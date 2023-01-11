ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

WATCH: Police release dashcam video of wild chase involving a 14-year-old boy

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers of the Kennewick Police Department have released dashcam video of a wild chase involving a 14-year-old boy behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. On Jan. 7 around 9 p.m., officers were called to a welfare check in the Kennewick area. Officers received a report of a 24-year-old woman being held against her will by a male and they were in a stolen white Range Rover.
Police investigating vehicle vs. pedestrian collision

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police Department officers are investigating after a vehicle struck and injured a pedestrian in Richland on Jan. 12. Just after 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at the intersection of George Washington Way and Spengler St. in Richland. A 15-year-old boy...
Man accused of raping a child pleads guilty

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl over the course of five years, pled guilty on Jan. 11. According to officials of the Benton County Prosecutor's Office, Matthew Lowe of Richland, pled guilty to Rape of a Child in the Second Degree, Rape of a Child in the Third Degree, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.
One person injured after mobile home fire in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — One person has been injured after a fire destroyed a doublewide mobile home in Kennewick on Jan. 11. Just before 1:30 p.m., Kennewick Fire Department firefighters responded to a residential fire on the 2900 block of W. 7th Ave. in Kennewick. The first KFD crew arrived...
