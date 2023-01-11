Former President Donald Trump Avows To 'Destroy' Cartels In Bizarre Truth Social Statement

mega

Months after former President Donald Trump announced he would be running for a second White House term come 2024 , the ex-POTUS is revealing the specifics of his platform this time around, reviving one of the major issues that drove his 2016 Oval Office campaign — immigration.

On Tuesday, January 10, The Apprentice alum took to his social platform, Truth Social, with a bold promise for his upcoming campaign, avowing to “destroy the cartels” before his 4.8 million followers.

“So interesting to see that people are talking about the Border,” read the formal statement shared to his website.

“ When I was running in 2016 , I was the only one talking about it, and then in 2020, there was nothing to talk about, because the Border was the best it has ever been, drugs were at the lowest point in the last 40 years, our Border was secure with hundreds of miles of Wall built, and Mexican Soldiers were guarding our Border for free,” he continued, alleging that “before the Election took place, I couldn't talk about the Border, because the Border wasn't a problem.”

“I fixed it,” Trump claimed. “It's amazing what has happened in two years, because now the Border is probably our biggest bone of contention, along with everyone being killed in Ukraine, the Afghanistan Withdrawal which was perhaps our worst Military Withdrawal in History, our Economy that is crashing, and Inflation eating us alive.”

“Biden has allowed the cartels to destroy the Border, and I'll destroy the cartels!” Trump concluded.

45’s statement comes weeks after he shared his intentions to run for president during the next election , revealing that he’d be throwing his hat in the ring a third time around to a packed crowd at his Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Fla., back in November.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” he stated.