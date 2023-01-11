ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expectant Parents Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Pack on the PDA at the Golden Globes

By Carly Silva
 4 days ago

The 'Flight Attendant' actress is currently pregnant with the pair's first child together.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey took on the Golden Globe Awards together on Tuesday night in one of their final red carpet appearances before becoming a family of three.

The enamored couple—who are currently expecting their first child together —couldn't keep their hands off each other at the 80th annual ceremony, where they showed off some PDA during their red carpet photo-op.

Cuoco, 37, held hands with her future baby daddy while wearing an elegant lavender chiffon gown, custom designed by Vera Wang Haute. The empire-waist gown also featured a hand-pleated bodice, hand-embroidered crystal embellishments and little bow accents on the straps.

For his part, Pelphrey, 40, cleaned up nicely in a classic white tux with a black bowtie and matching pants.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The couple—who confirmed their relationship in May 2022—also posed for the cameras while sharing a kiss as Cuoco lovingly cradled her baby bump.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/Getty Images

Cuoco announced her pregnancy via Instagram in October 2022, revealing that the expectant parents are awaiting the arrival of "Baby girl Pelphrey," sometime in 2023, although her exact due date hasn't been revealed.

This week, the Flight Attendant actress shared photos from her baby shower , calling it "a night we will remember for the rest of our lives."

At Tuesday night's event, Cuoco was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for her role as Cassandra Bowden in the HBO Max series, although the award ended up going to Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary.

