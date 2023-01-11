PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being reportedly hit by a driver who sped away from the scene in Phoenix early Saturday morning. Phoenix police officers arrived near Glendale and 35th avenues around 3:55 a.m. to find a man, later identified as 58-year-old Andrew Pyles, lying on the road unresponsive. Pyles was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators learned that Pyles was hit by a car while trying to cross the road and say the driver left the scene.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO