Charlotte, NC

Queen City News

Officers responding to burglary shot at, led on chase: PD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officers were shot at and led on a vehicle pursuit after responding to a burglary in northwest Charlotte on Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenurg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding a breaking and entering around 9:40 p.m. on Friday near 300 Tribune Drive in a residential area in northwest Charlotte, not […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

NWS confirms Thursday EF0 tornado in Gaston County

STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An EF0 tornado was confirmed to have touched down during Thursday’s severe weather that passed through the Charlotte region, the National Weather Service has confirmed. NWS says the 75 MPH twister touched down around 6:10 p.m. in Gaston County near Old Willis School Road and traveled just under 7 […]
GASTON COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

1 dead after shooting in northeast Charlotte Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide Friday night in northeast Charlotte. Authorities say they were called to the 6400 block of Hackberry Creek Trail. They say a male victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wood. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Man engaging with children at bus stops sought: PD

A man who has been engaging with children at bus stops in south Charlotte is being sought. Man engaging with children at bus stops sought: PD. A man who has been engaging with children at bus stops in south Charlotte is being sought. NTSB: Cloud shot up vertically in front...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead in reported shooting near The Plaza, MEDIC confirms

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a shooting that was reported Friday morning near The Plaza in east Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near Citiside Drive, just east of Eastway Drive. MEDIC said one patient was found with a gunshot wound, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SWAT Team called for barricaded person in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – SWAT team members have been deployed to a home in southeast Charlotte Friday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team are assisting officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Strong storms move through North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Victims identified following deadly crash on I-85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people have died after a crash on Interstate 85 Tuesday afternoon, according to Mecklenburg EMS. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the four victims as Edwin Garcia, Arthuro Garcia, Miguel Portillo and Kevin Turcios. I-85 southbound was closed for hours near Exit 45, WT...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Union County, North Carolina Authorities Using Drones To Take Down Suspects

Law Enforcement in Union County, North Carolina now using drones to take down suspects. It seems drones are being used for just about everything these days from delivering packages to delivering suspected criminals. This particular incident happened Saturday night when the Union County Sheriff’s office used a drone to track...
UNION COUNTY, NC

