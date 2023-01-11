WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco community is invited to join iHeartRadio and Bare Arms Brewing for the fifth annual Share the Warmth Blanket Drive For The Homeless. The event will take place at Bare Arms Brewing, located at 2515 La Salle Avenue, from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Donations can be dropped off at anytime between now and January 15 during regular business hours, and they are offering a ten percent discount to anyone who donates a blanket to the cause.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO