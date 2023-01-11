BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl over the course of five years, pled guilty on Jan. 11. According to officials of the Benton County Prosecutor's Office, Matthew Lowe of Richland, pled guilty to Rape of a Child in the Second Degree, Rape of a Child in the Third Degree, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO