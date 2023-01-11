ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

WNDU

Elkhart County man hit by car while checking mail

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car while he was checking his mail on Thursday afternoon. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2015 Nissan Altima was heading west on U.S. 20 just east of State Road 13 around 12:30 p.m. when it ran off the road and struck a 37-year-old man who was checking his mail at the time. The Nissan came to a rest after striking a fence post.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Authorities investigate crash on SR 5 just off I-69

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police investigated a crash Friday night involving a semitruck on State Route 5 just off Interstate 69. Witnesses said the crash involved a semi and a pickup truck. Witnesses at the scene also said the northbound on-ramp and off-ramp of I-69 were both closed...
22 WSBT

Goshen man dead after Friday morning crash

A Goshen man is dead after a crash in Elkhart county. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday on County Road 101. Police say 34-year-old Joshua Reams was driving south when he drove off the east side of the road, hitting a telephone pole and a tree. Reams died at the...
GOSHEN, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Meth Seized After Bicycle Chase

(La Porte, IN) - A man who fled from police on a bicycle was allegedly found with a large amount of methamphetamine. Larry Phillips, Jr., 51, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court. According to court documents, a police officer on January 5 saw Phillips riding a bicycle on Ridge...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

One woman injured in single-vehicle Cass county crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle injury crash around 6:43 p.m. on Thursday on M-60, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old Stevensville resident, was traveling east on M-60 at the time of the crash and allegedly swerved in order to miss a stopped vehicle and ran off the roadway.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Woman arrested after pursuit ends in South Bend City Cemetery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 35-year-old woman was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that ended in South Bend City Cemetery early Thursday morning. Officials with the South Bend Police Department say one of its officers was patrolling on the city’s northwest side around 12:30 a.m. when he noticed a vehicle that disregarded a stop sign near Humboldt Street and O’Brien Street.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Police investigating report of shots fired on Rosemare Court

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Rosemare Court on Wednesday, according to police. At 10:33 p.m., officers were called to the area for the incident. No injuries were reported. Evidence was located at the scene. Officers are...
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Leesburg Teenager Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Four People

WARSAW — A Leesburg teenager was recently arrested after allegedly threatening four people while in possession of a firearm. Ty Rell Anthony Cook, 19, 20 EMS B4 Lane, Leesburg, is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony. On Jan. 9, a Warsaw Police officer went...
LEESBURG, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ragsdale Arrested On Dealing Charges After A Child Tests Positive For Drugs

WARSAW — An Elkhart woman was recently arrested on drug charges after an infant child was found to have ingested amphetamines. Amber Dawn Ragsdale, 36, 25551 Modrell Ave., Elkhart, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart man accused of leading police chase with 8-year-old in vehicle

ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle with an 8-year-old inside, according to the Elkhart Police Department. The 8-year-old was not reported stolen with the vehicle. At 4:49 p.m. on Monday, an officer responded to the 900 block...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Man shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart and walked into the hospital to be treated, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Police were called out to 8th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a man went to Elkhart General...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart police identify pedestrian killed in crash on Johnson Street

ELKHART, Ind. - The pedestrian killed in a crash in the 2700 block of Johnson Street on Wednesday has been identified. Police identified the victim as 61-year-old Cary Slack of Elkhart. The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No other...
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

K-9 Captures Man in Chase from 7 Eleven

(La Porte, IN) - A man could not outrun a police dog in a chase that began early Thursday morning outside the new 7 Eleven in La Porte. Just before 3 a.m., a La Porte County Police officer walked into the store and recognized Jesse Maupin because of his previous encounters with law enforcement.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

19-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old man was hurt in shooting on Wednesday night. Officers were called just before 9:15 p.m. to the area of 8th Street and Indiana Avenue bon reports of gunfire sounds. While officers were searching the area, they learned that a patient had walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim, a 19-year-old man, was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Fatal crash being investigated by Elkhart Police Department

ELKHARTY COUNTY, Ind. --The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian, which occurred earlier this evening in the 2700 block of Johnson St/Merrill St, Elkhart, In. area. At approximately 6:47 p.m. on January 11, 2023, 911 received a call about a crash involving a...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 13, 2023

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 13, 2023.If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a Speedy Reward of $300. Mario Dennard is wanted for Domestic Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon and Domestic Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily...
MICHIANA, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers

Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

