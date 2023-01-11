Murder trial in coin laundry killing starts in Clark County

Read full article on original website
Jury finds woman guilty of 2021 Jeffersonville laundromat murder
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A Clark County jury found a woman accused in a 2021 laundromat murder that left a Jeffersonville grandmother dead guilty. Alexandra Gales was found guilty of murder after a trial that lasted two days. Gales is the woman police arrested for the murder of Yolanda Moore...
Indiana woman convicted of killing woman at Jeffersonville laundromat in 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville woman has been convicted of murder in connection with the stabbing death of a laundromat worker in August 2021. A jury in Clark County found Alexandra Gales guilty of murder on Jan. 12 at the end of a four-day trial. She was charged with fatally stabbing Yolanda Fisher of Jeffersonville, an employee at the Coin Laundry on Tenth Street in Jeffersonville.
Woman arrested, accused of attempting to steal $2,000 worth of merchandise from Louisville Kroger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is facing multiple charges after she was accused of theft and assaulting an officer at a grocery store in southwest Louisville. Heather Goldsmith, 34, is facing assault, theft by unlawful taking and resisting arrest. Metro Police said it all went down Friday around 7:30...
Man arrested in connection with bizarre death investigation in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Jeremiah Bowman, 43, has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in Old Louisville. On Tuesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of South 2nd Street to follow-up on information of a dismembered corpse and a missing person’s report, according to an arrest report.
Former Louisville firefighter charged with murder in suspected DUI crash on I-264
A man is being charged with murder and drunk driving for his role in a deadly crash on Interstate 264. One person died after multiple vehicles collided near the airport Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said officers responded to a crash on I-264 westbound around 10:15 p.m. They said...
2 arrested after deputies find 'blue pill of death' during drug bust in Scottsburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sheriff's deputies in southern Indiana said they found the "blue pill of death" during a recent drug bust. Thursday, the Scott County Sheriff's Office served warrants in Scottsburg and found more than 400 blue-covered pills with fentanyl, $8,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia, according to a social media post from the department.
ISP-Versailles detectives arrest Washington Co. man for Child Molesting
Salem, IN — Indiana State Police Detectives arrested a 39-year-old Washington County man on multiple felony counts of Child Molesting after a month-long investigation. The investigation began on December 8, 2022, when the allegations were first reported to the Salem Police Department. After the initial report, the case was...
Salem Man Arrested in Scottsburg Bust of More than 400 Fentanyl Pills
On January 12, an ongoing drug investigation resulted in the arrests of two (2) suspected drug dealers in a residential neighborhood and removing over 400 fentanyl pills from the streets. The investigation into the suspected drug location, located in the City of Scottsburg, culminated in the execution of a search...
Scott County Inmate Roster – 1-13-23
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. IC 35-48-4-2(F)FL2 ~ DEALING SCHEDULE I, II, III CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE – AT LEAST TWENTY-EIGHT GRAMS. IC 35-48-4-13(b)FL6 ~ MAINTAINING A COMMON NUISANCE. IC 35-44.1-2-2(FL6) ~ OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE. IC 31-9-2-17 ~ CHILD ABUSE/ NEGLECT. View Profile >>>. BOWLING,...
Jackson County Inmate Roster – 1-13-23
Inmates booked into the Jail within the last 24 hours. Charges: 9-24-18-1 (24) MOTOR VEHICLE- OPERATING WITHOUT EVER OBTAINING LICENSE. Charges: 35-48-4-6.1 (76) CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE- POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE. Bond: Bond Pending or No Bond Required. View Profile >>>. Gonzalez, Roque D. Booking #: 109387. Booking Date: 01-12-2023 – 5:33 pm.
Indiana Man Leaves His Meth at a Store, Gets Arrested After Coming Back to Get it
Let me start off by saying, I have never smoked, injected, or inhaled an illegal drug of any kind in my life. With that in mind, I can't say with absolute certainty that I wouldn't do what this man in Madison, Indiana did recently when he left a bag of meth in the bathroom of a business, but I'd like to think I wouldn't.
UPDATE: Arrest made after I-264 West fatal crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was taken into custody after a crash on Interstate 264 West near the Freedom Way overpass caused traffic to back up Thursday night. Douglass Joseph Marbry, 59, was arrested on charges such as murder and driving under the influence. Marbry stayed at the...
Man charged with kidnapping 6-year-old girl in Valley Station takes plea deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Robby Wildt admitted in court Friday to kidnapping a girl, 6, outside her Valley Station home in 2021. Quick action by neighbors helped get the little girl home safely. Her mother later said the girl had been drawing with sidewalk chalk at the time. Neighbors who...
59-year-old man charged with murder after fatal crash on I-264W late Thursday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested the driver of a car involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 264 West near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport late Thursday night. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said LMPD's Traffic Unit responded to a collision around 10:15 p.m. Thursday....
Two Arrested in Drug Related Death of 33-Year-Old Scottsburg Woman
Indiana State Police Trooper Kyle Taylor arrested two people on multiple felony charges early Wednesday morning after a suspected drug-related death. Late Tuesday evening, Trooper Kyle Taylor responded to a possible drug overdose with deputies from the Scott and Washington County Sheriff’s Departments. The residence is on SR 39...
Washington County Inmate Roster – 1-13-23
Operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 gram of alcohol but less than .15 gram of alcohol. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. Operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the person’s body.
LMPD makes arrests after 600 round shooting at Louisville apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One day after a WAVE News Troubleshooters exclusive report on a shootout involving 600 rounds at a Louisville apartment complex, Louisville Metro police confirm arrests have been made. The shooting happened on New Years Eve at the Enclave at Breckenridge apartments in Hikes Point. Sources also...
'I want my daddy!' Body camera footage shows Louisville officers save kidnapped 6-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was arrested Friday after he allegedly kidnapped a girl who was playing outside in Valley Station, according to police. Robby L. Wildt, 40, took the girl from the 4700 block of Haney Way about 5:40 p.m. Friday and put her in his Dodge Challenger before driving away, according to an arrest citation.
Brothers charged after trying to hide stolen food truck
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two man have been charged with receiving stolen property in the theft of a food truck in the Shawnee neighborhood. Louisville Metro police were called to 34th and W. Main Streets on the afternoon of January 9 on a report of two men seen covering up the missing truck. The person who called police said the truck had been stolen three days earlier from a warehouse.
Southern Indiana business owner becomes victim of check washing, nearly losing thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A small business owner in southern Indiana said thieves almost caused him to lose thousands of dollars after they were able to gain access to his checking account. Last week, New Albany chiropractor Dr. Thomas Briscoe put his rent check in the mailbox. But the...
