AZFamily

Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Oklahoma man arrested in Phoenix on felony warrant for murder

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County battles surge of drug-related deaths in jails

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a Maricopa County Detention Officer was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into a Phoenix jail, it’s brought light to a bigger issue: an uptick of drug-related deaths in local jails. Lisa Espinoza, a mother of five, was outraged because her son, 31-year-old...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Consumer Reports warns shoppers of buy now, pay later plans

ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Warmer temps likely causing extreme weather in Arizona

ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County health inspector catches employee with cut finger cooking food

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix area nonprofit in need of "big brother" mentors for kids

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Distracted driving suspected in fiery I-10 crash that killed 5

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County Recorder says eliminating ‘late early ballots’ could improve elections

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer proposes several changes to election laws in a report released Thursday morning, including a suggestion to stop voters from dropping off early ballots on Election Day. The proposals range from administrative to letting independents vote in any political party’s presidential preference election, typically held in March.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after alleged hit and run in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being reportedly hit by a driver who sped away from the scene in Phoenix early Saturday morning. Phoenix police officers arrived near Glendale and 35th avenues around 3:55 a.m. to find a man, later identified as 58-year-old Andrew Pyles, lying on the road unresponsive. Pyles was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators learned that Pyles was hit by a car while trying to cross the road and say the driver left the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting

CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Auto parts, logistics firms pay Arizona delivery workers $5.6 million

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two companies operating in Arizona agreed to pay their delivery drivers $5.6 million in back wages and damages after the Department of Labor found that the companies misclassified their workers as independent contractors. The government agency says New York-based company Parts Authority Arizona LLC and...
ARIZONA STATE

