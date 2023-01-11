ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Will We Ever See Jerrod Carmichael Again?': Golden Globes Host Shocks Social Media With Bold Quip About Tom Cruise & Scientology

By OK! Staff
 4 days ago
Comedian Jerrod Charmichael is setting Twitter ablaze as he hosts the 2023 Golden Globe Awards . The star kicked off the show to a rather quiet crowd, with some calling him "so cringe-worthy" and a "total misfit" for running the Tuesday, January 10, show.

"Jerrod Charmichael is tanking badly right now," one social media declared, while another called his intro "so awkward."

However, the internet was in total shock when halfway through the program, he took a dig at Scientology before Tom Cruise 's Top Gun: Maverick costars Jay Ellis and Glen Powell came out to present a category.

"Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned," he said as he came on stage with three trophies. "I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige ."

The crowd reacted with an audible gasp, as Miscavige — the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige — hasn't been seen in public for over a decade.

The bold quip had fans in stitches, while others worried the controversial religion would find a way to end his career.

"Omg omg, did he just mention Shelly Miscavige?! Will we see Jerrod Carmichael ever again?!" pondered one Twitter user, while another wrote, "Oh S**T YES Jerrod Carmichael called out missing Shelly Miscavige when talking about Tom Cruise! YES f**king call it out!!! #GoldenGlobes."

TOM CRUISE 'ALWAYS FELT LIKE AN OUTSIDER IN HOLLYWOOD,' INSIDER REVEALS: 'HE'S SEPARATE HIMSELF FROM THE PHONIES '

"Jerrod Carmichael risked being followed by scientology spies for the rest of his life," tweeted a viewer, while a second said that just like Shelly, Carmichael will "disappear" after tonight.

As OK! reported, Cruise is a devout Scientologist, with former Scientologist executive Mike Rinder claiming the actor is the Church's saving grace.

"There is a lot of time and attention and money and effort put into keeping Tom Cruise happy ," he revealed during a 2022 radio interview. "David Miscavige believes that Tom Cruise is the greatest asset that Scientology has, and he treats him that way."

Other famous Scientologists include Elisabeth Moss and Danny Masterson, while notables such as Laura Prepon and Leah Remini left the religion behind.

