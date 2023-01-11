Judge and Livadhi Lead Huskers to Victory

YORKTOWN, N.Y. - Yorktown looked to get off to a quick start against visiting Haldane on Friday, Jan. 6, and did just that in a 60-25 victory.

To follow the game plan, the Huskers knew they had to be aggressive defensively, and it showed in the opening quarter.

“We talked about our game plan, knowing that we needed to press them,” said Yorktown’s Kaitlyn Judge, who scored a game-high 20 points, while registering six rebounds and four steals. “Our press worked perfectly, giving us a 14-4 first-quarter lead.”

Leading the Huskers offensively in the opening quarter was Lexi Livadhi, who scored six of her 13 points on three field goals.

“As a team, we played with a lot of chemistry today and I was able to find the open spots,” said Livadhi, who had six rebounds. “Being given these opportunities from the team, I knew I had to execute.”

Executing in the second quarter was Judge, who scored eight points in the frame, with two treys while going 2-2 from the foul line.

“Realizing they were in a 2-3 zone, we knew we had to start shooting the ball,” Judge said. “We drew up plays to get our shooters open like myself, Martina Prybylski, and Kaitlin Meola.”

Judge’s second-quarter performance helped Yorktown outscore Haldane 17-6 in the quarter, giving the Huskers a 31-10 halftime advantage.

“Building a lead held a lot of importance today, as it allowed us to secure the win along with keeping the same energy on defense,” Livadhi said.

Judge continued to shine in the second half, where she led the Huskers with eight points on two 3-pointers and two free throws.

“Kaitlyn has a very important role on our team as a point guard. She’s a great player on and off the court,” Livadhi said. “She is really great at figuring out how to get a basket when our plays are not working.”

Caitlin Mulvihill (7 points), Prybylski (6 points), Nicole Boccia (6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals), Liv DelGaudio (4 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals), Meola (3 points), and Jessica Yorio (1 point) also earned their way into the box score for Yorktown.

The win was Yorktown’s second in a row, and crucial according to Judge.

“Starting off 2023 with two wins sets us up to achieve big things that I know we are capable of,” she said. “This team is just so amazing, and we are super pumped to keep our winning streak going.”

That streak started with a 66-17 triumph at Yonkers the day before. Yorktown (4-2) jumped out to a 23-5 first-quarter lead and didn’t look back against its down-county opponent.

Judge (15 points, 4 steals), Livadhi (14 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals), Meola (14 points), Sofia Boucher (9 points), DelGaudio (6 points, 8 rebounds), Yorio (6 points), and Prybylski (2 points) produced for the Huskers.











