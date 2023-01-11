Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
Elkhart County man hit by car while checking mail
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car while he was checking his mail on Thursday afternoon. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2015 Nissan Altima was heading west on U.S. 20 just east of State Road 13 around 12:30 p.m. when it ran off the road and struck a 37-year-old man who was checking his mail at the time. The Nissan came to a rest after striking a fence post.
WANE-TV
Authorities investigate crash on SR 5 just off I-69
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police investigated a crash Friday night involving a semitruck on State Route 5 just off Interstate 69. Witnesses said the crash involved a semi and a pickup truck. Witnesses at the scene also said the northbound on-ramp and off-ramp of I-69 were both closed...
22 WSBT
Goshen man dead after Friday morning crash
A Goshen man is dead after a crash in Elkhart county. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday on County Road 101. Police say 34-year-old Joshua Reams was driving south when he drove off the east side of the road, hitting a telephone pole and a tree. Reams died at the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Meth Seized After Bicycle Chase
(La Porte, IN) - A man who fled from police on a bicycle was allegedly found with a large amount of methamphetamine. Larry Phillips, Jr., 51, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court. According to court documents, a police officer on January 5 saw Phillips riding a bicycle on Ridge...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart County man, 37, struck by car while checking his mail at mailbox along U.S. 20
An Elkhart County man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a car. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, when a 23-year-old woman from LaGrange was traveling along U.S. 20, east of State Road 13, then ran off the road, hitting the 37-year-old man who had gone to the mailbox to check his mail.
abc57.com
One woman injured in single-vehicle Cass county crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle injury crash around 6:43 p.m. on Thursday on M-60, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old Stevensville resident, was traveling east on M-60 at the time of the crash and allegedly swerved in order to miss a stopped vehicle and ran off the roadway.
WNDU
Woman arrested after pursuit ends in South Bend City Cemetery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 35-year-old woman was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that ended in South Bend City Cemetery early Thursday morning. Officials with the South Bend Police Department say one of its officers was patrolling on the city’s northwest side around 12:30 a.m. when he noticed a vehicle that disregarded a stop sign near Humboldt Street and O’Brien Street.
abc57.com
Goshen Police investigating report of shots fired on Rosemare Court
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Rosemare Court on Wednesday, according to police. At 10:33 p.m., officers were called to the area for the incident. No injuries were reported. Evidence was located at the scene. Officers are...
inkfreenews.com
Leesburg Teenager Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Four People
WARSAW — A Leesburg teenager was recently arrested after allegedly threatening four people while in possession of a firearm. Ty Rell Anthony Cook, 19, 20 EMS B4 Lane, Leesburg, is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony. On Jan. 9, a Warsaw Police officer went...
inkfreenews.com
Ragsdale Arrested On Dealing Charges After A Child Tests Positive For Drugs
WARSAW — An Elkhart woman was recently arrested on drug charges after an infant child was found to have ingested amphetamines. Amber Dawn Ragsdale, 36, 25551 Modrell Ave., Elkhart, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
abc57.com
Elkhart man accused of leading police chase with 8-year-old in vehicle
ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle with an 8-year-old inside, according to the Elkhart Police Department. The 8-year-old was not reported stolen with the vehicle. At 4:49 p.m. on Monday, an officer responded to the 900 block...
Sturgis woman arrested, confesses to arson of home
A Sturgis woman who confessed to arson that damaged a home on Jan. 3 has been arrested.
abc57.com
Man shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart and walked into the hospital to be treated, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Police were called out to 8th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a man went to Elkhart General...
abc57.com
Elkhart police identify pedestrian killed in crash on Johnson Street
ELKHART, Ind. - The pedestrian killed in a crash in the 2700 block of Johnson Street on Wednesday has been identified. Police identified the victim as 61-year-old Cary Slack of Elkhart. The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No other...
hometownnewsnow.com
K-9 Captures Man in Chase from 7 Eleven
(La Porte, IN) - A man could not outrun a police dog in a chase that began early Thursday morning outside the new 7 Eleven in La Porte. Just before 3 a.m., a La Porte County Police officer walked into the store and recognized Jesse Maupin because of his previous encounters with law enforcement.
WNDU
19-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old man was hurt in shooting on Wednesday night. Officers were called just before 9:15 p.m. to the area of 8th Street and Indiana Avenue bon reports of gunfire sounds. While officers were searching the area, they learned that a patient had walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim, a 19-year-old man, was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police looking to identify two people in battery investigation on Heritage Square Drive
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people in relation to a battery investigation that happened during a theft. The battery took place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at a retail store in the 7300 block of Heritage Square Drive. If...
abc57.com
Fatal crash being investigated by Elkhart Police Department
ELKHARTY COUNTY, Ind. --The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian, which occurred earlier this evening in the 2700 block of Johnson St/Merrill St, Elkhart, In. area. At approximately 6:47 p.m. on January 11, 2023, 911 received a call about a crash involving a...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 13, 2023
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 13, 2023.If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a Speedy Reward of $300. Mario Dennard is wanted for Domestic Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon and Domestic Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily...
Times-Union Newspaper
4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers
Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
Comments / 0