Kimmel Jokes Golden Globes Are as White as the GOP: ’96-Member Organization Has 6 Black Members’ (Video)
The 2023 Globes were the first live event since the organization’s lack of diversity was exposed. Jimmy Kimmel watched the Golden Globes on Tuesday, but as he noted in his monologue Wednesday night, he was one of the few. The ratings were some of the lowest the show has ever had.
Parties & Premieres Report: Celebs Crisscross the Country for Golden Globes and Awards-Filled Week
Hollywood was packed to the gills this week with parties, screenings, receptions, luncheons, galas you name it
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Take a Chance in ‘Your Place Or Mine’ Trailer (Video)
Netflix has released the trailer for Reese Witherspoon’s latest rom com, “Your Place Or Mine”. Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) have been best friends for 20 years since that fateful night they met — and slept together. The pair are total opposites. Debbie lives a steady, predictable life in Los Angeles with her son Jack (Wesley Kimmel), and Peter lives a fast-paced, pivoting one in New York.
‘Deadpool 3’ Is ‘A Tightrope Walk’ With Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds Says: ‘These 2 Wrongs Actually Will Make a Right’
Combining the sarcastic, profanity-laden sensibility of Deadpool with the gruff, self-serious nature of Wolverine is not an immediate match made in heaven, but when considering those two characters are played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman respectively, it becomes far more enticing. The two are set to team up for...
‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Bella Ramsey Comes Out as Gender Fluid
Bella Ramsey, star of HBO’s “The Last of Us” series, has come out as gender fluid. In an interview with The New York Times published Wednesday leading up to the release of “The Last of Us,” Ramsey described how she identifies. “I guess my gender...
‘A Man Called Otto’ Star Mariana Treviño Is Ready to Be Seen (Exclusive Photos)
TheWrap magazine: The actress, who relished playing a strong Latin mother opposite Tom Hanks, was photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap.
Could This Indie Drama Starring Andrea Riseborough Still Sneak Into the Oscar Race?
Riseborough's gritty work in "To Leslie" has already earned the support of Gwyneth Paltrow, Edward Norton and Mia Farrow
Taylor Swift Performs ‘Anti-Hero’ Live for the First Time During 1975 Concert Cameo (Video)
She also covered the bands song The City
‘Ghosts’ Spooks Up a Season 3 Renewal at CBS
“Ghosts” has spooked up a Season 3 renewal at CBS. Currently airing its second season, the hit broadcast and streaming comedy from creators Joe Port and Joe Wiseman ranks as the No. 1 comedy series on Paramount+ and CBS’ most-streamed program (Paramount+ and CBS TVE). “Ghosts” stars Rose...
‘Causeway’ Star Brian Tyree Henry Says Role in Apple Film ‘Terrified the Hell’ Out of Him
A version of this story about Brian Tyree Henry and “Causeway” first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Of all the indelible couples in 2022’s movies — Sammy Fabelman and his mom, Elvis and the Colonel, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey on the Weinstein beat, Pádraic and Colm on Inisherin, Maverick and his jet in “Top Gun” — the most affecting might be the pair of wounded souls played by Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry in Lila Neugebauer’s gentle drama “Causeway.”
Why Guillermo del Toro Wanted to Make a Disobedient Pinocchio in His Version of the Classic
This story about “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” first appeared in a special animation section in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. It should come as no surprise that Guillermo del Toro has made an animated film using the stop-motion technique. The real surprise should be that it took him until 2022 to make “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” because the filmmaker has been fascinated with the art form to the point where he started his own small stop-motion company as a teenager in Mexico City. Since then, he’s been making acclaimed films like “The Devil’s Backbone,” “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “Nightmare Alley” and the Oscar-winning “The Shape of Water,” all the while dreaming of doing his own animated feature.
‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’: Kathryn Hahn Teases “A Little Song Here Or There” In ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff
Kathryn Hahn is reprising her WandaVision role in the Disney+ spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos and is teasing that there could be “a little song here or there.” Viewers of the Marvel series will remember that when Agnes was revealed to be the sorceress Agatha in the WandaVision series it was through a song that became a viral hit. With the recent casting of Patti LuPone, many wondered if there could be a musical number in the spinoff series. “Um, her costumes and her nails. They’re fabulous,” Hahn told TV Line. “And who knows, there may be a little song here...
‘Dahmer’ Star Evan Peters Should Have Mentioned Victims in Golden Globes Speech, Victim’s Mother Says
The mother of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s 17 victims isn’t happy that Evan Peters neglected to mention any of the men Dahmer killed in his Golden Globes acceptance speech. Peters won Best Actor in a Limited Series for his portrayal of the serial killer in the Netflix series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”
‘The Sea Beast’ Director Chris Williams on Crafting the Opening Sequence: ‘I Wanted to Make a Splash’￼
This story about “The Sea Beast” first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap awards magazine. “The Sea Beast,” the latest feature from director Chris Williams (“Big Hero 6,” “Moana”) and his first for Netflix, is a rollicking throwback to the kind of old-school adventure movies that Williams grew up with: 1976’s “King Kong,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Clash of the Titans,” and of course, “Star Wars.” It is set in a mythical land with deep ties to the ocean — a place where monster-hunting isn’t just encouraged, it’s sponsored by the kingdom. And it’s where one monster hunter named Jacob (voiced by Karl Urban) forms an unlikely friendship with a young girl (Zaris-Angel Hator) and learns that the creatures aren’t just killing machines.
‘Phineas and Ferb’ Returning to Disney With 2 More Seasons Under Dan Povenmire
Looks like there will be more days of summer vacation: “Phineas and Ferb” is returning to Disney with two more seasons, co-creator Dan Povenmire announced during the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour. The two installments of the hit animated series — which are part of his newly inked overall deal at the company — will consist of 40 episodes in total.
‘History of the World Part 2’ Trailer Reveals Hulu’s Sequel Series – and the Truth About Black Jesus (Video)
After 40 years, the hopes and dreams of a generation have finally come true: “History of the World Pt. 2” is almost here. Hulu announced on Thursday that TV series — the long-awaited sequel to the classic 1982 Mel Brooks movie — will premiere March 6. And along with that announcement comes the official trailer. Watch that above now.
The 7 Best New Movies on Prime Video in January 2023
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel's destination wedding turns catastrophic in "Shotgun Wedding"
