SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - At the height of this weekend's storm parts of Sacramento were nearly washed away after the equipment responsible for preventing flooding lost power. "Well, this is probably the highest I've ever seen it," says Riverboat captain Jack Shrive. He says he's noticed changes in the Sacramento River. "There's a lot of current a lot of debris."Weeks of rainstorms are to blame for the dynamic river conditions, and pumps in the Natomas area are responsible for flood prevention. "This is the electrical room…all of this equipment you see in here operates those pumps down on the deck," says Gabe Holleman,...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO