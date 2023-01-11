ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pageland, SC

whqr.org

Speakers raise concerns about state's shift to electric trucks

People who operate truck fleets will be on the front lines if North Carolina adopts rules this year to get more electric trucks and buses on state roads. In Charlotte Friday, state environmental officials heard some of their concerns about cost, evolving technology, and charging. About a dozen people were...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Matthews working to correct PD reporting stats

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An eight-month investigation revealed the Matthews Police Department inflated some of its statistics by roughly 40%. Now, the town manager is trying to right those wrongs. “We found this issue, but this is what we’re doing to correct it,” said Becky Hawke....
MATTHEWS, NC
qcnews.com

Man engaging with children at bus stops sought: PD

A man who has been engaging with children at bus stops in south Charlotte is being sought. Man engaging with children at bus stops sought: PD. A man who has been engaging with children at bus stops in south Charlotte is being sought. NTSB: Cloud shot up vertically in front...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Egg farms scramble amid higher prices, bird flu fears

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As the cost of eggs continues to skyrocket across the nation, one North Carolina grocery store chain is putting the brakes on how many cartons you can buy at one time. Harris Teeter now restricts egg purchases to three cartons per shopping visit...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Based Grocery Store Limiting Egg Purchases

A North Carolina based grocery store is limiting egg purchases to three cartons of eggs per visit. Due to the high price of eggs and people constantly hunting for bargains, the Matthews based chain has made the decision for the limit. Harris Teeter says your three cartons can include the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Feeding Deer in Tega Cay is Prohibited

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Feeding Deer in Tega Cay is now prohibited. The deer population in Tega Cay has been a growing problem in the community for years. Back in March of 20 22, a study was conducted on what to do from South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and several options were recommended.
TEGA CAY, SC
WXII 12

Strong storms move through North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

State inspectors asking public to check your receipts

North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are encouraging customers to check their receipts. State inspectors asking public to check your receipts. North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

NWS confirms tornado touched down in Gaston County on Thursday

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down on Thursday when a band of storms pushed through the area. The tornado is believed to have touched down near Old Willis School Road before crossing Highway 27 on the south side of Stanley and dissipating east of Stanley-Lucia Road.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Thursday, January 12, Morning Weather Forecast

Strong winds and heavy downpours are possible Thursday afternoon around Charlotte. A brief spin-up tornado can't be ruled out. Biden aids find second batch of classified docs in …. A second batch of classified documents belonging to President Joe Biden was reportedly discovered by White House aides, days after the...
CHARLOTTE, NC

