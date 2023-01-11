ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

18 charged in Scioto County drug sting

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Eighteen people have been charged and 11 have been arrested on drug charges after an investigation in Scioto County.

The Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, Portsmouth Police Department, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI served arrest warrants Tuesday in Dayton and Portsmouth, resulting in the arrest of several people allegedly involved in the drug ring.

The task force said that the investigation so far has seized more than 1,722 grams (just over three pounds) of suspected methamphetamine, 151 grams (just over five ounces) of suspected fentanyl, and five firearms.

Hilltop house where baby died from fentanyl gets boarded up by city

On Dec. 31, a grand jury returned 72 indictments against the 18 people on charges including but not limited to:

  • First-degree felony trafficking in drugs
  • First-degree felony possession of drugs
  • First-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity
  • Second-degree felony conspiracy to trafficking in drugs
  • Second-degree felony illegal manufacture of drugs

During the law enforcement operations Tuesday, 14 people in total were arrested, three of whom were arrested on charges unrelated to the drug investigation, the task force said in a statement.

The suspects currently in custody are:

  • Jehwaun A Booker Jr., 29, of Dayton
  • Jasmyne Anderson, 26, of Dayton
  • Shaquille Thomas, 28, of Dayton
  • Ashtyn Gibson, 20, of Dayton
  • Jay A Castelli, 32, of Portsmouth
  • George E Webster, 48, of Portsmouth
  • Shanel E Weatherford, 26, of Portsmouth
  • George Meade, 27, of Portsmouth
  • Elissa Williams, 22, of Portsmouth
  • Roger E Turner III, 50, of Wheelersburg
  • Karen M Green, 46, of Wheelersburg

All of those arrested are being held either in the Scioto County Jail or the Montgomery County Jail and will be arraigned in Scioto County Common Pleas Court.

The seven suspects still being sought by police are:

  • Jehquan A. Booker, 22, of Dayton
  • Papa S Ndiaye, 20 of Dayton
  • Ronald L Daniels, 29, of Dayton
  • Lawrence C Hicks, 47, of Cincinnati
  • Antone Jackson, 27, of Dayton
  • Kristina L Creveling, 48, of Portsmouth
  • Teresa A Boyle, 26, of Portsmouth
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

