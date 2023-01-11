Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
Related
Debris in Folsom Reservoir from runoff, flooding could impact Roseville water taste, odor
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The rain isn't over for Northern California as another series of atmospheric river storms kicks off another wet weekend. While the rain is helpful for California's drought, other impacts may not be as beneficial. In Roseville, water distribution crews found low water clarity and extra organics...
Officials warn against Sierra weekend travel due to traffic conditions, weather
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend approaches as another storm system is headed into the Sacramento region and is expected to bring heavy rain to the Valley, heavy snow to the Sierra and gusty winds. The conditions could present travel dangers for drivers....
KCRA.com
‘We don’t want her to be forgotten’: Loved ones remember homeless woman killed in weekend storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rebekah Rohde died Saturday after atree fell onto her tent along the American River Parkway. The accident came during a series of storms that rocked the region for more than a week. Rohde was unhoused, and an official cause of death is still pending examination, officials...
Stockton homeowners keeping an eye on rising waterways as more storms coming
STOCKTON, Calif. — Gary Sanchez has witnessed the normally tranquil Bear Creek suddenly rising behind his North Stockton home. "It's getting high, but I've seen it a little bit higher than that so I'm concerned about it. But the levees are strong, they've done a lot of work on them," said Sanchez.
Tornado that touched down in California lifted a lawnmower and damaged several trees
(KTXL) — Calaveras Consolidated Fire found that the tornado that hit Northern California early Tuesday morning lifted a riding lawnmower as well as damaged several trees. According to Calaveras Consolidated Fire, the tornado touched down around 3 a.m. on Tuesday near the areas of Lost City on Hogan Dam Road in Calaveras County. The fire […]
Officials issue Evacuation Order for Wilton area due to flooding
WILTON, Calif. — The Wilton area is now under an Evacuation Order after the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services warned about an "anticipated rise in the Cosumnes River levels." The areas mainly impacted are: Highway 16 and Grantline west to Highway 99, south to Valensin, and north east...
What determines if a tree is likely to blow over from heavy wind?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many homeowners across Northern California are turning to private companies to assess and remove nearby trees damaged in the recent storm. Crane operator and estimator Camron Dean said they reported to probably 45 downed trees in the past two weeks. One major reason for trees toppling over has to do with maintenance.
Parts of Sacramento nearly washed away after flooding pumps lost power
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - At the height of this weekend's storm parts of Sacramento were nearly washed away after the equipment responsible for preventing flooding lost power. "Well, this is probably the highest I've ever seen it," says Riverboat captain Jack Shrive. He says he's noticed changes in the Sacramento River. "There's a lot of current a lot of debris."Weeks of rainstorms are to blame for the dynamic river conditions, and pumps in the Natomas area are responsible for flood prevention. "This is the electrical room…all of this equipment you see in here operates those pumps down on the deck," says Gabe Holleman,...
Valley Springs residents in flooded neighborhood seek Calaveras County help
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — Folks living along Grouse Drive in Valley Springs hopelessly watched as Cosgrove Creek flooded and took over the neighborhood on New Years Eve. "By the grace of God our house has never been flooded yet. But, unfortunately some of our neighbors have," said long time homeowner Chris Ferguson.
Stockton families struggle to get help from the city with home flooding
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton is just one of many Northern California cities seeing the effects of the atmospheric river over the past couple of weeks. From trees falling to thousands of power outages across the region, one neighborhood is getting the brunt of these storms. The water consistently floods...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Jan. 14-15
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cheers to the New Year! Does an art show, a polar bear plunge, or even a discounted 3-course dinner sound fun to you? If so, we've got a list of things for you to do in Northern California for your weekend!. This weekend's weather remains chilly...
Sacramento's iconic tree canopy turns destructive in storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On a good day, the sun shines in California's capital city — and elms, pines, oaks and hundreds of other tree varieties fill Sacramento's parks and line streets, fortifying the city's reputation as the "City of Trees." But on a bad one, violent winds knock some of the trees down, causing damage to cars, homes and power lines.
Stormy weather a harsh reminder of difficulties faced by Sacramento's unhoused
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A high-water storm warning blasted from the loud speaker of a helicopter could be hear all along the American River Sunday night and Monday morning. Robert Vincenzi, a man experiencing homelessness, woke up to those calls Monday. Vincenzi is one of the several dozen people camping in the Woodlake Area along the Sacramento River. The harsh weather is just another reminder of how difficult it is to live without a home.
Elk Grove father killed while doing contract work in Mendocino Co. for storm clean up
ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove man was killed Saturday in a crash in Mendocino County as he responded to assist in storm recovery efforts. The family of 37-year-old Edgar Castillo said he was a hard working husband and a father of five. "He was so proud to...
Generator blamed for starting structure fire in Calaveras County
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — A generator caused a fire that tore through a shed in the Calaveras County town of Burson, fire officials said in a Facebook post Friday. Firefighters with the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District responded to a shed next to a home on Fitzgerald Road in Burson after reports came in of a structure fire.
List: Sacramento streets closed for MLK Jr. Day events Jan. 16
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With thousands of people expected to march the streets of Sacramento for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, many roads in downtown will be closed for the day's events. March For The Dream kicks off 8:30 a.m. at the Oak Park Community Center on 3425 Martin...
Why responsibility might lie with you if a tree damages your property
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a series of winter storms ran roughshod across the "City of Trees," the question for many is who exactly is responsible after one of those trees fell on their car or home. A salvo of heavy winds from winter storms toppled hundreds of trees across...
Sacramento woman gets answers after receiving dozens of unordered packages
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Weeks after a Sacramento woman began receiving dozens of packages she didn't order, she is finally seeing results and getting answers. Connie Mathews reached out to ABC10 a few weeks ago after trying to get postal carriers to stop delivering her the mysterious packages. "I called...
3,000 gallons of ‘toilet mixture' and human waste flood Highway 4 after spill
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Highway 4 in Antioch was flooded with toilet mixture and human waste Wednesday after a spill near the Somersville Road exit, Contra Costa Health Services said. Approximately 3,000 gallons of the waste spilled on the road. A HazMat team responded to clean up the spill, but it does not pose a […]
Storms damage community center in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A beloved community center is closing it's doors in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights neighborhood, and the recent severe storms are to blame. "It's flooded inside," said Dr. Gina Warren, CEO for Neighborhood Wellness. "The wind blew the ceiling partially off, and a lot of rain entered into our building."
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0