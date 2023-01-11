If you are looking for new reads for the new year, stop by the Crawfordsville District Public Library and check out our staff picks display and our other book displays throughout the library. During the cold of winter, several of our staff members turned to the comforts of old favorites and classics. Mary recommends “Where the Red Fern Grows” by Wilson Rawls (YA FIC Raw), saying “Having read this book more than 50-plus years ago, I decided to read it again. Excellent read about a young boy in the Ozarks who achieves his heart’s desire by owning two hounds and teaching them to hunt like champions.” Dawn recommends “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis (j FIC Lew): “A classic winter read that brings back fond memories of my dad reading to my brother and me.” She also recommends another childhood favorite of hers, the classic picture book “The Snowy Day,” by Ezra Jack Keats (j E Kea). Ivette’s staff pick this month is one of her favorites: “The Bell Jar” by Sylvia Plath (FIC Pla), a classic of American literature.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO