Sacramento, CA

ABC10

Officials issue Evacuation Order for Wilton area due to flooding

WILTON, Calif. — The Wilton area is now under an Evacuation Order after the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services warned about an "anticipated rise in the Cosumnes River levels." The areas mainly impacted are: Highway 16 and Grantline west to Highway 99, south to Valensin, and north east...
WILTON, CA
ABC10

What determines if a tree is likely to blow over from heavy wind?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many homeowners across Northern California are turning to private companies to assess and remove nearby trees damaged in the recent storm. Crane operator and estimator Camron Dean said they reported to probably 45 downed trees in the past two weeks. One major reason for trees toppling over has to do with maintenance.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Parts of Sacramento nearly washed away after flooding pumps lost power

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) -  At the height of this weekend's storm parts of Sacramento were nearly washed away after the equipment responsible for preventing flooding lost power. "Well, this is probably the highest I've ever seen it," says Riverboat captain Jack Shrive. He says he's noticed changes in the Sacramento River. "There's a lot of current a lot of debris."Weeks of rainstorms are to blame for the dynamic river conditions, and pumps in the Natomas area are responsible for flood prevention. "This is the electrical room…all of this equipment you see in here operates those pumps down on the deck," says Gabe Holleman,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Jan. 14-15

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cheers to the New Year! Does an art show, a polar bear plunge, or even a discounted 3-course dinner sound fun to you? If so, we've got a list of things for you to do in Northern California for your weekend!. This weekend's weather remains chilly...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento's iconic tree canopy turns destructive in storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On a good day, the sun shines in California's capital city — and elms, pines, oaks and hundreds of other tree varieties fill Sacramento's parks and line streets, fortifying the city's reputation as the "City of Trees." But on a bad one, violent winds knock some of the trees down, causing damage to cars, homes and power lines.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Stormy weather a harsh reminder of difficulties faced by Sacramento's unhoused

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A high-water storm warning blasted from the loud speaker of a helicopter could be hear all along the American River Sunday night and Monday morning. Robert Vincenzi, a man experiencing homelessness, woke up to those calls Monday. Vincenzi is one of the several dozen people camping in the Woodlake Area along the Sacramento River. The harsh weather is just another reminder of how difficult it is to live without a home.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Generator blamed for starting structure fire in Calaveras County

VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — A generator caused a fire that tore through a shed in the Calaveras County town of Burson, fire officials said in a Facebook post Friday. Firefighters with the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District responded to a shed next to a home on Fitzgerald Road in Burson after reports came in of a structure fire.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Storms damage community center in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A beloved community center is closing it's doors in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights neighborhood, and the recent severe storms are to blame. "It's flooded inside," said Dr. Gina Warren, CEO for Neighborhood Wellness. "The wind blew the ceiling partially off, and a lot of rain entered into our building."
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

