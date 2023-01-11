Read full article on original website
Job Skills Training Program for Women Launches in FebruaryProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
$74k Stollen from Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football AssociationMorristown MinuteMount Olive Township, NJ
This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in New JerseyDiana RusNewton, NJ
I-80 EB Exit 34 Ramp to Route 15 Closed and Detoured TonightMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Luzerne County water main break repaired
UPDATE: A Luzerne County water main break that affected several communities has been repaired. NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break in Luzerne County affected service for several townships in Luzerne County throughout the day on Saturday. Pennsylvania American Water alerted the public to a water main break in the Nanticoke area at […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Ninja training facility, with extensive obstacle course equipment, opens in Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A new facility in Quakertown is helping individuals take their physical fitness to the next level while also having fun. Power Parkour Ninja, offering open gym sessions and group training in ninja, a growing sport featuring unique obstacle course competitions, held a grand opening Dec. 30 at 18 S. Fifth St., Suite 200.
WFMZ-TV Online
$1.65M awarded to help complete D&L Trail in Lehigh Valley
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - State funding will help crews complete a nearly two-mile stretch of the Delaware & Lehigh Trail, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh). The stretch of trail will connect Catasauqua and Hanover Township with Allentown, according to the news release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County issues Code Blue
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
chainstoreage.com
Larken buys Pennsylvania Center; expands retail holdings
Larken Associates has expanded its million-sq.-ft. plus retail portfolio with the acquisition of. “It was already being repositioned; we picked it up to finish that process,” said David Iacobucci, chief investment officer of the 57-year-old commercial real estate developer and operator based in Branchburg, N.J. “Go there on any day the week and it is busy. It’s got a lot of overflow parking, has access to I-84, and is shadow-anchored by Lowe’s.”
Interstate 84 westbound reopens after closure due to crash
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Interstate 84 Westbound in Lackawanna County has reopened after temporarily being closed due to a crash. The interstate reopened at around 2:19 p.m. on Wednesday. Both lanes are now open. No further information is available on the crash at this time. For more […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Work progressing on community-owned grocery store in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Co-Op, a group bringing locally-sourced food to the community, is moving ahead with its biggest plan. Things are progressing on a new community-owned grocery store. Crews are working along East Broad Street in Bethlehem. The new store will be open year-round, and sell fresh, locally-produced...
WFMZ-TV Online
Farmland for rent: Warren County offers property to till
BELVIDERE, N.J. – The Warren County Board of Commissioners approved advertisements to garner farming proposals Wednesday night at the Wayne Dumont Jr. Administration Building. The county is seeking to rent county land to be farmed at two separate locations. One location is known as the Nabozny property, consisting of...
I-81 in Luzerne County reopened after vehicle rollover
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT had a section of I-81 southbound is closed after a vehicle overturned Friday morning. According to PennDOT, Interstate 81 southbound was closed in the area of mile marker 172 in Luzerne County while crews work the scene of a vehicle rollover that occurred earlier in the morning. Drivers can check […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Walmart unveils remodeled Quakertown store
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. — Walmart on Friday unveiled its newly remodeled Quakertown Supercenter in Richland Township, Bucks County, showcasing improvements that include immersive shopping experiences and a larger pharmacy. The "store of the future" remodel adds interactive technology combining online and in-person shopping along with other upgrades that will...
Wanted Pennsylvania man is arrested in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Pennsylvania man is facing extradition from Fayette County. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II provides the following information regarding this incident. In the early morning hours, deputies were conducting welfare checks in various parking areas in the county to see if anyone needed assistance...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton cheerleading hosting a clothing drive for Nationals
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area High School cheerleading squad will be headed to the national competition in Florida later in the season. The Red Rovers looking to to add to their trophy case there. In looking to alleviate costs to get down there, the Red Rovers are hosting a...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Lakefront Contemporary in Lake Ariel
With an unusual three-story height, octagonal footprint, and soaring ceilings — including on its sun porch — this house stands out from just about every other Poconos second home. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Contemporary houses...
WFMZ-TV Online
Boyertown Farmer's Market gets $2.25M grant
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - More than $2 million of state grants will go toward an events space and festival marketplace in Boyertown. The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is providing the money as a match for nearly $2.5 million of federal, county, and local money. Officials say the new events space will...
N.J. roofing contractor facing more than $500K in fines for OSHA violations
A New Jersey roofing contractor is facing $584,333 in penalties for exposing workers to fall hazards, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Guelsin Lima, reportedly operating as Extreme Roofing and Siding, LLC, was issued 12 citations – nine willful and three serious violations...
Crash snarls traffic in Lackawanna County
A wreck in Lackawanna County caused traffic troubles on part of a highway Friday afternoon. Interstate 84 westbound was shut down beginning at mile marker 3 in Lackawanna County due to the crash. PennDOT said the crash was cleared before 2:30 p.m. Check real-time road conditions with the WNEP Traffic...
2-alarm fire displaces residents of Lehigh County home (PHOTOS)
A fast-moving blaze Friday afternoon left a Lehigh County home uninhabitable, displacing two adult residents, officials said. The two-alarm fire was reported about 3:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Irving Street near Airport Center Road in Hanover Township. “At this point it appears the fire started in the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. DEP investigating cement plant in East Allen, as residents express concerns about cement dust
EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is investigating a cement plant in East Allen Township, Northampton County. Cement dust in that area is nothing new, but some neighbors say it's really been excessive lately. The DEP is looking into one particular incident over the Christmas...
LehighValleyLive.com
Firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze that displaced two residents the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 1600 block of North Irving Street in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. No one was reported injured.
Boy Scouts should honor Harry Trexler’s legacy and sell camp to responsible landowners | Turkeys & Trophies
Is this what General Harry Trexler would’ve wanted? The Allentown businessman donated 755 acres of land in the Poconos back in 1928 to the Boy Scouts of America. It became Camp Trexler and gave scouts from the region a campground they could call their own. Last year, however, the Boys Scouts Minsi Trails Council, which serves the Lehigh Valley, announced it would sell the site to pay its $2.6 million share of a national bankruptcy settlement for tens of thousands of former scouts who were victims of sexual abuse. The council says it plans to list the property – a largely forested area in the Kunkletown area of Monroe County – for a yet-to-be-disclosed price early this year but is making no public commitment to finding a buyer interested in conservation. It will instead “give all interested buyers an equal opportunity to bid.” As owners of the land, that’s certainly the council’s right. But an opportunity exists to get fair-market value and ensure the land remains undeveloped. The Pocono Heritage Land Trust – an organization dedicated to preserving land with environmental, scenic or recreational value in and around the Poconos – is an interested buyer, but told lehighvalleylive.com this week that it needs time to fundraise. It notes that other Boy Scout councils across the country have worked with conservation groups on similar land transactions, but Minsi Trails seems disinterested. That’s a shame. Minsi Trails ought to exercise some patience and give the land trust an opportunity to pull together adequate funds. The property may never again be a campground, but its critical woodlands and watershed can still be preserved for generations to come. A sale to the land trust would honor Trexler’s legacy while also preventing the land from falling into the hands of a private developer looking to cash in on the region’s warehouse boom, thus bringing more stress on the infrastructure and a decline in quality of life for residents living nearby. To the credit of the land trust, it acknowledges that Minsi Trails is in a bind and needs to move on the land. It and other concerned groups are publicly calling on Minsi Trails to at least consider an environmental buyer if a deal with the land trust isn’t possible. We hope the council heeds these calls.
