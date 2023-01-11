ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

County supervisors accept bid to build new transitional homeless shelter project

By Vania Patino, 23ABC, Keeley Van Middendorp, 23ABC, Amy Pachla, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gFHw8_0kAR26TK00

Homelessness is one of, if not the biggest issue in Bakersfield and the surrounding county. The Tiney Oaks Transitional Shelter project proposed for the Oildale area has left that community divided. Some residents are praising the first-of-its-kind shelter, but others say the location is not appropriate for a transitional housing project.

In the midst of the back and forth, the Kern County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to award a construction bid for the Tiney Oaks facility to Elite Constructors, Inc. The Board approved the contract to be signed subject to County Counsel's review and approval.

Passions ran high at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting. Public discussion on the Tiney Oaks project took more than two hours and involved more than 20 members of the community from both sides of the debate.

The Board's approval of the construction contract doesn't mean construction will begin right away. County counsel has to review the original land contract stating that the land was sold to the county for the purpose of building a new fire station. After this review, if approved, the county then signs the contract. This leaving some hope for those who don't want the shelter at that location.

Concerned resident Rich O'Neil was one of those who brought up safety concerns to the Board, as the shelter is planned to go up across the street from the Rasmussen Senior Center and a senior mobile home community.

Others, like Donna Clopton with the Oildale Community Action Team, think the proposed location is right where the facility needs to be.

"I work in the community and I live in the community where these tiny homes are going to be built," Clopton said. "These are our neighbors. They are already there. Let them get the services they are going to need. It doesn't make any sense."

The Tiney Oaks Transitional Shelter site is planned to include 50 sleeping cabins, 2 laundry buildings, 6 toilet and shower buildings, a parking lot, and regular utility hookups, as well as being completely fenced in.

Supervisors say they understand the community's frustration and have requested that those in charge of the project improve communication with residents in the area.

Initiatives like the Tiney Oaks project are an attempt to address increasing rates of homelessness happening in the state. According to recently released federal housing data, California accounts for more than half of all unsheltered and homeless people in the United States

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's 2022 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report says California has the highest rate of homelessness, with 44 out of every 10,000 residents being homeless. In 2022, more than 171,500 Californians were homeless, and 67 percent of those were without any kind of shelter.

California's rate of homelessness dwarfs the distant number two, Washington state, with nine times the unhoused residents.

California has also seen the largest year-on-year increase in the homeless population of any state, with nearly 10,000 more than in 2020 and 35,500 more than in 2007.

Federal data also shows California accounted for more than half, or 56%, of all unsheltered people in the country.

The full report is available online .

Comments / 3

Mary Wallace
3d ago

Exactly. These folks are 1/4 mile away from the site. It's better to give them roofs, warmth and dignity (and stop stealing all their belongings in raiding their squats) than to have neighbors die of exposure or fire as they attempt survival. They need a location to receive benefits to, which will change their lives. A place to have medication delivered to, which will save their lives.Talking about a crime rate. How about a little relief for these folks desperation so they don't need to steel to eat?Compassion, it's what is right.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness

Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
omahanews.net

Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast

MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
MONTECITO, CA
KGET

Bakersfield SPCA to get funding for more animal care services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield SPCA, a no-kill facility, will get more than $200,000 for services at the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center.            The Bakersfield City Council last night voted 5-0 to approve a grant for a local animal shelter that offers pet vaccinations, licensing, and spay and neuter services. Visit a local […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy