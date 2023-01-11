Read full article on original website
Related
whqr.org
Speakers raise concerns about state's shift to electric trucks
People who operate truck fleets will be on the front lines if North Carolina adopts rules this year to get more electric trucks and buses on state roads. In Charlotte Friday, state environmental officials heard some of their concerns about cost, evolving technology, and charging. About a dozen people were...
'A systemic problem we need to address': NC lawmaker working to get trucks off interstate ramps
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Long lines of tractor-trailers parked along major exits on interstates is a growing problem that North Carolina leaders say needs to be addressed amid growing concerns. From soil erosion to safety hazards, state leaders say it's a systematic problem. Rep. Nasif Majeed says it's getting worse,...
qcnews.com
Matthews working to correct PD reporting stats
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An eight-month investigation revealed the Matthews Police Department inflated some of its statistics by roughly 40%. Now, the town manager is trying to right those wrongs. “We found this issue, but this is what we’re doing to correct it,” said Becky Hawke....
qcnews.com
Man engaging with children at bus stops sought: PD
A man who has been engaging with children at bus stops in south Charlotte is being sought. Man engaging with children at bus stops sought: PD. A man who has been engaging with children at bus stops in south Charlotte is being sought. NTSB: Cloud shot up vertically in front...
qcnews.com
Egg farms scramble amid higher prices, bird flu fears
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As the cost of eggs continues to skyrocket across the nation, one North Carolina grocery store chain is putting the brakes on how many cartons you can buy at one time. Harris Teeter now restricts egg purchases to three cartons per shopping visit...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Based Grocery Store Limiting Egg Purchases
A North Carolina based grocery store is limiting egg purchases to three cartons of eggs per visit. Due to the high price of eggs and people constantly hunting for bargains, the Matthews based chain has made the decision for the limit. Harris Teeter says your three cartons can include the...
wpde.com
Honda employees in Timmonsville question why they received less money on paycheck
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Several employees at Honda of South Carolina in Timmonsville reached out to ABC15 to look into why their paychecks are much less than they should be for their work. One employee said her paycheck was more than $200 short and it's caused problems with her...
4 killed in North Carolina crash; Interstate 85 closed for hours
All lanes on I-85 near Exit 45 are closed, NCDOT reports. The collision happened near mile marker 45 needed south.
cn2.com
Feeding Deer in Tega Cay is Prohibited
TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Feeding Deer in Tega Cay is now prohibited. The deer population in Tega Cay has been a growing problem in the community for years. Back in March of 20 22, a study was conducted on what to do from South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and several options were recommended.
WXII 12
Strong storms move through North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
qcnews.com
State inspectors asking public to check your receipts
North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are encouraging customers to check their receipts. State inspectors asking public to check your receipts. North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are...
3 people, dog rescued from overturned boat in Lake Noman, dispatchers confirm
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — First responders rescued three people and a dog from an overturned boat in Lake Norman Friday morning, dispatchers told Channel 9. It happened on the Davidson side of the lake. Around 11:15 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see the boat upside down in the water.
Duke Energy says it won’t pay liability claims related to December rolling blackouts
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy has decided not to pay liability claims from its customers who were affected by the outages the company instated at the end of December. Last month, Duke Energy turned off power ahead of a cold blast that arrived the week of Christmas. The blackouts came as a surprise to many customers.
WBTV
National Weather Service says tornado rolled through Gaston County
DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - A team from the National Weather Service (NWS) was called out to Gaston County to check out damage left by last night’s storm. And by the looks of things, they plenty to observe. After a day of work, they were able to confirm that a...
country1037fm.com
Here Is Why A Popular Charlotte, North Carolina Steakhouse Got A “B” From Health Inspector
For the record, I have been here several times and it was delicious. Here is why a popular Charlotte, North Carolina steakhouse got a “b” rating from the Mecklenburg County health department. Morton’s The Steakhouse at 227 West Trade Street in Charlotte got the less than favorable rating...
WBTV
First Alert: Tornado Warning issued for Meck, Gaston and Lincoln counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The WBTV First Alert Weather Team, Charlotte’s most accurate, is continuing to track heavy rain and thunderstorms moving through the area. Today is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms move through the area in time for the evening commute. A Tornado...
Woman learns rental car was not registered; tags belonged to another vehicle
FORT MILL, S.C. — A Fort Mill woman learned the rental car she was driving had a registration that belonged to another car. Erika Hogan said police pulled her over while she was driving the rental car. They told Hogan the tags didn’t match the car’s registration.
WBTV
NWS confirms tornado touched down in Gaston County on Thursday
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down on Thursday when a band of storms pushed through the area. The tornado is believed to have touched down near Old Willis School Road before crossing Highway 27 on the south side of Stanley and dissipating east of Stanley-Lucia Road.
qcnews.com
Thursday, January 12, Morning Weather Forecast
Strong winds and heavy downpours are possible Thursday afternoon around Charlotte. A brief spin-up tornado can't be ruled out. Biden aids find second batch of classified docs in …. A second batch of classified documents belonging to President Joe Biden was reportedly discovered by White House aides, days after the...
The Best Neighborhood In Charlotte, North Carolina
North Carolina has much to offer, but one Charlotte neighborhood really stands apart from the rest. Find out which one is the best to live in.
Comments / 0