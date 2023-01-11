ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buttigieg: Disrupted Southwest holiday travelers should file for reimbursements

By Douglas Jones
 4 days ago
Biden administration Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is reminding holiday travelers affected by mass flight cancelations by Southwest Airlines in December to file for reimbursements if they qualify.

Secretary Buttigieg said his department will "continue to hold Southwest to its responsibility to take care of customers affected by holiday travel disruptions."

In a tweet on Tuesday Buttigieg said "we will enforce their responsibility to refund flight tickets and reimburse for alternate & ground transport, baggage costs, meals & hotels."

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) confirmed that Southwest created a website for passengers to file for reimbursements where travelers can claim money lost for Amtrak, rental cars, flight tickets and expenses due to delayed baggage — similar to coverage by standard travel insurance if passengers had purchased that before their flights, as is often offered.

Southwest asks that reasonable requests be made and said the airline is willing cover costs of up to $3,800, according to the U.S. DOT.


Southwest said that travelers who had their flights canceled or delayed significantly between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2 are eligible for reimbursements.

RELATED: Southwest Airlines accepting requests for meal, hotel reimbursement

