KEPR
WATCH: Police release dashcam video of wild chase involving a 14-year-old boy
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers of the Kennewick Police Department have released dashcam video of a wild chase involving a 14-year-old boy behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. On Jan. 7 around 9 p.m., officers were called to a welfare check in the Kennewick area. Officers received a report of a 24-year-old woman being held against her will by a male and they were in a stolen white Range Rover.
KEPR
Parts of Kennewick Avenue closed while officials investigate fire that displaced 14
Kennewick Wash. — The Kennewick Fire Department is cleaning up after a fire in an apartment building this afternoon. Just after 12:15 pm on Saturday, crews were dispatched to 4110 W Kennewick Avenue, after calls came in reporting smoke coming from an upstairs window. Kennewick Fire Leaders say that...
KEPR
Police investigating vehicle vs. pedestrian collision
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police Department officers are investigating after a vehicle struck and injured a pedestrian in Richland on Jan. 12. Just after 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at the intersection of George Washington Way and Spengler St. in Richland. A 15-year-old boy...
KEPR
Man accused of raping a child pleads guilty
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl over the course of five years, pled guilty on Jan. 11. According to officials of the Benton County Prosecutor's Office, Matthew Lowe of Richland, pled guilty to Rape of a Child in the Second Degree, Rape of a Child in the Third Degree, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.
KEPR
One person injured after mobile home fire in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — One person has been injured after a fire destroyed a doublewide mobile home in Kennewick on Jan. 11. Just before 1:30 p.m., Kennewick Fire Department firefighters responded to a residential fire on the 2900 block of W. 7th Ave. in Kennewick. The first KFD crew arrived...
KEPR
Kennewick Fire Department fundraising on Saturday for competition with a good cause
Kennewick Wash. — The Kennewick Fire Department is fundraising for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Annual Stair-Climb competition in Seattle. In March, firefighters climb over 1300 steps, in full gear, to raise money for blood cancer research. The Kennewick Fire Department tell us their team has about 15 climbers this year.
KEPR
Local organization prepares to feed thousands on Monday for MLK Day of Service in Pasco
Pasco Wash. — The Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusion Council is gearing up for their third annual MLK Day of Service. From 10AM until noon on Monday, the council along with around 90 volunteers will be handing out free food, as well as essential items to community members with no questions asked, at the GESA Stadium parking lot.
