Murder trial in coin laundry killing starts in Clark County

By Libby Cunningham, The Evening News, the Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind.
 4 days ago
wdrb.com

Indiana woman convicted of killing woman at Jeffersonville laundromat in 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville woman has been convicted of murder in connection with the stabbing death of a laundromat worker in August 2021. A jury in Clark County found Alexandra Gales guilty of murder on Jan. 12 at the end of a four-day trial. She was charged with fatally stabbing Yolanda Fisher of Jeffersonville, an employee at the Coin Laundry on Tenth Street in Jeffersonville.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Man arrested in connection with bizarre death investigation in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Jeremiah Bowman, 43, has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in Old Louisville. On Tuesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of South 2nd Street to follow-up on information of a dismembered corpse and a missing person’s report, according to an arrest report.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 arrested after deputies find 'blue pill of death' during drug bust in Scottsburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sheriff's deputies in southern Indiana said they found the "blue pill of death" during a recent drug bust. Thursday, the Scott County Sheriff's Office served warrants in Scottsburg and found more than 400 blue-covered pills with fentanyl, $8,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia, according to a social media post from the department.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
wslmradio.com

Salem Man Arrested in Scottsburg Bust of More than 400 Fentanyl Pills

On January 12, an ongoing drug investigation resulted in the arrests of two (2) suspected drug dealers in a residential neighborhood and removing over 400 fentanyl pills from the streets. The investigation into the suspected drug location, located in the City of Scottsburg, culminated in the execution of a search...
SCOTTSBURG, IN
wslmradio.com

Scott County Inmate Roster – 1-13-23

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. IC 35-48-4-2(F)FL2 ~ DEALING SCHEDULE I, II, III CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE – AT LEAST TWENTY-EIGHT GRAMS. IC 35-48-4-13(b)FL6 ~ MAINTAINING A COMMON NUISANCE. IC 35-44.1-2-2(FL6) ~ OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE. IC 31-9-2-17 ~ CHILD ABUSE/ NEGLECT. View Profile >>>. BOWLING,...
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
wslmradio.com

Jackson County Inmate Roster – 1-13-23

Inmates booked into the Jail within the last 24 hours. Charges: 9-24-18-1 (24) MOTOR VEHICLE- OPERATING WITHOUT EVER OBTAINING LICENSE. Charges: 35-48-4-6.1 (76) CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE- POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE. Bond: Bond Pending or No Bond Required. View Profile >>>. Gonzalez, Roque D. Booking #: 109387. Booking Date: 01-12-2023 – 5:33 pm.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

UPDATE: Arrest made after I-264 West fatal crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was taken into custody after a crash on Interstate 264 West near the Freedom Way overpass caused traffic to back up Thursday night. Douglass Joseph Marbry, 59, was arrested on charges such as murder and driving under the influence. Marbry stayed at the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wslmradio.com

Two Arrested in Drug Related Death of 33-Year-Old Scottsburg Woman

Indiana State Police Trooper Kyle Taylor arrested two people on multiple felony charges early Wednesday morning after a suspected drug-related death. Late Tuesday evening, Trooper Kyle Taylor responded to a possible drug overdose with deputies from the Scott and Washington County Sheriff’s Departments. The residence is on SR 39...
SCOTTSBURG, IN
wslmradio.com

Washington County Inmate Roster – 1-13-23

Operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 gram of alcohol but less than .15 gram of alcohol. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. Operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the person’s body.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Brothers charged after trying to hide stolen food truck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two man have been charged with receiving stolen property in the theft of a food truck in the Shawnee neighborhood. Louisville Metro police were called to 34th and W. Main Streets on the afternoon of January 9 on a report of two men seen covering up the missing truck. The person who called police said the truck had been stolen three days earlier from a warehouse.
LOUISVILLE, KY

