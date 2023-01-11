Economic uncertainty leads to pause on building new school in Kearney

The Kearney school board and the district's administrators agreed Tuesday that with rising cost estimates and changing economic conditions, the district needs to consider alternatives to building a 5th elementary school.

The decision to pause construction plans came during a school board work session.

“Our community has always done a great job of planning ahead and preparing for change,” Dr. Emily Miller, superintendent of the Kearney School District, stated n a district news release. “We must always be good stewards of public resources and operate openly. That is why we are re-evaluating our facility needs. We will also continue to move forward on the other projects included under the Prop B bond.”

A facility plan put together in 2021 by district staff and community members recommended the district build a new elementary school, according to the news release.

In addition, the plan called for upgrades to the existing elementary schools and a host of other projects.

Supply chain issues and rising costs have made projects that have already started, like a new roof for the district's junior high school, more expensive.

Voters approved a wide-ranging, zero-tax-rate-bond-increase in April 2022 to fund the projects.

“We always want to use public funds in the most responsible and efficient way possible,” Miller said in the news release. “We will share information and gather feedback, including input from the community, over the next several weeks in order to help the School Board to make an informed decision.”

Instead of a new school, there could be renovations and additions to existing school that would save the district millions in construction costs for a new school, according to the news release.

The district will get ideas and opinions from residents about how to move forward.

The decision to pause construction has the full support of the school board, according to School Board President Darlene Bailey.

“As a Board, we're thankful for the thought and consideration everyone involved has put into this decision,” Dr. Bailey said. “I’m extremely pleased with

Miller and the administration for their hard work and leadership, and I’m confident this process will result in an even better plan for our students, staff and residents.”

Anyone with questions about the decision and future plans can email the district at communications@ksdr1.net.

The news release states the district also may use an outside company to conduct a community survey on what plans and projects residents want in the future.

