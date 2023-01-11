Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 18:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-15 18:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park. Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 24.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 PM CST Saturday was 24.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady near 24.8 feet through early next week. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.8 Sat 6 pm CST 24.8 24.7 24.7
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 19:54:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting St. Tammany, Hancock, Washington and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 18.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Saturday was 18.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.5 feet on 02/07/1959. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
