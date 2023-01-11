Boys Basketball: South Brunswick Wins Over Old Bridge, 71-47

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ -- The South Brunswick boys basketball team broke open a close game with a big third quarter and went on to a 71-47 victory over Old Bridge on Tuesday.

Kalani Antoine scored 22 points for the Vikings (6-4), who outscored Old Bridge, 26-12, in the third quarter to open a 48-32 lead.

Harmehar Chhabra finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds for South Brunswick and Daniel Swirad connected for 10 points in the win.

Ryan Witte and Jaylen Jones each scored 14 points for Old Bridge (3-8).



