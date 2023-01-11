ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna & Longtime Beau A$AP Rocky Enjoy Romantic Golden Globes Date Night

By OK! Staff
 4 days ago
Mom and dad’s night out!

Months after welcoming their first child together last spring, pop icon Rihanna and her longtime beau, musician A$AP Rocky , treated themselves to a lowkey night on the town, subtly sneaking into the Golden Globe Awards!

On Tuesday, January 10, the musical power couple were spotted sitting side by side at the star-studded Beverly Hills Gala, stunning in coordinating black-tie looks.

Rihanna, 34, kept it chic and edgy for her award show look , sporting a stunning off-the-shoulder Schiaparelli gown, coming complete with a dramatic cape. The “We Found Love” songstress completed the look with several glitzy accessories, including stunning diamond earrings and a sparkling diamond necklace, and the star’s signature tresses were swept back into twists.

Meanwhile, the “Praise the Lord” artist took after his longtime love, sporting a timeless black tuxedo, complete with a black tie.

The couple's night out comes weeks ahead of another major milestone in the songstress' career — her upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance next month.

“It was a challenge that I welcomed," the makeup mogul explained during a recent sitdown with Fortune. "It was a stage bigger than anything I’ve ever done."

Though she may be willing to tackle a massive performance in front of millions of Americans, Rihanna was quick to quash the notion that an NFL appearance signified that new music would soon be on the way.

"That’s not true," explained Rihanna, who has recently focused on her Fenty Beauty makeup and skincare line.

"Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing," she quipped. "Do you hear that, fans?”

Weeks earlier, Rihanna reiterated her enthusiasm for her upcoming performance.

"I'm nervous, but I'm excited," the new mama explained shortly after her performance was announced, adding that "maybe" A$AP Rocky would make an appearance onstage with her.

