with...
'He’s all dedicated, all to his family': N.C. trucking company supervisor supports his driver after crash leaves his family dead
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina trucking company supervisor is supporting his driver after a car crash left his family dead. North Carolina state highway patrol said the crash happened on North Carolina 109, 1.5 miles south of Cid Road, on Jan. 6 at 8:19 p.m. Authorities said...
Three weapons on campus incidents at ECU over two day span
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — ECU Campus Police Captain Chris Sutton confirmed that weapons were found on campus in three different instances from Jan. 7-8, 2023. In one case, a student, Jaylen Emmanuel Jacobs, was found smoking marijuana in his car in a parking deck. There was also a loaded shotgun in the back seat. Jacobs was arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm on campus and possession of marijuana.
Autopsy confirms body found is that of missing Greenville man
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police said an autopsy has confirmed that a body found last week was that of a missing Greenville man. The Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office listed the cause of death for Khalil Jefferson as suicide. A search and recovery group’s cadaver dog found human remains...
NC work zone I-95 crashes a result of narrow lanes or bad drivers?
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is averaging one motor vehicle crash a day in construction work zones on Interstate 95. “I saw a few people driving where they shouldn’t have been. But once they got straightened out it was OK,” said one driver, John Hirko.
Area Death Notices - Jan. 11, 12 & 13
Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed away January 12, 2023, at home with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday at the church.
New reentry house for women in Craven County is nearly complete
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Grant funding is bringing several reentry resources to one Eastern Carolina county. Tried By Fire Incorporated – a local nonprofit organization in New Bern – is in the final stages of building its “My Sister’s House.”. The organization says the house...
Jury convicts Greenville man for shooting at detective and FBI agent
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A federal jury has convicted a Greenville man for shooting at a Greenville police detective and an FBI agent. Ikeviaun Johnson was found guilty of assault on federal officers with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a federal crime of violence.
Three years since brutal attack on Kinston woman, case still unsolved
KINSTON, Lenoir County — It's a case that is still unsolved. “We still have the opportunity to make memories with her, not as we had hoped,” Evernell Pittman's daughter Hernika Cannon said. More than three years ago, Pittman, a prominent Kinston community member, was violently attacked while getting...
BCSO makes arrests for trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine
On 01/10/2023, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Zamian Harris, 22 years of age, of 7330 Market Street Extension in Washington and Ronald Parker, 29 years of age, of 1206 Peed Drive in Greenville. Harris charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Fentanyl,...
New Bern resident and former deputy police chief Edward Preston named Cape Carteret police chief
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret Town Manager Frank Rush formally introduced the town's new police chief, New Bern resident Edward Preston, during the board of commissioners’ monthly meeting Monday night in the town hall off Dolphin Street. Rush told the board Preston most recently served as chief of...
Don Skinner Guitarfest returns to Beaufort County
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A music organization here in the East is hosting a “Guitarfest” this weekend. The Beaufort County Traditional Music Association’s 9th annual Don Skinner Guitarfest will take place Saturday. An open jam period runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the Turnage Theatre Gallery...
More information released on student found with gun at Farmville Central High School
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a high school student found with a gun yesterday at a Pitt County high school. Demayjon Williams has been charged with a gun on educational property, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a concealed gun. Pitt County Schools...
