Mountaineers Welcome No. 18 Baylor for Annual “I Belong” Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team concludes its two-game homestand on Sunday, Jan. 15, as the Mountaineers play host to No. 18/18 Baylor for the annual “I Belong” Diversity & Inclusion Game, presented by Buffalo Wild Wings. Tipoff against the Lady Bears is set for 3 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.
Yancey leads Mountaineer gymnastics in home opener
Behind a career-best performance on the all-around from senior Kianna Yancey, the West Virginia University gymnastics team finished in second place in its 2023 home opener against Kent State and Maryland, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Friday night. In the squad’s first-ever 80’s Night, the Mountaineers (3-2) earned...
Huggins on final shot: “I’m not sure LeBron would have made that one”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia had everything it needed to close a two-point gap at Oklahoma: the ball and 25 seconds on the clock. As Joe Toussaint received the inbound from Kedrian Johnson, Erik Stevenson cut under the basket and squeezed between a pair of screeners hoping to get open for a jump shot. The Sooners were quick to realize the ploy and CJ Noland switched off and got a hand in Stevenson’s face.
Amid adversity, WVU travels to Norman to face OU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball is back on the road on Saturday when the Mountaineers square off against Oklahoma at the Sooners’ Lloyd Noble Center. Tip-off is set for noon ET on ESPN2. WVU heads west without a Big 12 win and a shortened bench,...
WVU men’s hoops at Oklahoma: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball hits the road to face Oklahoma for its fifth Big 12 game on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know. WVU men’s basketball at Oklahoma game information. Date: Saturday, Jan. 14, 2022. Time: 12 p.m. ET. Location: Lloyd Noble...
Montre Miller signs with West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Montre Miller is officially a Mountaineer. Miller, a fifth-year cornerback, signed a grant-in-aid on Friday to transfer to WVU from Kent State. He has one year of eligibility remaining. Miller played for Kent State from 2018-2022, appearing in 41 games as a Golden Flash. He amassed...
WVU returns to action at Nittany Lion Challenge
The West Virginia University track and field team returns to action in the 2022-23 indoor season on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Nittany Lion Challenge hosted by Penn State University at the Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track in University Park, Pennsylvania. Saturday’s action begins at 11 a.m. ET, with field...
Huggins: “I don’t understand” Perez waiver denial
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wednesday night was a disappointing one for West Virginia men’s basketball. Just over an hour before Bob Huggins’ squad fell in a heartbreaker to Baylor, it had learned that transfer guard Jose Perez will not appear for the Mountaineers this season. The NCAA’s decision...
Gabrielle Robinson taken in 2nd round of NWSL Draft
Robinson becomes first Mountaineer taken in this year's NWSL draft. Nikki Izzo-Brown will have to replace multiple key players heading into the upcoming season, as multi-year starters exit the program after a successful run with the Mountaineers. Standout center-back Gabrielle Robinson is one of those players, and she is headed to the next level to begin her pro soccer career.
WVU rifle opens spring schedule at Alaska-Fairbanks
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The No. 5-ranked West Virginia University rifle team opens its spring schedule on Friday, Jan. 13, as the Mountaineers travel to Fairbanks, Alaska, to take on No. 2-ranked University of Alaska-Fairbanks. WVU concludes the weekend on Saturday, Jan. 14, when the squad faces Alaska-Fairbanks, No. 3 Kentucky and No. 16 Georgia Southern.
WVU parts ways with associate head coach Larry Harrison
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia athletics announced Thursday that it has parted ways with men’s basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison came to West Virginia with head coach Bob Huggins in 2007 after spending eight seasons with Huggins at Cincinnati. He started his tenure with the Mountaineers as an assistant coach and was elevated to the role of associate head coach in 2010.
Divers conclude day one to open Backyard Brawl
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s diving teams wrapped up day one of competition against Pitt at Trees Pool in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday evening. The Mountaineers claimed two top-five finishes in the women’s 3-meter, and one top-three finish in the men’s 1-meter. WVU senior...
Nester announces return for 2023
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is getting one of its starting guards back for next season. Senior Doug Nester announced Thursday that he will return for the 2023 campaign as a fifth-year senior. Nester walked for Senior Day but will utilize his final year of eligibility in the upcoming season.
Bridges praises hostile environment as “one of the best in our sport”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia fans are loyal to their own, but when they feel that loyalty has been breached, they’ll let you know about it. Every time Jalen Bridges touched the basketball in Baylor’s win over West Virginia, he was greeted with a torrent of boos from the Mountaineer student section. From their perspective, it’s an understandable response as the Fairmont native had been one of them just months prior, entering the portal and landing at a conference rival.
WVU adds former Penn State defensive tackle
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s coaching staff has attacked the transfer portal in recent days, adding depth at wide receiver and the defensive line. They added another piece to the defensive front on Thursday. Former Penn State defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah announced he has committed to West Virginia....
Strussion home searched with high-tech DNA technology
BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – Back in September of 2021, Tom and Angela Strussion were found murdered inside of their Belmont County home. Since then, their families have gone to great lengths for answers, such as rewards and even billboards throughout the city. They are taking the search one step...
Coleman’s Fish Market closing shop temporarily
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Coleman’s Fish Market, Wheeling’s iconic Centre Market eatery, announced Friday that it will be closing its doors temporarily for renovations, according to their Facebook page. Coleman’s will be closed starting Friday at 6:30 pm until Thursday, January 18. Fish sandwiches and other...
Route 2 closed in Brooke County due to accident
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Authorities tell 7NEWS that a portion of Route 2 is closed Friday evening from Beech Bottom to Wellsburg in Brooke County. Authorities say a car flipped over and fire trucks and police are on the scene. Traffic is backed up for miles. Earlier Friday,...
Pet of the Week: Sunny
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Pet of the Week is a hound dog named Sunny from Brooke County, presented by Steve Tennant of the Brooke County Animal Shelter. This girl is approximately 3-years-old. If you are interested in learning more about Sunny, call the shelter at 304-394-0800.
Martin Luther King debate and discussion brings conversations to light
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling’s annual Martin Luther King Celebration began yesterday and is continuing over the weekend into Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There are many commemorations dedicated to this weekend, and today at Wheeling University a debate and discussion with college students and community members was held.
