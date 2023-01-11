ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Bridge Township, NJ

Boys Basketball: South Brunswick Wins Over Old Bridge, 71-47

TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ -- The South Brunswick boys basketball team broke open a close game with a big third quarter and went on to a 71-47 victory over Old Bridge on Tuesday.

Kalani Antoine scored 22 points for the Vikings (6-4), who outscored Old Bridge, 26-12, in the third quarter to open a 48-32 lead.

Harmehar Chhabra finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds for South Brunswick and Daniel Swirad connected for 10 points in the win.

Ryan Witte and Jaylen Jones each scored 14 points for Old Bridge (3-8).

TAPinto.net

Thornton and McCoy Lead Barnegat to Victory Over Manalapan on Thursday

MANALAPAN - The Barnegat Girls Basketball team took to the road on Thursday and came away with a 50-45 victory over Manalapan. Emma Thornton led Barnegat with 23 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks in the victory.  Cara McCoy scored 20 points and record six rebounds. Sydney Collins scored seven points.  Sophia Venezia scored 15 points to lead Manalapan.
ENGLISHTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Girls Basketball: Wood-Ridge Dominates Manchester Regional

HALEDON, NJ – Wood-Ridge jumped out to 13-2 lead after one quarter and cruised to a 47-12 victory over Manchester Regional in a NJIC non division game.   Wood-Ridge improved to 5-6 on the season, while Manchester Regional falls to 2-8. Alison Gardella had 20 points for the Blue Devils to lead all scores in the game.  Ava Rizos and Emarriya Bradshaw each chipped in six points apiece for Wood-Ridge, who had nine players score on the day. The Blue Devils led 24-7 at the half, ad 38-12 after three quarters.  Wood-Ridge outscored Manchester Regional 9-0 in the final quarter.   1 2 3 4 Final Wood-Ridge (5-6) 13 11 14 9 47 Manchester Regional (2-8) 2 5 5 0 12             Wood_Ridge  2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Ava Rizos 0 0 0 6   Sophie Basich 0 0 0 4   Fiona Helly 0 0 0 2   Isabella Drotos 0 0 0 2   Dakota Bentley 0 0 0 2   Alison Gardella 0 0 0 20   Samantha Station 0 0 0 2   Sabrina Basich 0 0 0 3   Emarriya Bradshaw 0 0 0 6   Totals: 0 0 0 47               Manchester 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Janiya Fulmore 0 0 0 0   Jennesa Conklin 0 0 0 0   Mary Sanchez 0 0 0 0   Precious Mitchell 1 1 1 6   Erika Tremols 0 0 0 0   Jenali Legreaux 0 0 0 0   Dayanara Robles 0 0 0 0   Patience Jest 0 0 0 0   Crystal Silva 0 0 0 0   Ruby Silva 3 0 0 6   Totals: 4 1 1 12  
WOOD-RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

KSJ Ice Hockey Puts 5 in the Net to Beat Mount Olive

STOCKHOLM, NJ – The unified high school ice hockey team Kinnelon/Sparta/Jefferson battled to a win against Mount Olive on Friday on their home ice at Skylands Ice World.  The high scoring game ended at 5-3. For KSJ four skaters got past the Marauders net minder.  Anthony Prunty headed up KSJ scoring with two goals and two assists.  Dillon Fleksher added a goal and had an assist. Harrison Root and Nicolas Roslan each netted a goal. Logan Wilson, Connor O’Neill, Aiden Ferguson and Jake Piorier each earned an assist point in the outing. Ryan Gibbons was between the pipes for KSJ making 30 stops. KSJ put 35 shots on the MO goalie. KSJ’s record is 8-2-1.  They will host Chatham on Friday January 20.  Puck drops at 4:40 p.m.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta Wrestlers Defeat Morris Knolls

SPARTA, NJ – Sparta High School wrestlers added another mark in the win column on Wednesday when they hosted Morris Knolls winning 41-26. Spartan wins: 113 lbs Peter Donnelly with a pin in 0:17 120 lbs Patrick Bruseo with a pin in 1:32 126 lbs Eugene Donnolly with a pin in 1:23 132 lbs Ryan Hrenenko in a 12-3 major decision, 138 lbs Blake Brodersen in a 4-2 decision 144 lbs Logan Hrenenko with a 10-2 major decision 190 lbs Connor White with a pin in 4:27 285 lbs Bradley Maines with a pin in 0:19 Sparta’s record is not 5-3.  The team will compete at the Phillipsburg Athletic Complex on Saturday in the H/W/S going up against Dumont, New Milford and Northern Highlands.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

St. Bonaventure Athletes Assist Olean With Litter Pick-Up

OLEAN, NY — The St. Bonaventure University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams assisted the city with a mid-winter litter pick-up Wednesday. Head coach Mike Smiechowski brought about 50 team members to downtown Olean to clean up Union and State streets. St. Bonaventure’s Director of Government and Community Relations Tom Buttafarro organized the event. “I was very pleased that the teams offered to help with litter control,” Mayor William J. Aiello said. “Our volunteer programs slow down during the winter months, but the litter does not stop from accumulating. The weather was perfect. It was cold, but there was no snow or ice, and they were able to pick up the trash that blew around during the Christmas blizzard.”
OLEAN, NY
TAPinto.net

Former Bloomfield High Football Coach Chet Parlavecchio to be Inducted Into NJSCA Hall of Fame on Jan. 15

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--For Chet Parlavecchio, a career dedicated to coaching football, mostly on the high school level, has reached the ultimate.  Parlavecchio, whose first head coaching job was at Bloomfield High from 1987-1990, will be one of 20 coaches to earn induction into the New Jersey State Coaches Association's (NJSCA) Hall of Fame, on Jan. 15, at the Pines Manor, in Edison. This will be the second time Parlavecchio has received induction into a Hall of Fame, in the past two years. In 2021, he was named to the Essex County Football Coaches Hall of Fame, Parlavecchio had a tremendous coaching career. He took...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lenape H.S. Students Send 300 Letters to Residents of Mt. Laurel's Laurel Brook Rehab Center

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — Lenape High School students recently gave residents of Laurel Brook Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center 300 reasons to smile.  Residents of the care facility were surprised with over 300 letters from students at Lenape as part of the Letters for Rose program, an intergenerational outreach initiative that was formed in 2020 to counter loneliness among seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic by creating and distribution personalized letters and artwork to local nursing homes and care facilities.  Letters for Rose has 400 chapters around the world and is staffed by high school student volunteers. Despite the end of the pandemic, the program continues to...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta Schools: Alpine School Aftercare Canceled on Friday, All Schools Delayed Opening Tuesday

SPARTA, NJ – Alpine Elementary School will close tomorrow, Friday, January 13 at 5 p.m. for construction.  This closure will continue until Tuesday, January 17.  Alphabest aftercare will be canceled on Friday. All Sparta schools will be following a delayed opening schedule on Tuesday, January 17 for teachers’ in-service professional development.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta Police: Newton Man Facing DWI Charges After Erratic Driving

SPARTA, NJ – A Newton man is facing drunk driving charges after being stopped on Route 15, having made an “abrupt lane change” according to Sparta Police.  On January 1 around 2:20 a.m. Officer Andrew Spitzer saw Jose Valdes-Sutuj, 37, move abruptly from the left across to the right lane and onto the exit ramp, police said. Spitzer stopped Valdes-Sutuj on Sparta Junction.  After speaking with the driver, the officer suspected Valdes-Sutuj had been drinking, police said Valdes-Sutuj was taken into custody after performing field sobriety tests.  At Sparta Police Department headquarters he was process and breath tested, police said. Valdes-Sutuj was then charged with DWI, careless driving, failure to maintain lane.  He was given a court date and released to a sober adult.
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Barnegat Police Department Welcomes New Officer, Patrolman Zachary Santos

BARNEGAT - The Barnegat Police Department released a statement this week announcing the appointment of Patrolman Zachary Santos to its force. Santos has just completed 21-weeks of intense training at New Jersey’s only residential municipal police academy, the Cape May County Police Academy where he excelled in preparation for his upcoming career with Barnegat Township..  Santos received the Director's Award-- an honor awarded to the overall highest performer in the class in combined academic, physical training, and firearms scores.   Santos also earned the Firearms Award for achieving the best firearms' qualification scores in the class and was selected as Class President-- an honor determined...
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Woodbridge Mayor’s Message – Jan. 13, 2023

This is Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac. Today is Friday, Jan.13th. The Township had 227 new cases of Coronavirus in the last seven days, which is in line with the last several weeks. Those numbers are well below January in 2022 and 2021 when we had hundreds of cases each day. There were no new deaths to report, which is terrific news. The Township has vaccination clinics for people age 12 and older on Wednesday from 4 p.m to 6 p.m., and on Tuesday Jan. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m, at our health center. Appointments are required, so call (732) 855-0600 extension 5004. The...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

End of Watch: Honoring the Service of Captain Kenneth Sgroi

Yorktown, NY - My name is Robert Noble, and I am the Chief of Police of the Yorktown Police Department. I stand before you today to try to share and celebrate the life and career of Yorktown Police Lieutenant Kenneth Sgroi. This will be the most difficult thing I have ever been called upon to do. For Anne, Gabriella, Joe, and all of the Sgroi family, this is their worst day. For your Blue family, we feel your pain and your devastation.  Kenny, I’ll do my best to get it right. On behalf of the Sgroi family, the Yorktown Police Department family, Yorktown Town...
YORKTOWN, NY
TAPinto.net

Deputies Shoot Dead Carmel Man In Domestic Violence Standoff

SOUTHEAST, N.Y. - A Carmel man was shot to death by Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies during a domestic violence incident earlier this week. On Jan. 10, the Kent Police Department began investigating a domestic violence incident which began on Amawalk Road in the town of Kent.  The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, which was assisting Kent PD, located the suspect, identified as Christopher T. Torres, 34, of Carmel, and the victim on Fields Corner Road near Pugsley Road in the town of Southeast. Police said Torres, armed with a knife, was shot by the responding officers and pronounced dead on scene.  The female victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition.  The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office notified and requested the New York State Police lead the investigation. The New York State Attorney General’s Office was also notified.  This investigation remains ongoing and will be updated as new information becomes available.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
TAPinto.net

Barbershop Murder: Law Enforcement seeking community assistance.

MONMOUTH COUNTY – Law-enforcement officials are requesting the public’s help in identifying the individuals responsible for a September 2019 murder in Neptune Township, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Wednesday. The joint investigation between the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Neptune Township Police Department into the homicide of Wayne E. Jones, 46, of Neptune Township, is still active and ongoing. Prosecutor Santiago is urging the community to come forward and share any information they may have with police in hopes of bringing closure to the victim’s family, while also noting that those with information can contact police either directly...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Creative Communications National Anthology Accepts Poetry of 15 Washington School Students

MILLBURN, NJ -- Four of teacher Sharon Jones' afterschool Poetry Workshop as well as others in her regular school class submitted poems to the Creative Communications, and 15 were accepted into the anthology. Creative Communications stated, "The teachers and students of your school should feel honored as only the top 50% of the entries submitted from across the national are invited to be published! Publishing the accepted poetry from our contest creates a records of what's important to today's students." According to its website, "Creative Communication is devoted to the promotion of writing, teaching and appreciation of student writing. The intent of our student...
WASHINGTON STATE
TAPinto.net

Schmitt to Seek Return to Supervisor’s Office

MAHOPAC, N.Y. - Former Town of Carmel Supervisor Ken Schmitt has announced his intention to run for the position once again this year. Schmitt lost the 2021 Republican primary to former Carmel police chief Mike Cazzari by a 956-510 margin. Both candidates are expected to face off in a GOP primary in June, with the winner highly likely to win the November general election against traditionally limited Democratic opposition. Schmitt, a former member of the Carmel Police Department who retired in 2007 at the rank of sergeant, served as supervisor for seven two-year terms—the longest serving Carmel supervisor in modern town history....
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
TAPinto.net

Remembering the Life of Kenneth Sgroi

Yorktown, NY - On Jan. 2, Yorktown Police Lieutenant Kenneth Sgroi passed away at the age of 37, following a sudden illness. In a final showing of respect for his dedication and service to the department, Sgroi was posthumously promoted to the rank of Captain. According to a statement released by the town and the Yorktown Police Department, Lt. Sgroi had fallen ill during the previous 48 hours. “It is with profound sadness, pain, and hurt that we share the loss of our brother, Lieutenant Kenneth Sgroi,” wrote Police Chief Robert Noble in a post on the police department’s Facebook page on Jan. 3. It...
YORKTOWN, NY
TAPinto.net

Place Your Order (Soon) at Habit Burger Grill

HAMILTON, NJ -- The Hamilton Township Zoning Board of Adjustment approved a proposal for a Habit Burger Grill location to open in the Hamilton Shopping Plaza on the corner of Route 33 and Whitehorse-Hamilton Square Road. The applicant, Delectaburger, which is also the developer of five Taco Bell locations in the area, shared the plans with the Zoning Board on Tuesday. Their team of development professionals explained that the plan is to create a 3,100 sq. foot building directly across the parking lot from the ShopRite and alongside the plaza’s divided main entrance with Texas Roadhouse. A shuttered gas station at the corner of the plaza will...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

There's a new chief in Bernards Township, Jon Burger sworn into office

BASKING RIDGE, NJ - Chief Jon Burger was sworn in as Bernards Township Police Chief in the packed Warren Craft Meeting Room at the Municipal Building Tuesday evening. "What a turn out," said Mayor Andrew McNally. "You know, it's just a testament to the sort of person that Jon Burger is. And I couldn't be prouder to have him sworn in as our chief tonight." Burger has been a police officer for 24 years and has served the Bernards Police Department since 1998. He has a Bachelor's in Criminal Justice from John Jay College of Criminal Justice and holds a Master’s in Human Resources from...
BERNARDS, NJ
