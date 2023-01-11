Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sprays Homeless Woman with Water to Force Her to Move and Refuses to ApologizeMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Steph and Ayesha Curry announce plans to create 150 libraries in Oakland to help improve childhood literacyJalyn SmootOakland, CA
Video shows San Francisco man spraying water on homeless womanRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Giants Lose Former All-StarOnlyHomers
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
sfstandard.com
Freshmen Star as St. Ignatius Wins Bruce-Mahoney Game
If the St. Ignatius student section chanted “he’s a freshman” every time one of Caeden Hutcherson, Steele Labagh or Raymond Whitley scored, they would have never stopped. The trio combined for 47 of the Wildcats’ 78 points in a 78-58 Bruce-Mahoney Game win over Sacred Heart Cathedral...
Watch: Game highlights as No. 1 Dougherty Valley takes down No. 2 San Ramon Valley in Bay Area showdown
DANVILLE, Calif. — Dougherty Valley high-scoring guard Ryan Beasley admitted to be little winded Tuesday night after taking last week off with an illness. "Thank you to my guy Connor (Sevilla) for going crazy tonight," said Beasley, who scored "only" 20 in a 64-58 East Bay Athletic League ...
Silicon Valley
This Bay Area city ranks as No. 1 happiest city in America in new study
Who knew that the being the happiest city in America was, well, a thing?. But apparently it’s a hotly contested race, with multiple different research organizations making their calls on which municipality deserves the crown. In the last 10 months, we’ve had no fewer than three proud proclamations of...
San Jose changes rules to replenish tree canopy
San Jose is changing how it manages its shrinking urban canopy after an audit found the city is ineffectively preventing tree loss. San Jose councilmembers voted unanimously Tuesday to change how the city collects and reviews permits to remove trees, develop procedures to enforce replanting requirements and identify large locations to replant trees. There are roughly... The post San Jose changes rules to replenish tree canopy appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Another S.F. middle school falls into disciplinary chaos
{p dir=”ltr”}Since August 2021, San Francisco Unified’s Marina Middle School has lost almost a third of its staff, seen the departure of its longtime principal, and descended into what some educators familiar with the 670-student institution in one of The City’s wealthiest neighborhoods describe as barely controlled chaos. {p dir=”ltr”}Teachers, counselors and security staff who have left or are still working at the Fillmore Street school report that recent incidents include students recording videos of themselves as they beat another student, three female students assaulting...
berkeleyside.org
Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain
The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
Six California Cities Among The Top 10 'Most Polluted' In America
World Population Review listed the most polluted cities across the country.
CA extreme drought virtually eliminated after January storms, Bay Area sees 'huge gains'
A new drought monitor is out and the extreme drought category has been virtually wiped out across California, with most of the Bay Area now in the moderate drought category, the second lowest.
metrosiliconvalley.com
Meridian Mile: Donuts, Deli Food and the Eternal Three Flames
On Meridian Avenue near Willow Glen, there is no better trifecta of history than Gunther’s Delicatessen, Three Flames Restaurant and Yum Yum Donuts. The youngest of these joints is around 42. While other sections of Meridian Avenue still retain a degree of ancient strip-mall glory, this area takes the...
San Francisco rainfall totals revealed from atmospheric rivers
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rainfall totals released by the National Weather Service Bay Area revealed that more than a foot of rain has drenched San Francisco and Oakland within the past 16 days. On Wednesday afternoon, the NWS posted updated numbers tallied from atmospheric rivers that poured over California between December 26 and January 10. […]
Yardbarker
Oakland Strikes Out on $182M for A’s Stadium Project
Oakland whiffed on what may have been a key source of funding to help the city keep the A’s. The city will not receive any funding from the Department of Transportation’s Mega grant program. The team has agreed to fund the construction of a $12 billion waterfront development,...
KTVU FOX 2
California reservoirs filling quickly from storms
Oakland, California - The heavy rains and abundant snowfall in California in recent weeks have many people wondering what impact the storms have had on the state's reservoirs and severe drought. The Marin Municipal Water District has had California's best luck with its water supply so far. Marin's only concern...
KTVU FOX 2
Upcoming weather for the Bay Area, Northern California
Meteorologist Mark Tamayo provides the weather forecast for the upcoming weekend. While the Bay Area is seeing a break from the torrential weather Thursday, Friday and throughout the weekend more showers are expected.
sfstandard.com
Images: Nine Intense Photos From Tuesday’s Bay Area Storm Deluge
Rain and winds toppling a 100-foot tree in San Francisco. Lightning striking buildings and cranes across the city. Hail, thunder and flooded roads. That was the scene in San Francisco and across the Bay Area on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as yet another storm hit the region and left carnage in its wake. Rain and winds have been nearly nonstop in Northern California since New Year’s Eve.
NBC Bay Area
Map: Tracking Bay Area Rainfall Totals in 2023
Powerful storms in the new year have delivered much-needed rain to the Bay Area and beyond. To see how much rain has fallen in the Bay Area and other parts of California in 2023, check out the interactive map below. Observed Precipitation Totals. Jan. 1-9, 2023. Click or tap on...
Remains of mysterious large sea creature found at San Francisco beach
The creature it belongs to was nearly driven to extinction.
Silicon Valley
Los Gatos: Michelin-honored chef David Kinch will open 3 new restaurants
In early December, at the 2022 Michelin awards ceremony in Los Angeles, David Kinch, the celebrated chef-owner of Manresa, responded to the applause that accompanied his final three-Michelin-star honors by praising the chefs and restaurateurs in the crowd for making it through the challenging pandemic years. And then the man...
3 more rounds of rain to hit SF Bay Area: Get the weekend forecast
The Bay Area is forecast to see more rain over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend.
sfstandard.com
If You Live in the Bay Area, You Just Got an Extension To File Your Federal Income Taxes
Almost two weeks into the onslaught of rain and wind, more than a dozen California residents have lost their lives, and the damage now exceeds $1 billion. On Monday, leaders at the city, state and federal levels all declared states of emergency, with Mayor London Breed’s proclamation retroactive to Dec. 31.
rwcpulse.com
Four Redwood City area elementary schools earn state 'Distinguished School' award
Four Redwood City area elementary schools were honored as 2023 California Distinguished Schools, a state-run award program based on student performance data. The Redwood City School District’s North Star Academy and the Belmont-Redwood Shores School District’s Central, Fox and Redwood Shores elementary schools were among 356 schools selected statewide. The program honors elementary schools in alternating years with middle and high schools, such that schools hold the title for two years.
247Sports
