Steven Spielberg Wins Best Director Golden Globe for 'Being Honest' In 'The Fabelmans'

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28LS4N_0kAR2GDL00

The iconic auteur said that the COVID-19 pandemic inspired him and his wife to finally tell his true, honest story.

Steven Spielberg won his third Golden Globe for his 20th nomination, this time for Best Director for The Fabelmans .

"I always say if I prepare something it's gonna jinx it so I never prepare anything, and I'm really, really happy about this," Spielberg told the crowd. "There are five people happier about this: my sister Ann, my sister Nancy, my dad Arnold, my mom Leah. She is up there kvelling about this right now!"

Spielberg's The Fabelmans is an autobiographical film about his childhood and his parents' divorce and how they inspired him to pursue movie-making, and getting to that point wasn't easy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YpS5U_0kAR2GDL00
Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle and Michelle Williams in "The Fabelmans"

Universal Pictures

"I've been hiding from this story since I was 17 years old," he said. "I put a lot of things in the way of this story. I told this story in parts and parcels throughout my career," he explained, citing E.T. The Extraterrestrial and Close Encounters of the Third Kind as examples.

"I never had the courage to hit this story head on until Tony Kusher when we were working on Munich ," he said, adding that he and Kushner kept working through it "all through Munich , all through Lincoln , all through West Side Story ."

The iconic auteur said that the COVID-19 pandemic inspired him and his wife to finally tell his true, honest story, in part because it gave him time to develop the screenplay—while simultaneously reminding him that time is of the essence when life isn't guaranteed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FG8Iy_0kAR2GDL00
Keeley Karsten as Natalie Fabelman, Julia Butters as Reggie Fabelman, Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy Fabelman and Michelle Williams as Mitzi Fabelman in Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans"

Universal Pictures

He thanked stars Michelle Williams , Paul Dano , Judd Hirsch and Gabriel LaBelle , who he called a "much better person playing me in the movie than me in real life."

"Everything I've done up to this point has made me ready to be honest about the fact that it's not easy to be a kid," Spielberg noted. "Everybody sees me as a success story, but nobody really knows who we are until we are courageous enough to tell everybody who we are."

"I figured it out when I was about 74," he said. "And I was like, 'You better do it now!'"

