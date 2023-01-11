Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 18:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-15 18:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park. Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 24.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 PM CST Saturday was 24.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady near 24.8 feet through early next week. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.8 Sat 6 pm CST 24.8 24.7 24.7
Tornado Warning issued for Chilton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 12:15:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 12:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Chilton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CST FOR NORTHEASTERN CHILTON COUNTY At 1214 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles west of Lay Lake, or 8 miles northeast of Jemison, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Lay Lake and Waxahatchee Creek. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-16 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Ashley and Union Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CST Saturday the stage was 70.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CST Saturday was 70.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 70.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Mendocino by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 02:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Mendocino FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following county, Mendocino. * WHEN...Until 400 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable and or roads may be closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 421 PM PST, River gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Additional rainfall from showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected in the warned area. The Garcia river is expected fluctuate around 10 feet through early Sunday morning which can flood sections of Highway 1. The river is expected to fall by early Sunday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Avery, Graham, Haywood, Madison, Mitchell, Swain, Yancey by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 03:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-14 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, water, and a warm blanket in your vehicle in case of an emergency. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Avery; Graham; Haywood; Madison; Mitchell; Swain; Yancey WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON BELOW 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible across some of the higher mountain passes. The hazardous conditions could impact morning travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chill values could drop to around zero across the higher elevations through tonight.
Flood Warning issued for Appling, Tattnall, Toombs, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Appling; Tattnall; Toombs; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Appling, Toombs, Tattnall and Wayne Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Altamaha River At Baxley. * WHEN...From late Sunday night to early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 74.5 feet, Flooding of agricultural and timber lands is expected. Deens Landing and Linton Carter Landing boat ramps, picnic areas and parking lots begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 73.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 74.5 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 74.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Tornado Warning issued for Greenwood, Laurens by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 18:51:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-12 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greenwood; Laurens THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAURENS AND EAST CENTRAL GREENWOOD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM EST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EST for Upstate South Carolina.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blount, Sevier by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 12:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 12:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blount; Sevier A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EST FOR EAST CENTRAL BLOUNT AND SOUTHERN SEVIER COUNTIES At 108 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Maryville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sevierville, Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Pittman Center, Wears Valley, Harrisburg, Elkmont, Roundtop Mountain State Park, Fairgarden and Great Smoky Mountains National Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Newton, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 18:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-15 18:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton; Orange The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park. Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 24.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 PM CST Saturday was 24.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady near 24.8 feet through early next week. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.8 Sat 6 pm CST 24.8 24.7 24.7
Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 16:26:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust will make driving difficult There will be an increased risk of downed trees due to the very wet soils caused by the recent heavy rainfall. In addition, a few power outages may result.
Flood Advisory issued for Del Norte, Humboldt by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 02:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Del Norte; Humboldt FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall over already saturated ground continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following counties, Del Norte and Humboldt. * WHEN...Until 830 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small creeks and streams. Creek and stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 655 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to training thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding due to existing saturated soils. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. - Thunderstorm activity is beginning to ease. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.4 inches are possible through this evening while the storm threat remains. This will maintain the threat of minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Klamath, Klamath Glen and Requa. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 17:12:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-16 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. North winds gusting to 40 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Over Elliott Highway Summits of the Central Interior. * WHEN...Until midnight AKST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Snow drifts will form. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The worst conditions will be over Elliot Highway Summits west of Livengood, such as Ptarmigan Pass. Conditions will not be as severe in valleys. Winds are expected to decrease slightly late Sunday night, although drifting snow will continue into Monday.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Daniels, Eastern Roosevelt by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-15 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving give yourself extra time to reach your destination, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance braking between yourself and the vehicle ahead of you. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Northern Phillips; Richland; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. Especially along the Hi- Line and US Highway 2. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Riming ice can accumulate on surfaces making them extra slick.
Tornado Watch issued for Cherokee by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-12 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee TORNADO WATCH 19 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHEROKEE
Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-15 21:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 815 PM EST Saturday, the stage was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday morning and continue rising to 12.2 feet early Thursday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Yavapai County Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING ABOVE 5500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory above 5500 feet, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, with higher amounts on the North Rim. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch above 5500 feet, heavy snow possible. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches possible. * WHERE...Areas above 5500 feet near Grand Canyon, North Rim, Prescott and Valle. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 8 PM this evening until 5 PM MST Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. Snow forecast from 8 PM Today to 5 PM Sunday: Grand Canyon 4 to 8 inches North Rim 9 to 15 inches Prescott 0 to 1 inches Valle 3 to 5 inches .
Frost Advisory issued for Inland Broward County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 19:37:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-15 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Inland Broward County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Inland Palm Beach County; Mainland Monroe; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County FROST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Inland and metro areas west of the Florida`s Turnpike of Palm Beach and Broward Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 16:26:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. There will be an increased risk of downed trees due to the very wet soils caused by the recent heavy rainfall. In addition, a few power outages may result.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central and Southern Valley, Northern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 19:11:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-15 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving give yourself extra time to reach your destination, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance braking between yourself and the vehicle ahead of you. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Northern Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Valley County. * WHEN...Now until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Riming ice can accumulate on surfaces making them extra slick.
Flood Warning issued for Santa Cruz by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 13:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Santa Cruz FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall and runoff continues. * WHERE...San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County. * WHEN...Until 900 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 551 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Cruz, Felton, Ben Lomond and Boulder Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
