Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
City of Robinson announces Interim Police Chief
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Robinson and Robinson PD have welcomed back Danny Smith as Interim Police Chief. The Police Department says Smith will serve in this role until the vacancy is filled. Smith is a retired Major from the Texas Department of Public Safety –...
Quinn Campus Incorporated Plans Restoration for Historical Building
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Paul Quinn Campus founded in Waco in the year 1877, has a rich history of being one of the first higher educational institutions owned and operated by African Americans. And now, the Quinn Campus Incorporated non-profit organization aims to rehabilitate the William Decker...
Killeen Police Chief Retires
During Chief Charles Kimble’s time in Killeen, he created a homeless outreach program, a new training division, a new downtown community engagement unit, and doubled the training of officers. Today, a retirement ceremony was held in his honor. Killeen Mayor Debbie-Nash King was there to speak on behalf of...
Killeen structure fire causes street closure
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Killeen Police officers closed off all eastbound and westbound lanes on Veterans Memorial Boulevard on Friday morning – between Fort Hood Road and Gilmer Street – due to a structure fire. Killeen firefighters were also on scene. Travelers wre urged to...
Volunteers needed for wreath retrieval in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is looking for volunteers for its wreath retrieval event. The event will take place Saturday, January 14, at 10 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, located at 11463 SH-195. No registration is required to participate.
Man in jail after Killeen pursuit causes power outage
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A young man is in the Bell County Jail after a Killeen pursuit leads to a power outage. This case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, and a complaint was returned charging 23-year-old Jayonn Jordan Moore with Aggravated Robbery.
Martin Luther King events in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Martin Luther King Day is this Monday, and there are several events and ceremonies throughout Central Texas which will recognize his legacy. The Waco community is invited to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the City’s 36th annual wreath laying ceremony. The ceremony will take place Friday, January 13, at noon at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, located at 101 S M.L.K., Jr. Boulevard. Attendees can bring a wreath to place at the monument. Seating will also be provided.
Bell County speaks on Governor Abbott’s order to ban TikTok
BELL COUNTY, TX (FOX 44) — Right now Tiktok is banned from all state-issued electronic devices thanks to an order by Governor Greg Abbott. FOX 44 decided to question if local governments are following his lead. We contacted Bell County’s IT department Wednesday afternoon to find they don’t have...
Future Plans for Cafe Homestead Underway
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Just two days before Christmas last year, a devastating fire took the Homestead Heritage Cafe but that hasn’t stopped the community’s coming together to serve. Members of the Homestead Heritage community faced a great loss when their Cafe caught on fire, but...
93-year-old man killed in Milam County crash
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron man is dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Milam County. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 2:50 p.m. after receiving a report of a major crash about 2.5 miles north of Minerva. A 2012 Kenworth Truck tractor, driven by a 48-year-old man from DeLeon, was traveling northbound on Highway 77. A 2010 Ford F-350 pickup – driven by 93-year-old Stephen McFaull, of Cameron – was traveling westbound on CR-230A and was approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 77.
Bare Arms Brewing invites you to ‘Share the Warmth’
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco community is invited to join iHeartRadio and Bare Arms Brewing for the fifth annual Share the Warmth Blanket Drive For The Homeless. The event will take place at Bare Arms Brewing, located at 2515 La Salle Avenue, from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Donations can be dropped off at anytime between now and January 15 during regular business hours, and they are offering a ten percent discount to anyone who donates a blanket to the cause.
Connally coasts to district win over Gatesville
GATESVILLE, TX (FOX 44) — The Cadets came out swinging in a 63-47 rout of the Hornets on Friday night. Connally returns home to take on La Vega on Tuesday, January 17th at 8:00 p.m. Gatesville stays home to face Salado on Tuesday, January 17th at 8:00 p.m.
Woman charged with manslaughter in 2021 fatal crash
Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A 53-year-old woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection with a 2021 traffic crash that left another woman dead. Judy Elaine Sanders was booked into the Bell County Jail on Thursday morning after being arrested by Bell County deputies on a warrant obtained by the Department of Public Safety.
Baylor designated as National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The National Security Agency (NSA) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have designated Baylor University as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD). The university says this is a program addressng the critical shortage of professionals with cybersecurity skills, and highlights...
No. 8 Lorena comes back to down Trojanettes
TROY, TX (FOX 44) — The Leopards fell behind early but stormed back to take down Troy, 49-38 on Friday night. Lorena hits the road to face Lexington on Tuesday, January 17th at 6:15 p.m. The Trojanettes travel to take on Rogers next on Tuesday, January 17th at 6:15...
