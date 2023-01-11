Former K9 handler indicted on animal cruelty charges in Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Rockdale County deputy who worked with a K9 has now been indicted on charges that he was abusing his personal dogs.

In September, the sheriff’s office began an investigation into deputy Eric Tolbert’s treatment of his dogs. A search found unsanitary conditions and the improper disposal of Tolbert’s dogs, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tolbert’s K9 was in good condition and was removed and reassigned.

According to court documents, Tolbert was indicted Tuesday on three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of cruelty to animals.

The indictment goes on to say that Tolbert “failed to provide sanitary conditions” to five dogs named Luke Cage, Lala, Storm, Aegis and an unnamed tan-colored dog.

“Obviously nothing can bring these dogs back or make up for their suffering, but these charges send a message that there are consequences for anyone who causes dogs agonizing death, including those charged with enforcing the law,” Daphna Nachminovitch, with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), tells WSB Radio.

Her organization is calling for Tolbert to be banned for life from owning animals.

“We wrote to District Attorney Alisha Johnson in early October with our request that these charges be filed. We’ve since also written to Governor Kemp...and harnessed the power of social media to try and get the right thing to happen.”

Deputy Tolbert was placed on administrative leave and disciplinary actions were administered following their initial investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

