Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Related
1 suspect identified, 2 others still on the loose after chase involving a gunshot, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An armed burglary suspect is in custody after leading them on a chase that ended in Fort Mill late Friday night, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. During the chase, at least one gunshot was fired as well. Just before 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a breaking...
qcnews.com
Puppies stolen, gunfire during Charlotte home burglary that ends with chase, crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A group of puppies that were stolen during a home robbery that ended with a car chase and a crash has been safely recovered, the York County Sheriff’s Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to...
Officers responding to burglary shot at, led on chase: PD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officers were shot at and led on a vehicle pursuit after responding to a burglary in northwest Charlotte on Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenurg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding a breaking and entering around 9:40 p.m. on Friday near 300 Tribune Drive in a residential area in northwest Charlotte, not […]
NWS confirms Thursday EF0 tornado in Gaston County
STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An EF0 tornado was confirmed to have touched down during Thursday’s severe weather that passed through the Charlotte region, the National Weather Service has confirmed. NWS says the 75 MPH twister touched down around 6:10 p.m. in Gaston County near Old Willis School Road and traveled just under 7 […]
qcnews.com
1 dead after shooting in northeast Charlotte Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide Friday night in northeast Charlotte. Authorities say they were called to the 6400 block of Hackberry Creek Trail. They say a male victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wood. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Person seriously hurt after shooting in east Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in east Charlotte Saturday, according to MEDIC. It happened along Albemarle Road, which is near Lake Forest Road just before 7 a.m. MEDIC said they transported one person to the hospital where they are have life-threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound.
WXII 12
'He’s all dedicated, all to his family': N.C. trucking company supervisor supports his driver after crash leaves his family dead
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina trucking company supervisor is supporting his driver after a car crash left his family dead. North Carolina state highway patrol said the crash happened on North Carolina 109, 1.5 miles south of Cid Road, on Jan. 6 at 8:19 p.m. Authorities said...
3 people, dog rescued from overturned boat in Lake Noman, dispatchers confirm
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — First responders rescued three people and a dog from an overturned boat in Lake Norman Friday morning, dispatchers told Channel 9. It happened on the Davidson side of the lake. Around 11:15 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see the boat upside down in the water.
qcnews.com
Four dead in crash/car fire; I-85 near University City Boulevard closed
All lanes on I-85 near Exit 45 are closed, NCDOT reports. The collision happened near mile marker 45 needed south. Four dead in crash/car fire; I-85 near University …. All lanes on I-85 near Exit 45 are closed, NCDOT reports. The collision happened near mile marker 45 needed south. Former...
qcnews.com
SWAT situation in southeast Charlotte ends after subject surrenders, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A SWAT Team assisted officers with a barricaded subject in southeast Charlotte Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the officers were in the area of the 6200 block of Wheeler Drive. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to...
qcnews.com
Man engaging with children at bus stops sought: PD
A man who has been engaging with children at bus stops in south Charlotte is being sought. Man engaging with children at bus stops sought: PD. A man who has been engaging with children at bus stops in south Charlotte is being sought. NTSB: Cloud shot up vertically in front...
1 dead in reported shooting near The Plaza, MEDIC confirms
CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a shooting that was reported Friday morning near The Plaza in east Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near Citiside Drive, just east of Eastway Drive. MEDIC said one patient was found with a gunshot wound, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
WBTV
Suspect in custody after firing shot in presence of officers, leading chase across state line
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating an armed burglary that led to a suspect firing a shot in the presence of officers and leading an ensuing vehicle chase across the state line on Friday night. According to CMPD, police responded to an active breaking and...
CMPD searching for man allegedly involved in ‘suspicious activity’ at south Charlotte bus stops
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking help from the public in finding a man they think has been involved in “suspicious activity” around school bus stops in the south Charlotte area. Detectives described the man as a heavy-set, middle-aged, bald Hispanic male who has been...
WBTV
SWAT Team called for barricaded person in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – SWAT team members have been deployed to a home in southeast Charlotte Friday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team are assisting officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
WXII 12
Strong storms move through North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
CMPD: Arrest made after shot fired in burglary, suspects led officers on pursuit into Fort Mill
CHARLOTTE — An armed burglary suspect that fired a gunshot as officers responded and led them on a pursuit is in custody but two suspects are still on the run, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to an active breaking and entering call near Moores Chapel Road...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at east Charlotte gas station
CHARLOTTE — No one in North Carolina won the Mega Millions estimated $1.35 billion grand prize, but one lucky person from Charlotte will become a millionaire. A $1 million ticket was purchased at the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte, North Carolina Education Lottery officials said. The...
Victims identified following deadly crash on I-85
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people have died after a crash on Interstate 85 Tuesday afternoon, according to Mecklenburg EMS. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the four victims as Edwin Garcia, Arthuro Garcia, Miguel Portillo and Kevin Turcios. I-85 southbound was closed for hours near Exit 45, WT...
country1037fm.com
Union County, North Carolina Authorities Using Drones To Take Down Suspects
Law Enforcement in Union County, North Carolina now using drones to take down suspects. It seems drones are being used for just about everything these days from delivering packages to delivering suspected criminals. This particular incident happened Saturday night when the Union County Sheriff’s office used a drone to track...
Comments / 0