Chargers place two on podium at Girls Wrestling State Finals
MOORESVILLE — It’s a tradition that was started and carried out by Catie and Cailin Campbell, arguably the most accomplished girls wrestlers the state of Indiana has ever seen. Friday at Mooresville Marisa Moffit, Hailey Kunz, and Chloe Douglas carried on that tradition for North Montgomery girls wrestling as the trio competed at the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling State Finals.
Snedeker's last second put-back puts cap on career night
Seeger (9-3) FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Cam Laws 4-7 3-4 12, Peyton Chinn 1-2 0-0 3, Luke Pluimer 3-7 0-0 6, Michael Winchester 1-2 1-2 3, Hunter Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Owen Snedeker 11-15 2-2 24 Christian Hollan 2-9 0-0 4; Totals 22-43 6-8 52. Southmont (8-3): Carson Chadd 3-7 2-4...
Panthers pull away from Athenians in second half
CHS 8 9 5 9 — 31 Riverton Parke (7-8) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Mathas 6-10 5-9 19, Vanatti 2-6 1-2 5, Cash 0-0 0-0 0, Adams 2-8 3-6 7, Duke 3-10 0-0 6, Barnes 4-10 0-2 8, Nowicki 1-4 0-0 2, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0; Totals 19-50 9-19 49.
James ‘Mac’ O. McLaughlin
James “Mac” O. McLaughlin passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the age of 83. Mac was born Aug. 20, 1939, at Lafayette, to Eleanor and Clayton McLaughlin. After graduation, he proudly served in the Army from 1961-1964 working with Nike Hercules missiles. Upon returning home he started work for RR Donnelley, where he worked for more than 30 years.
Covington High School
Grade 9 — Jalyn Allen, Rhyane Beck, Lydia Bennett, Asher Cadman, Cadence Clausen, Maya Clemence, Amber Drummond, Andrea Estes, Julianna Girdler, Lucas Hauck, Remi Holt, Luke Holycross, Clyde Keller, Jayleigh LaGue, Halen McBride, Lily Pigg, Paxton Rudisel, Hope Smaltz, Keira Smith, Ben Stewart, Gwyndelyn Story. Grade 10 — Savannah...
No. 6 Hoosiers top No. 9 Maryland behind Parrish's 18 points
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Sydney Parrish scored 18 points and No. 6 Indiana’s defense stifled No. 9 Maryland in a 68-61 win Thursday. Maryland guard Diamond Miller led a late fourth-quarter charge, scoring 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Terrapins (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten) closed an eight-point deficit.
Jeremy Mark Pruett
Jeremy Mark Pruett, 40, of Crawfordsville/Waynetown died at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, from injuries sustained in an motor vehicle accident on State Road 25 near Wingate. He was born May 6, 1982, at Lafayette, the son of the late Vera “Shelly” Vansickle Pruett and John Pruett who survives....
Martha M. Bausch
Martha M. Bausch, 87, of Crawfordsville passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at home, with her family by her side. She was born June 26, 1935, at Crawfordsville, to Archie and Ruby Shaw Price. Martha received her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and her master’s degree from Indiana State University in 1956. She worked as a teacher at Nicholson and Hose schools for 30 years.
James L. ‘Jim’ Barker
James L. “Jim” Barker, 90, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. Jim was born January 29, 1932, at Waynetown, to George and Hollis (Wilson) Barker. He married Patricia “Pat” Darrough on June 23, 1951. She preceded him in death Sept. 6, 2016.
Betty Lou Thompson
Betty Lou Thompson, 94, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2023. She was born Nov. 2, 1928, at Crawfordsville, to Cecil O. and Oakie L. (Willhite) Boze. She married the love of her life, Leo L. Thompson Jr. on June 11, 1950. He preceded...
Crawfordsville Middle School
Grade 8 — Henry Bannon, Kadyn Crowder, Shawna Dowell, Sydney Elizondo, Landon Gerold, Crystal Gonzalez, Henry Hoar, Jozlyn Hudson-Rivenbark, Paige Johnson, Franco Marcelo Robles, Sabella Moore, Sarah Moore, Pujan Patel, Claire Peacock, Josmary Sanchez Huesca, Alayna Schroeter, Jaimee Simpson, Hope Taylor, Emerie Venis, Chang Yeung. Grade 7 — Olivia...
Baird named to dean’s list at Cedarville
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Katherine Baird, a Crawfordsville student majoring in Intercultural Std-Missiology, was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University. Students receive this achievement for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Local Record: Jan. 13, 2023
• Property damage crash at 800 N. Englewood Drive — 6:14 a.m. • Wires/tree limbs down in the 200 block of Wallace Avenue — 10:11 a.m. • Forgery/counterfeiting in the 700 block of South Washington Street — 11:52 a.m. • Domestic disturbance reported — 12:53 p.m.
Dorothy Q Chapter, NSDAR
The Dorothy Q Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will mark 125 years this month. Members will celebrate with an invitation-only special tea on Jan. 21 at the chapter house. The local chapter was the eighth chapter in the state of Indiana to organize on Jan. 16, 1898...
Vets grateful for holiday help, more
We certainly have had enough weather to last all season. We took six veterans to their appointments this month and we also had 55 phone calls this month and I had a total of six visits of veterans into my office this month. I will be at the American Legion...
Public hearing planned for S.R. 63 intersection project
VERMILLION COUNTY, Indiana — The Indiana Department of Transportation will conduct a public hearing Jan. 25 at the American Legion, 922 W. Ferry St., Cayuga (also known as State Road 234 and County Road 480N). Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The formal presentation will begin at 6 p.m.
Psi Iota Xi, Gamma Xi
Twelve members and one pledge attended the business meeting of the Gamma Xi Chapter of Psi Iota Xi held Jan. 9. President Tonya Michael called the meeting to order with the Opening Verse and attendance was taken. An anniversary and happy bucks were announced. The treasurer’s report and minutes of the last meeting were sent by email and summarized. Our chapter received a grant from the Harold and Doris Larsen Fund for area children to receive speech and hearing therapy. Parents of the 2022 Summer Speech Clinic clients will receive details about the application process in June. Plans are being made for a social event in February or March.
Staff picks, books on display at CDPL
If you are looking for new reads for the new year, stop by the Crawfordsville District Public Library and check out our staff picks display and our other book displays throughout the library. During the cold of winter, several of our staff members turned to the comforts of old favorites and classics. Mary recommends “Where the Red Fern Grows” by Wilson Rawls (YA FIC Raw), saying “Having read this book more than 50-plus years ago, I decided to read it again. Excellent read about a young boy in the Ozarks who achieves his heart’s desire by owning two hounds and teaching them to hunt like champions.” Dawn recommends “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis (j FIC Lew): “A classic winter read that brings back fond memories of my dad reading to my brother and me.” She also recommends another childhood favorite of hers, the classic picture book “The Snowy Day,” by Ezra Jack Keats (j E Kea). Ivette’s staff pick this month is one of her favorites: “The Bell Jar” by Sylvia Plath (FIC Pla), a classic of American literature.
God forbid: County is prepared
The morning after straight-line winds pummeled Crawfordsville in May 2017, it looked like a tiny tornado had waltzed Main Street, crushing cars and bashing houses. Fat tree limbs rendered some blocks impassible except on foot. Milligan Park and dozens of other areas had lost venerable old growth. Thankfully no one was killed.
Commissioners, council promote teamwork during joint meeting
All three county commissioners and seven council members came together Thursday for a joint meeting to share information about county government happenings. With four new council members, the idea to meet was to promote teamwork between the two governing bodies. “This was a good kickoff for a good relationship with...
